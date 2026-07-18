Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
2d

very inspiring! Thank you for your important work 💙 🙏

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1 reply by Gavin Mounsey
Steve Connally's avatar
Steve Connally
21h

Always enjoy the monthly reads!!!

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