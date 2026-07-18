Welcome to summertime my friends! Abundance flows from the forest and garden, and sometimes the toll must be paid in sweat and mosquito bites.

I added in some a bunch pictures and video clips from the past two years (and some ancient garden journal videos I recorded in July many years ago at the end) to give this post some new material for all of you that have been with me since the early days of this newsletter.

Here is a glimpse through my camera lens at some of the many things I have found to be beautiful and nourishing throughout the month of July over the past few years. Enjoy!

ornamental onion blossom buds about to open

In July the blossoms and berries in our garden become Even More Abundant than in June! We are also gifted an abundance of colorful peppers and heirloom tomatoes which give us an excellent palette for painting poetry for the senses on culinary canvases. It is a time when we are visited by hundreds of thousands of winged beings that like to enjoy the nectar from the blossoms in our garden (and sometimes share in the berry harvests as well!).

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We also start to see an array of seedlings that we grew from seeds gain momentum as promising new editions to our food forest projects and Refugium rescues

Seedlings like these:

and Seedlings such as our, Hazelnut, Korean Stone Pine (Pinus Koraensis) and Siberian Stone Pine seedlings (Pinus Sibirica) seedlings. I am very excited to be able to scale up production of pine nuts for people in this community and pass them along to future generations through our food forest projects.

Siberian and Korean Stone Pines produce a good sized edible seed, they can grow in areas with extreme winters, provide soil protecting benefits, medicinal foliage and a range of other gifts that benefit humans (throughout their potentially immense lifespan of 700-1200 years).

Cold Hardiness: 1 - 7

It is very tolerant of severe winter cold, hardy down to at least –60 °C, and also of wind exposure.

This is a fantastic potential species for a northern food forest.

I think the fact that we do not see more food forests with trees like this (or trees like shellbark hickory) speaks to the adolescence of our modern industrial culture (and its obsession with instant gratification and selfish personal gain over contributing to community scale, universally accessible 7th generation attainable type of wealth).

I aim to change that and will be putting in dozens of trees like these in my community food forest designs. I hope some of you out there planting food forests will join me in this effort to plant many trees that can produce food for hundreds of years with zero synthetic inputs for those that will call this place home after we are gone.

Pine nuts contain : Protein, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Vitamin E (tocopherol- alpha and Tocopherol-gamma), Calcium, Copper, Selenium, Vitamin C, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Pantothenic acid, Vitamin B-6, Folate, Choline, beta-Carotene, Beta-sitosterol, Tryptophan, Threonine, Isoleucine, Lysine, Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, Valine, Glutamic acid, Glycine and fiber.

These tasty and nutritious little beauties can run you $46.33- $120.00 per pound here in Canada depending on the year but you can harvest and grow your own if you have patience and plan ahead.

Some of the Health benefits offered by eating Pine Seeds include:

1. Promoting heart health:

Pinolenic acid is a polyunsaturated fatty acid isolated exclusively in pine seed oils.

Pinolenic acid may help lower LDL cholesterol levels in the blood. Rat studies have suggested that pinolenic acid causes the liver to take up and metabolize more LDL cholesterol from the blood

2. Enhancing Brain Health:

As stated above, Pine seeds are rich in iron, which is a mineral required for storing and transporting oxygen. However, iron is also important for brain health too.

Also, research shows that other nutrients in Pine seeds, like magnesium, can help treat anxiety, depression, and stress. One study proved that dietary intake of magnesium could help improve the condition of adolescents with depression and anxiety disorders. Higher levels of magnesium can lead to lesser emotional outbursts and other behaviors associated with mood disorders

3. Lowers Cancer Risk:

The cancer health benefits of Pine seeds can be attributed to their magnesium content. This mineral has been linked to a lower risk of various types of cancer. One study shows that a decrease in serum magnesium by 100 milligrams per day can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer risk by 24 percent. Therefore, increasing your blood magnesium levels may help to lower such risk.

4. Strengthening Bones

Calcium is well-known for its bone health benefits. Did you know, though, that vitamin K can help bones too? One study talks about how this vitamin can help in the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis. It not only increases bone mineral density but also reduces fracture rates.

And here’s something quite interesting. One very common reason for the deficiency of vitamin K is the intake of cholesterol-lowering pharmaceuticals. But when you take White Pine seeds, you may not need any cholesterol-lowering medication since the nuts have cholesterol-lowering potential, not to mention that they provide a rich source of vitamin K.

5. Boosts Immunity:

The manganese and zinc in Pine seeds can do a great job at boosting immune health. While the former helps maintain the body’s hormonal balance and strength of connective tissue, the latter boosts immunity and aids wound healing.

As per one report, additional zinc in the diet can help boost the immune system in older adults. Zinc is associated with an improvement in the function and number of T-cells, which are a type of white blood cells that destroy invading pathogens

6. Improves Vision Health:

Pine seeds contain a lot of lutein, which is an antioxidant also known as the eye vitamin. Several surveys have revealed that most Americans taking the Standard American Diet don’t consume adequate amounts of lutein.

There are about 600 carotenoids your body can utilize, of which only about 20 are transported to your eyes. Of these, only two are deposited in your eyes in large amounts. One is lutein, and the other is zeaxanthin. Both these nutrients help prevent macular degeneration and glaucoma by fighting free radical damage.

7. Enhances Skin And Hair Health:

High concentrations of various essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants make Pine seeds amazingly helpful for skin care. Vitamin E and antioxidants work to hold back the aging process. And thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, White Pine seed oil is very suitable for sensitive skin types. It nourishes the skin and protects it from various common conditions. Moreover, it also has great moisturizing effects on the skin.

Pine nut oil is well known for massage therapy because of its healing property, White Pine seed oil offers the same benefits. It helps to reduce a number of skin issues like itching, psoriasis, pimples, eczema, scabies, and sores. This nut oil gives the skin a revitalized and fresh look.

In addition, Pine seeds contain a high concentration of proteins.

for more info on Pine Trees in the context of foo forest desgin, read:

Below I talk about the revered Hazelnut and her place in the food forest. She is the evoker of wisdom, regenerator after fire and beholder of the watery depths

read more on how to grow hazelnuts in the garden and food forest below:

Next lets check out some of the blooms that thrive in our garden in July

bee balm in our garden 2025

The first Milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) blossoms are opening in our garden around this time as well

and then soon after we get visitors :)

Female Monarch laying eggs on milkweed buds in our garden, southern Ontario, 42nd parallel)

To learn more about Milkweed, her medicinal and nutritional gifts for humans and our winged kin and her place in the food forest, read:

July is also a time when I like to experiment with new recipes in the kitchen as we have the widest range of flavors and colors flowing fresh out of the garden of any time of the year (the tail end of most berry harvests connects onto the beginning of the heirloom pepper, tomato and herb harvests).

I share some pics of one such recipe below (it was a 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚). For another fermented hot sauce recipe, check out this post.

This July has been sizzling hot too, with temperatures getting up to the high thirties in Celsius (about 100F) and Humidex going up to 117F on some days (or 47 Celsius) so I used some of our berry harvests to make some deeply nourishing, delicious, hydrating and medicinal lemonades (click the notes below to see short video clips showing the lemonades described)

Below shows an adaptogenic medicinal lemonade I made this morning (July 17, 2026) that is specially formulated to mitigate the damage caused by inhaling forest fire smoke and protect the airways.

It contained 4 types of berries, Aloe Vera gel, Blue Butterfly Pea blossoms, Rhodiola rosea (golden root), Marshmallow root, Schisandra chinensis (five flavor fruit), Echinacea root, ginger, organic lemon and lime juice, and a touch of maple sugar (and garnished with borage blossoms, which offer their own benefits aside from just their visual beauty).

Having a sip every half hour or so did wonders for the lungs, brain function and cardiovascular function (also helped with energy levels and prevented head aches caused by the smoke)

Full recipe will be posted next week.

I also strive to allow the beautiful patterns in color, form, sound as well as the observable symbiotic relationships which abound in the more than human world to offer me inspiration for ‘recipes’ outside the kitchen. Recipes for social permaculture designs, recipes for regenerating hope, peace, kindness, cooperation, courage and honesty. When I still my mind, open my heart and allow my self to be open to receiving the knowledge that is embodies in our elder beings (the rooted ones, the winged ones, the four legged ones and many others) on Earth I am gifted moments where I can glean wisdom that serves to enrich my heart, mind and eternal spirit. It is in the interest of inviting all of you to be able to access that same enrichment for your own being that I share the following:

In July an abundance of Anthocyanin rich harvests flow from our garden (as you can see from this pic above showing a garden berry harvest from our garden in early July. )

red currents

I went on an adventure into my urban food forest after work today and discovered a trove of hidden treasure! These gleaming gems of distilled delicious starlight will sustain me for many days and months to come. This is True Wealth!

the tail end of our service berries ripening up on one of our trees in early July (they were huge this year!)

the tail end service berry harvests for 2023, harvested from one of our trees in early July

black currents ( very high in antioxidants ) and easy to grow

Our Black Currants (Ribes nigrum) also start to ripen up (at the 42nd parallel in the eastern woodlands of Turtle Island) in July.

Black currants are one of the most nutritious berries “currantly” overlooked by many Turtle Island dwelling regenerative garden and food forest designers. Their nutritional profile in relation to other popular berries and fruits is very impressive. Black currants are particularly high in antioxidants and contain more vitamin C than oranges, and nine times the calcium, five times the iron, and four times the magnesium and potassium of blueberries.

They have more phosphorus than most fruits; more iron and protein than any fruit (aside from goji and elderberry); and as noted above, they are Very high in ascorbic acid (Vit C). One tablespoon of black currant berries contains about 75% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. They are also rich in polyphenol anthocyanins in fruits and flavonoids in leaves, that have very high antioxidant activity that benefits over all health and longevity in significant ways.

Part used for medicine/food: berries, leaves, and flowers

Constituents: a rich source of phenolic compounds such as anthocyanins, gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), anthocyanins (delphinidin 3-glucoside, delphinidin 3-rutinoside, cyanidin 3-glucoside, cyanidin 3-rutinoside, petunidin 3-rutinoside, pelargonidin 3-rutinoside, peonidin 3-rutinoside, petunidin 3-(6-coumaroyl)-glucoside and cyanidin 3-(6-coumaroyl)-glucoside), flavonols, pectins, organic acids (Gallic acid, Hydroxycinnamic acids: Caffeic acid, coumaric acid, and ferulic acid).

Stilbenoids., simple sugars, polysaccharides, flavonoids (myricetin, followed by quercetin and kaempferol), Limonene, sabinene, ocimene, pinene, terpinolene, carene, humulene, terpinen and caryophyllene, proanthocyanidins, as well as phosphorus, magnesium, calcium, potassium, iron, vitamin C and protein. Blackcurrant seeds are a rich source of potent antioxidants, the seeds also contain high levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids, especially γ-linolenic acid (Traitler, Winter, Richli, & Ingenbleek, 1984), which is stable in the intact seed (Lu, Foo, 2003, Lu et al, 2002, Shahidi, Naczk, 2004). A recent study on antioxidant activity of berries suggests that blackcurrants had the highest antioxidant capacity in the FRAP assay followed by blueberries, raspberries, and red currants. Only berries I know that have a higher ORAC value are Goji berries, Elderberries and Acai berries.

Medicinal actions: anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, Anti-rheumatic, antioxidant, anti-tumor activities (“enormous potential for cancer prevention” (Bishayee et al, 2011, Gopalan et al, 2012), Diuretic, diaphoretic, febrifuge, reduces risk of cardiovascular disease and innate immune system supporting properties. Compounds within the berries and leaves also have been shown to help with healing of body organs such as; skin, eye, brain, lungs, bone, kidneys, heart and wounds.

For more on Black Currants, read this in depth article:

Red currents. We had an abundant red current harvest this year :)

berry harvest from our garden from july 2025

I harvested the last uber-super-deliciously-deep-purple ripe Serviceberries from our Amelanchier arborea tree out front today (we are at the 42nd parallel on the shore of Lake Erie). I ate them by the palmfuls, I froze some and I selected the most beautiful berries for saving seeds. This involved squeezing out each individual berry’s internal contents into a mesh strainer (with a bowl below to gather the nectar of the Gods that is pure serviceberry juice for sipping afterward of course!) and then rinsing away the translucent pulp to separate the individual seeds.

I learned from Akiva Silver that these seeds are Recalcitrant (meaning that as with Apple seeds and Pawpaw seeds, you want to keep them moist after harvesting and until they go through simulated winter conditions, or actual winter conditions, to retain their viability). I rinsed the seeds and have some stored in a damp paper towel in the fridge and I am willing to send to any paid Substack subscribers with an interest and the space to grow one of these trees. For more into on this species needs for climate, soil and space click the link below for a full article:

https://open.substack.com/pub/gavinmounsey/p/serviceberry...

I saved the Serviceberry skins and threw them in a pot of ginger, nettle, roseroot and mint tea and wow! What a lovely mix, deep purple tea with a hint of sweetness to balance out the bite of the ginger rhizome. I am gonna make more batches of that for sure in ice tea format

Each on of these little seeds has the potential to become a 25 foot tall tree (or 15-20 foot tall multi-stemmed shrub) that not only provides for wildlife and looks beautiful with spring flowers, but also provides ten plus pounds of delicious and nutritious berries per year (for 60-70 years!). Talk about holding a lot of potential on the tip of one’s fingers!

I hope you are all making time to learn about the life cycles of the native food and medicine species where you live and take steps to propagate them for the garden (or guerilla gardening projects) my friends. I`ll share a review I did on a seed saving book in comment below for those interested in some tips (and for some info on propaganda worth avoiding/ignoring which you will find in many academic (Big Ag influenced) seed saving publications.

Happy seed saving everyone!

I start doing other types of seed saving in July too, including::

bee balm in our garden july 2025

close up of an echinacea flower in the evening light

a garden visitor enjoying some medicinal nectar from one of our Echinacea flowers

one of our self sown Echinacea patches

Looks like I have yet another emergent heirloom chili pepper variety that has showed up in our garden (this plant showed up in one of our compost piles). This one seems to be either a cross between Buena Mulata and Jalapenos or maybe Buena Mulata and Cayenne (we grow all of those and I do not do all that minimum separation distance, for "genetic purity" jazz for saving pepper seeds). Looks like the bees have gifted us a new cross pollination. The pepper plant has leaves that look like a jalapeno but the blossoms are white with beautiful purple fringes on the petal’s edges. The pepper pods start off forming with a black/purple colored skin, transitioning to green, then orange to red. I just tasted a ripe one and the heat is surprisingly strong (maybe 100,000 on the Scoville scale). Perhaps some habanero pollen found its way in there too? In any case this new variety is a heavy producer and has a great smokey, sweet and hot flavor. I will save many seeds from the best pods. For more on Seed Saving and co-creating new pepper varieties read this review on a Seed Saving Book .

Buena Mulata peppers starting to size up

a Buena Mulata pepper blossom and blossom bud

Buena Mulata blossoms from above

super close up of a newly opened Buena Mulata pepper blossom

super close up of a Buena Mulata pepper blossom ready to be pollinated

a baby Buena Mulata pepper

close up of a Buena Mulata pepper about 60% done growing

Buena Mulata pepper beginning to ripen up

close up of a Buena Mulata peppe r that is almost ripe

This image shows all the different stages of development of a fully formed Buena Mulata pepper

a typical evening garden harvest from earlier in July when I come home after work, pick some handfuls of what is ripe and then imagine a way to use them in a dinner

A handful of homegrown heirloom peppers (including Buena Mulata, Biquinho, Chiltepin, Jalapeno and the yellow ones are a mystery Aji looking type (medium heat) that I rescued from a nursery when it was on clearance and not being watered anymore.)

just another day in homegrown pico paradise, I love how saving seed from the best heirloom veggies in our garden over many years is resulting in more and more delicious, juicy and vibrant produce. Feeling grateful for the blessings I am gifted when i team up with nature to produce my own food right now.

garden fresh pico de gallo with heirloom chilis and fresh diced apricots to go with our super tacos

Full Recipe Here

Full Recipe for tacos shown in pic above:

I also use our summer harvests to make Gazpacho

topped with flame grilled mangos, poblanos, borage blossoms and yarrow blossoms. This one was amazing with the contrast between the hot chilis, astringent yarrow blossoms and sweet mango.

Full Recipe below:

This is what went into making our 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚 Sauce . I added some of our abundance of Egyptian walking onion bulbs and an assortment of medium to hot peppers (Tunisian Baklouti to Buena Mulata to Caribbean Habaneros) .

adding some of the ingredients for our 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚 into a blender

blender full of ingredients for making our 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚 ready to blend

the freshly blended 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐚 𝐏𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐫𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚 ingredients (ready to begin fermenting as a mash, I added 1 tsp of salt per 250 ml of mash, stirred daily and fermented for 7 days at room temp before refrigerating. The fermented sauce tastes fantastic and I was pleasantly surprised to find that discernable blueberry notes and a subtle floral background flavor are present despite the expected garlicy and spicy main flavors.'

Another recipe worth trying with all your homegrown peppers:

7 Fold Flame Sriracha Gavin Mounsey · September 7, 2024 This is Installment #12 of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series. Read full story

I made a revised/upgraded version of another recipe from an earlier version of my book (the recipe was cut due to printing budget limitations) and I wanted to share here as it is simple yet extremely nourishing and delicious.

I used this French Onion Soup recipe below except I made a broth using Egyptian walking onions, shiitake mushroom stems, chaga chunks, kombu, thyme, sage, white pine needles and a pinch of yarrow. Then after I simmered to infuse flavors, removed the chaga chunks and kombu to add to the compost I added pan fried wild rice ,shiitake mushrooms and lions mane mushrooms to go with the caramelized onions. It is sooo tasty!

Hope you will give it a try and tell me what you think

Now lets get out of the kitchen and head back to the garden and forest!

These pics were captured near the northshore of Waabishkiigoo-gichigami (aka Lake Erie) in a small patch of forest that was never clearcut (unlike 99.98% of the rest of the forests around here).

This is a section of the forest where I discovered a few American Chestnut trees last year.. I love to just be still and take the time to read the story the bark and shape of these trees express to me. They have a lot to say if you just take the time to learn their language through pattern recognition and being present with humility.

The Oaks and Tulip trees that have no branches until at least 60 feet plus from the ground (growing in terrain with mounds and pits around their base) had an especially compelling story to tell me.

While exploring that small patch of intact Carolinian Old Growth (in southern “Ontario”) that is stewarded by a friend last July and when I looked up into the tall canopy of sassafras, tulip trees and oak and saw this, it made me smile from ear to ear.

I found three American Chestnut (Castanea dentata) trees in that forest patch of nut producing age. For all I know these could be blight resistant trees! 🙂

American Chestnut leaves along side sassafras leaves (southern Ontario, 2025)

Definitely going back this fall to save seeds!

For those unfamiliar with the American Chestnut, its importance as a keystone species and immense potential in food forest design, check out quote below.

An excerpt from “Trees of Power: Ten Essential Arboreal Allies” by Akiva Silver

“Chestnut : The Bread Tree There are legends of a time when manna fell from the sky, and people could just pick up all the food they needed. Mature chestnut trees are pretty close to making that story a modern- day reality. Chestnuts can live for thousands of years and rain down dependable annual crops. They are magnets for wildlife, staples in several cultures, as magnificent as an oak, provide quality, durable timber, and are real epicenters of life. Chestnuts are in the Fagaceae family, the same as oak and beech. These are the sturdy old giants of ancient forests from Maine to Turkey to Japan. The Castanea Genus: There are several species of chestnut stretching around the temperate world with relatives in the tropics. These trees are not that well known in the United States, but they are beloved, widely used, and very common trees in many other countries. Each of these species has its own unique traits, strengths, and challenges. The members of the Castanea genus are some of the most generous and productive trees on Earth. American Chestnut (Castanea dentata): This tree dominated the forests of the eastern United States until it was devastated by an introduced fungus from Asia. American chestnut is a fast-growing tree with bar-none timber form. It bears small, very sweet nuts that peel easily. It is the most cold-hardy of the chestnuts. The American chestnut may well be the greatest and most useful forest tree to ever grow on this Earth. Its decline is considered by many ecologists to be one of the greatest ecological disasters to strike the US since European contact. It is hard for us today to understand what was lost because we did not witness it. Imagine working in your yard and noticing an apple tree with wilted leaves. A few weeks later, the tree dies. You’re sad about this and tell a friend, who tells you that they had the same thing happen. Then you hear it from lots of people. It’s on the news. Apple trees are dying, orchards are wiped out, wild trees disappear. No one knows what to do. Before you know it there are no cider barns, no crisp fruits to sink your teeth into, no apple blossoms in the spring, no fruit in the supermarket. How would you feel? As the years go on, you might try to explain to young people what an apple tasted like, what it felt like to bite into apples; you might describe the trees’ gnarly growth habits or the smell of cider in the barn or the taste of applesauce. They would never understand. The apple tree would be gone and life would go on. Other trees would be there, but none would be the apple. This is basically what happened to the American chestnut. The chestnut was no less loved or used than apples are today. It was a tree with full cultural, economic, and wild significance. We are the people who were born after its loss. All we have are the stories and a handful of pictures to go by. Castanea dentata dominated the eastern US, making up roughly one- fourth of the trees in its range. This is a huge percentage, considering the diversity found in the eastern deciduous forests. Even maples, oaks, and ash are not that common. American chestnut trunks were massive, often 10 feet or more in diameter, with canopies reaching 130 feet in the air. These arrow-straight, towering trunks were made of high-quality, rot-resistant timber. The wood was used for barn beams, house framing, furniture, telegraph poles, fence posts, paper pulp, caskets, and cradles. There is no wood so versatile as American chestnut. It has the durability of black locust, the straight grain and splittability of ash; it’s as stable and easy to work as pine, and very fast growing. The wood value alone would have made the American chestnut a highly valuable tree. Adding the dependable crops of nuts makes this tree stand alone in its excellence. The wildlife value of American chestnut was unparalleled, as nuts could fill the forest floor more than a foot deep in nuts in some years. Along with wildlife, people also ate wild American during the fall and gathered nuts by hand. Chestnuts were collected in chestnuts. They grazed their animals under these magnanimous giants great quantities throughout the Appalachian Mountains, and roasted and sold on the streets of towns like Boston, Philadelphia, and New York. Train-car loads were filled with this wild crop. Today many families find financial relief with their end-of-year tax credit. Back then people found their Christmas bonus in the form of selling what chestnuts they could gather in the mountains. The American chestnut was a keystone species in the ecology of the Appalachians. It was culturally fixed in the minds of Americans, and used widely. Tanneries cranked out leather that was processed with the tannins of chestnut bark, r mills pulped the wood, railroad companies laid track with timbers, people built barns and houses, fences, and chairs. They ate the nuts raw and roasted every fall. And then it all crashed. In 1904 chestnut blight, Cryphonectria parasitica, was discovered in the Brooklyn Botanic Gardens. From there it spread like a wildfire, consuming trees and turning forests of green into silvery gray ghost woods. Within just 25 years an estimated four billion trees died. An entire ecology, an entire culture, was wiped out. While the trees were dying, the US Forest Service advised people to have all their chestnuts logged. Believing there was no hope, they told folks to get some lumber out of it while they still could. We will never know how many resistant trees were killed in this shortsighted practice. Sadly, this mind-set persists today, as foresters commonly advise landowners to log all their ash and hemlock trees before the coming crash. (the same was and is true here in Canada). Cryphonectria parasitica is a fun- gus whose spores spread by wind. Its origins lie in Asia, where trees there have co-evolved with the fungus. When Japanese chestnut seedlings were brougth over to the US for people’s gardens, no one noticed that these seemingly healthy trees carried the blight with them. The American chest- nut had never encountered this fungus and so had almost zero resistance. People scrambled to save the chestnut tree in vain, employing all sorts of strange strategies over the next several decades before giving up for the most part. Chestnuts and acorns are heavy in starch. They are staples not just in the diets of humans, but also in the diets of many species of wild animals. They are the equivalent of rice or potatoes falling out of the sky. If you are a chipmunk or a squirrel who depends on this, then missing a crop every other year is totally devastating. This is why many species (and their predators) in forests of oak, hickory, and beech will have boom and bust cycles in their populations. The addition of chestnut trees to a forest can significantly temper fluctuations in populations. The list of wild critters that eat chestnuts is indeed a long one. It includes bears, wild turkeys, deer, raccoons, jays, opossums, skunks, foxes, squirrels, chipmunks, and several other rodent species. While it is to look unfavorably upon rodents, they are the backbone of the diet of several predator species that we revere, such as owls, hawks, and bobcats. Chestnut leaves are eaten by over 100 species of Lepidoptera (butterflies and moths). Their flowers are a significant source of nectar for pollinators. Bark, buds, leaves, and twigs are fed on by a plethora of mammals. It is hard to overestimate just how important chestnut trees can be for wildlife. They create a reliable staple food source that is nutritious, thin-shelled, and easy to consume. Chestnut trees have a truly magnetic effect upon wild animals. They are centers of activity. Animals, birds, and people will travel from all directions to a stand of chestnuts. I can think of few greater legacies to leave behind than a stand of chestnut trees. Wood: The timber value alone makes chestnut trees worth growing. Plantations of pine, spruce, and poplar offer people fast-growing timber resources. Chestnuts are another viable option for this, with many added benefits. It is a beautiful straight-grained hardwood that has found its way into high-value items like furniture, trim, and timbers. Chestnut trees can grow very fast. They are easily coppiced. This means that they can be cut again and again because they will sprout vigorously from the stump. Coppicing chestnut is an old tradition in the U.K., where trees are put on rotation cycles ranging from 1 to 50 years depending on the desired wood products. My friend Steve Serik of Hawk Meadow Farm inoculates shiitake logs for commercial production. He says chestnut logs grow the most and best shiitakes. The wood also has such a mystique that I believe a person could make a living selling chestnut walking sticks or key chains. Livestock and Wildlife: Another way to eat chestnuts is to eat the animals that eat them. Roughly 90 percent of our corn- and soy fields exist to feed livestock This can be reduced in two ways. The first is by planting chestnut trees in and around pastures. The animals can harvest the mast with no work or processing on our part. Livestock can also be rotated through chest- nut orchards after harvest to clean up any leftovers, thereby diminishing pest populations. The second way to feed chestnuts to livestock is to harvest and dry the nuts. To make this commercially viable, mechanical harvesters and dryers are needed. This equipment already exists; it is just the orchards and hedges that need to be planted. Commercial chestnut varieties are easy for pigs, sheep, and cows to eat, but they are too big for poultry. Allegheny chinquapins are smaller and can be harvested by large poultry breeds without any processing. For farmers looking to supplement grain feed, chestnuts offer a v able option. There is a long history of people feeding chestnuts to cattle, hogs, and sheep in Europe and the United States. Often animals were simply allowed to graze under trees, but nuts can also be harvested and dried for future feed. For larger animals, they don’t even need to be shelled. For poultry, they can be ground up with shells included. The processing is quite minimal. Chestnut trees attract and feed a lot of wildlife, including highly valuable game animals like turkeys and deer. Every year hunters grow food plots of alfalfa, clover, and turnips to attract deer, but a few established chestnut trees would accomplish the same goal without the need for replanting. Chestnuts can be turned into meat, just like corn, alfalfa, and soy. They are a staple crop in every sense of the word. Comparing Chestnuts and Corn: Think of the ecology of a cornfield, especially a field of Roundup-ready corn that has virtually no weeds in it. There’s really not a lot going on; not many places for hawks, butterflies, or honeybees. A chestnut orchard, on the other hand, is buzzing with life. There are 125 known species of Lepidoptera that feed on chestnut leaves. The trees provide roosting and nesting sites for birds. In contrast with corn, they have extremely low fertility requirements. Chestnut trees can grow on steep hillsides where bare rock is exposed. They can heal and build soil instead of using it up. I think it’s pretty obvious to most people that the ecological diversity of a planting of chestnut trees is far beyond that of a field of corn. Of course, the big question people ask is, “Can an acre of chestnut yield as much as an acre of corn?” It seems like a straightforward question that should have a straight- forward answer, but it does not. An acre of fertile farmland is not equal to an acre of rocky hillside. There is also quite a bit of history to catch up on. In 1929 when J. Russell Smith published his revolutionary work Tree Crops, corn and chestnut had similar yields per acre. He compared the yields of corn and wheat throughout the East Coast and Midwest with yields of chestnuts in Italy, France, and Corsica. Pound for pound, they were about the same. In some cases chestnuts were more and in some they were less, but overall there weren’t any big differences. This was back in 1929, when corn and chestnuts averaged a little over 1,000 pounds per acre. Since then corn has been intensively bred to boost yields, with the full support of government agencies and universities. It is grown today with a full array of chemical herbicides and fertilizers. Its yields have become monstrous, to the detriment of the land it grows upon. This amount of breeding work and intensive farming has not opened to the chestnut. Despite the lack of breeding, chestnuts still outyield corn today. A high-yielding cornfield now produces over 7,000 pounds per acre, while a high-yielding chestnut orchard yields 2,000 to 3,000 pounds per acre. So how can I say that chestnuts can still outproduce corn? Annual grains are replanted every year. Corn requires fertile, well-drained bottomlands. It is grown in the richest fertile valleys that were formerly prairie. It is heavily grown in the Midwest upon some of the best farmland on the planet. Modern corn growing needs this; it needs flat places for large machines. It needs soils that can be cultivated again and again. Chestnuts, on the other hand, can grow anywhere. They can grow on the poorest of soils. Dry ridgelines, steep mountainsides, land that few people would deem worthy of farming is where the chestnut can thrive and produce heavy crops year after year with zero inputs. I would like to see a cornfield that thrived on a hillside without weed control or fertilizer. There are other layers to the productivity of a chestnut orchard. An acre of chestnut trees can easily accommodate grazing animals, shrubs, herbaceous plants, and mushroom logs underneath the canopy. Multiple crops can be harvested in the same space. An acre of chestnut trees can exist on landscapes where it would be virtually impossible to cultivate corn. So where is the acre of comparison between corn and chestnut? Is it in the very best fertile bottomland, or is it up in the hills with livestock occupying the same space? In many cases, chestnuts will crush corn in yield per acre. In all cases, they will have tremendously more biomass and biodiversity. Because chestnuts can easily be grown in conjunction with other crops in the same space, and they can do so in places that corn never grow, chestnut and corn yields are incomparable. They are very different uses of land, and the total amount of food produced will vary considerably depending on if chestnut planting. The technique of grazing animals beneath nut trees is not a new one. Today it is known as silvopasture; in ancient Portugal it was known as the dehesa system. When done well, by rotating livestock through the orchards, it is a proven sustainable method that has worked for thousands of years. Annual grains are just that, annual. They die every year and have to be replanted every year. Chestnuts can live for thousands of years. They can start producing as early as age two, and will increase their nut production each year. Farmers looking to convert fields of corn to chestnuts can do so with a technique called alley cropping. Here you plant rows of trees right into the field and continue to grow annual crops in between the rows. As the trees get bigger, the alleys of annuals get smaller, until eventually they are totally eliminated. This method can allow you to continue generating income during the transition period. If we want to improve wildlife habitat, grow crops with ever-increasing yields, protect and build soils, and reverse climate change, then planting chestnut trees is one way to accomplish all of these wonderful and attainable goals.”

you can get a copy of his book via the link below: https://www.twisted-tree.net/books/trees-of-power )

And the Cherstnut Tree may be making a come back in the USA as well! Check out video linked in note below for more info

(I took the pictures above when I discovered a healthy American Chestnut of nut producing age in a small fragment of old growth forest here in southern Ontario.)

Ornamental Echinacea flowers with a garden visitor appreciating some nectar

super close up of a garden visitor appreciating some nectar on another ornamental coneflower

close up of a garden visitor appreciating some nectar on another ornamental coneflower

close up of a garden visitor appreciating some nectar on one of our self sowing/spreading native Echinacea flower patches

a dragon fly resting on a bamboo post supporting one of our heirloom tomato plants, valiantly defending our crops against herbivore invaders :)

super close up of a a dragon fly resting on a lilac leaf, one of our garden allies that tirelessly works to valiantly defending our crops against herbivore invaders :)

Golden Digger Wasp drinking some hydrangea nectar in our yard

various winged beings enjoying hydrangea nectar

a monarch enjoying some hydrangea nectar in our garden

a monarch enjoying some hydrangea nectar

young serbian spruce cones and foliage

another garden ally (in this instance valiantly defending one of the most powerful medicine plants we have managed to establish as a self sowing member of our garden.

Milkweed (Asclepias syriaca ) buds about to open in our garden, july 2025

First milkweed blossoms opening in our garden, july 2025

For more info on the ecological and medicinal gifts of Milkweed, read the post linked below:

Milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) Gavin Mounsey · October 29, 2024 This post serves as the 15th post which is part of the Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series. Read full story

close up of serbian spruce cones

one of our two Anthocyanin rich Amaranth varieties

Hopi Red Dye Amarnath

super close up of a love-in-a-mist flower and foliage

super close up of a love-in-a-mist flower and foliage

close up of a love-in-a-mist flower, a seed pod and foliage

close up ornamental onion blossom buds about to open (the native pollinators love these)

super close up ornamental onion blossom buds about to open (the native pollinators love these)

a “wild flower patch” I planted in memory of my Granny Sylvia (she and her husband ran a restaurant and bed and breakfast on Galiano Island, BC for many years called “ The Pink Geranium”

close up of delphiniums

another pic of the “wild flower patch” mentioned above. When I look at these flowers it reminds me how the time my grandparents spent with me in their gardens, in the forest and in the kitchen has played a central role in shaping who I am today. Perhaps some day, on our dream homestead property I will create my own Bed, Breakfast and Bistro which will (in a similar fashion to to my grandparents bed and breakfast/restaurant) will only serve meals (and sell preserves) that are made with seasonally available ingredients harvested from our garden and/or the forest. Perhaps I will feature canvas prints of some of my photography on the walls of the bistro (which would be for sale as part of a “photographic spagyric alchemy” package ) ;)

Thanks for checking out my photos and videos I hope you all have a beautiful remainder of July filled an abundance of moments that serve to nurture your body, heart, mind and spirit in nature and in the garden.

Thank you for reading my Newsletter! If you think those in your circles would find this content enriching please feel free to share

Each and everyone of us is capable of choosing (as our ancestors did) to develop an intimate and reciprocal relationship with the wild plants, trees and fungi in our local region. Taking the time to appreciate a flower, a leaf or a tree and giving our attention to that being, is the first step towards using our skills of observation to learn from our elder species.

May each of us find our footing and hope through embarking on the soft and green path described in The Prophecy Of The Seventh Fire.

The joyous moments I cherished in July were filled with winged beings enjoying the nectar from blossoms, creating in the kitchen with nourishing berries, pepper and tomato harvests, abundant, fragrances, textures, sounds and tastes that offer poetry for the senses and inspiration for my mind. July make offers moments in the forest full of bird song, wild flowers and peace. In the garden, July gifts me a rainbow spectrum of flowers that uplifts my heart and make my spirit dance.

Garden Journal Flash back video clips from July

Some Joyful July tunes: