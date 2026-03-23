Hello everyone!

March is a month where the first signs of spring time begin to arrive in the Carolinian Forests of southern Ontario.

The buds begin to swell and open up, breathing in the precious celestial light into their cells to begin their sacred work of making the air we breath and feeding countless beings. The bloodroot flowers and ramps poke out from under the leaf litter and the early bloomers such as haskap (Lonicera caerulea) begin to open up their flowers.

I like to walk through the forest in March and collect fallen seeds from native trees (which have now gone through their natural stratification process and are ready to wake up) so I can germinate them in pots and help them find homes in other regenerating forest patches and food forest designs.

We still typically still have many frosty nights and a few snowfalls in the month of march (which can result in out onions, stinging nettle, kale, heirloom cannabis, lemon balm and a few early bloomers getting covered in snow, but thankfully we grow hardy varieties that can take it the cold).

March offers a reminder that nature has an incredible and irrepressible capacity for regeneration and renewal, offering us the invitation to align our lives with that regenerative capacity, becoming the stewards of the Earth and a keystone species sending out trophic cascades into the ecosystems that support us.

Embarking on the path to align with and become an agent of regeneration and abundance begins through observing the wisdom inherent in a functioning ecosystem and then moving on to combining that knowledge we have gleaned from our elder species with a handful of seeds that has the potential to become an entire forest teaming with life and producing an abundance of food and medicine.

Is it a drone shot of the grand canyon? The surface of the planet mars? Nope! It is the bark of a Hackberry tree I was admiring on our walk in the forest the other day !I love exploring the fractal geometry that is present in nature all around us. We have so much to learn from Mother Earth and our elder species in the kingdom of photosynthetic beings.

super close up of hackberry bark, Point Pelee Park, Ontario

(For more info on this amazing tree, here is a video with Akiva Silver of Twisted Tree Farm talking about this species and the many gifts it offers.)

looking up a hackberry tree in Point Pelee Park, Ontario (Late March). Here is a Canadian bareroot source for purchasing this tree. For those in the US, You can also sometimes buy Hackberry trees and seeds from Twisted Tree Farms in NY here .

Here are some video clips form another forest walk in march

Our cold hardy Egyptian Walking Onions growing through the snow like it is no big deal. Sometimes also called "tree onions" these are an unusual perennial onion, Allium x proliferum (formerly classified as Allium cepa var. viviparum, bulbiferum or proliferum) is a cross between Allium cepa, the cultivated onion, and Allium fistulosum, the Welsh onion. It gets its common name from the way it “walks” across the garden. For more pics and info, check this out .

maple buds opening

maple buds opening close up

maple tree with buds opening caked in some snow from a afternoon sun flurry

Some tunes for your spring time photo viewing enjoyment..

some tunes to enjoy the spring time photo journey..

an Old Tulip tree near where we live ( Liriodendron tulipifera )

I think this beauty Tulip Tree (Liriodendron tulipifera) is older than the nationstate of Canada. One of the last few pre-colonial Carolinian Forest trees left near our place. She has medicinal compounds in the roots that offer similar medicinal qualities to eucalyptus or pine essential oils. So grateful I was able to save some seeds for wild tending and propagating for food forest projects. For more information on the many gifts of this tree and a preview of a future article I will be publishing on this species, read this note .

the base of the Tulip Tree (over a meter wide)

I was picking up Tulip Tree seeds from the base of that giant tree and noticed this interesting plant that was growing at the base of her trunk.

Tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera) samaras (similar to maple "keys" but more symmetrical and streamlined).

a singular Tulip tree (Liriodendron tulipifera) samara with seeds separated beside in my hand

The Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) can grow over one hundred feet in height and can live for up to 700 years.He was known as Ailm in the ancient Ogham Celtic tree alphabet as he was appreciated by the Druids for his many medicinal and spiritual gifts. The Scots Pine was also symbol of durability, as expressed in the Gaelic proverb: Cruaidh mar am fraoch, buan mar an giuthas (Hard as the heather, lasting as the pine). We had to cut down a sizable Scots Pine (that was dying and at risk of falling in a high traffic area) in late fall of last year. Despite the fact that he was already on his way out, it did make me sad to play a part in accelerating his journey to return to the Earth purely for the sake of humans (as the wood peckers were obviously appreciating foraging on all the various insects that had colonized the half dead side of the tree, which was peppered with hundreds of beak carved holes). I thanked the tree for the gifts of his foliage (pine needles) for making tea, his wood for building and his sap/pitch for medicine. I also promised the tree I would honor his life by collecting his seeds from his pine cones to ensure the continuance of his lifeblood into future generations. I am now making good on that promise.

Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seeds

The first seed saved from his cones (shown above) has now germinated (shown in pics below).

Today I feel grateful that I was able to germinate one of these seeds who's ancestors made the long journey, over many centuries and countless generations to find their way here to Turtle Island from the homeland of my ancestors.

(here is some music to enjoy while you watch this Scots Pine wake up and come into the world)

This act of planting his seeds in the rich Earth here, provides a lifeline that extends from past, through the present and into the future, offering habitat for the winged beings of the more than human world, medicine for humans and food for the soul.

So it is, and so it shall be.

close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating

close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating and standing

close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating and beginning to shed the seed casing

close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating and about to shed the seed casing

ultra close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating about to shed the seed casing

close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating, having now shed the seed casing

ultra close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating having just shed the seed pod

ultra super close up of a Scots Pine (Pinus sylvestris) seed I planted from the tree described above germinating one day after shedding the seed pod

Below shows 2nd gen Turtle Island grown Malus sieversii (ancient wild apple), Spice Bush (Lindera benzoin) and Blue Spice Basil sprouting inside.

And while I am planting seeds in spring I am also packaging them up to gift to people far and wide.

Saving seeds results in far more abundance than I could ever use myself in our yard, so all gifting these seeds to other Earth loving people costs me is my time and some packaging. This I am glad to contribute so the people buying my book will not only have a guide to build soil using free widely available resources and recipes that inspire the senses while nourishing the body, but also the physical seeds to grow their own ingredients for the recipes (making the package a holistic fractal regenerative seed that can expand in the abundance it provides for a family with only what is within that package).

Sorting, packaging, labelling and saying a prayer to heirloom seeds saved from my garden to send out as a gift to those that purchase a physical copy of my book is one of my favorite parts about being a self-published author (that also handles the shipping for my books)







Ramps (Allium tricoccum) are emerging through the leaves in the Carolinian forest of southern Ontario

Ramps (Allium tricoccum) are emerging through the leaves in the Carolinian forest of southern Ontario

Ramps (Allium tricoccum) are emerging through the leaves in the Carolinian forest of southern Ontario

some more music to enhance the photographic journey:

collecting Ramps (Allium tricoccum) seeds in the Carolinian forest of southern Ontario (march, 2024)

Ramps (Allium tricoccum) are emerging through the leaves in the Carolinian forest of southern Ontario

and now for a brief music intermission:

Seeing Ramps (Allium tricoccum) rebelliously and joyfully pushing up through the forest leaves always makes me smile

Planting a regenerative garden is a powerful act of rebellion against the oligarchy and form of emergency preparedness, but do not put all your eggs in one basket. Hedge your bets, cultivate the same type of broad botanical awareness your ancestors wound have possessed before the industrial age which made them so resilient and adaptable.

Learn to identity the edible and medicinal plants and fungi that grow where you live. Within modernity’s normalized botanical illiteracy being able to forage for seasonal foods may seem like a “quirky hobby” but to your ancestors it was the difference between life and death.

When the hypercentralized flimsy petroleum based food system comes crashing down having that skill and knowledge base will be as important to you as it was to your ancestors.

Many of these foods can be preserved using low tech techniques (like fermentation or dehydration).

Below is a list of over 20 spring foods you can forage for in forests. Some of them will be accessible where you live and some will not be on the list and you will have to learn about those for yourself.

Do not wait until you are looking at an empty grocery store shelf or empty wallet (or CBDC social credit score locked digital wallet) before you choose to learn the basics, by then it would likely be too late.

The next few pics below show me Guerilla PawPaw Gardening in a local patch of Carolinian Forest (in a park lacking pawpaws). It is a practice that makes my heart feel full.

Holding those living embryos in my hand, pulling back the leaf litter and digging into the rich living Earth with my bare fingers, smelling the scent of a thousand years linger and lovingly tucking them back underneath.. I could see the ten thousand happy squirrels, deer, racoons, foxes, birds (and who knows maybe a few curious, botanically literate and inquisitive humans as well!) that will enjoy the fruits those trees produce.

ramps waking up Early in Ontario this year 2024

and once The ramps are up that means the nettle and other forest goodies can be foraged so I like to make hearty soups and stews.

Below shows a couple variations I have made. The first one was some “Irish” stew that is a sort of combo between colonial foods like Potatoes, carrots and sweet potatoes and pre-colonial Gaelic foods like acorns, dulse, pine needles, nettles and mushrooms.

The acorn flour thickened up the broth beautifully and the pine needles and mushrooms added a very fulfilling flavor.

Another variation I made recently was a hearty medicinal grade vegetable stew with lions mane mushroom, pan fried wild rice, oyster and shiitake mushrooms, Hopi red amaranth seeds and nettle shoots that I made in the slow cooker.

adding ingredients to slow cooker

after cooking on low for 8 hours

The broth was infused with Chaga, white pine needles, shiitake stems and kombu for rich umami flavor, immune system enhancing benefits and Smokey vibes. I threw in some raw fermented Harrisa and a splash of red wine to enrich the gravy and simmered for a few hours more and then enjoyed with a big slice of homemade Sourdough :)

Sláinte Mhath my friends!

Below are some pics of a big batch I made on a variation of the recipe for borscht from my book with lacto-fermented garden beets, cabbage, regeneratively grown wild rice, forest fresh ramps and nettle.

It was not just delicious, it is deeply nourishing.

Here is the basic recipe:

Vegetable Borscht Gavin Mounsey · September 30, 2023 This stuff is a powerhouse for nutrition and tastes amazing. Roasting the beets with skins on preserves their juicy flavors and mineral content. Grating them into the soup after cooking/cooling makes this one easy to construct. Pan frying the wild rice prior to adding to the soup splits them open as they cook adding a nice meaty texture. The shiitake mu… Read full story

For another fun hearty spring recipe, try my

and sometimes mid march it snows and I get to test out just how hardy my perennial food forest members are…

Hinnomaki Yellow Gooseberry with snow

These are Blackcurrant (Ribes nigrum) branches with buds opening and some branches fully leafed out. I have found 5 praying mantis egg sacs (2 shown in pics below) on this one bush! So these are a very beneficial shrub for both providing food and medicine for humans, as well as providing habitat for predator insects to protect your other crops. These pictures below also provide a visual testament to how much of a head start (and how valuable of a protective buffer) the microclimate that something like a south facing brick wall can provide. Check out how much further along the branches are that are close to the brick.

close up of the new Hinnomaki Yellow Gooseberry leaves after snow has melted

self sown second year carrots in snow

self sown second year carrots after snow melted

Red Goji Berry (Lycium chinense) pushing out new leaves despite being covered in snow at the base

close up of new Goji vine growth on old vine wood

“if you have never walked barefoot through the earth barefoot and felt the soil between your fingers, and smelled the scent of a thousand years linger, here is your invitation to preserve the lifeblood of our generation” - Journeyman

Walking Onions in our garden frozen on a frosty morning, they bounce back like nothing and taste even sweeter! For more info on this versatile self-perpetuating onion variety check out the description section under these pictures.

Red Russian Kale growing in the snow

red russian kale growing despite the frosty nights

close up of new red russian kale leaves after snow (with increased anthocyanin content in the leaves)

various brassicas germinating (that have self sown in our garden from last year's plants)

self sown “Purple Pomderosa” Heirloom Cannabis (early march)

Looks like saving seed from the toughest plants over the past few years is paying off. These little guys (or gals) grew from self sown seeds that fell out of mature flower heads in the fall/winter and they germinated a week or two ago (early march) despite night time temps still going below minus 5 Celsius regularly and it snowing off and on. These resilient little pioneers are a variety I co-created called "Purple Ponderosa". I have been selecting for cold hardiness, powdery mildew resistance, high caryophyllene, limonene and THCa, CBDa and anthocyanin expression for three generations now. I have high hopes for this strain to provide abundant medicine and food to people in northern climates all over. For more info on the many non-psychoactive health benefits of Cannabis read this.

The seedlings in the pic above with snow have been hit with minus 7 now and still bounced back. Here is a pic from today (late march) when it briefly got above freezing long enough for the snow to melt and plants to thaw.

self sown “BlueBerry Permafrost” Heirloom Cannabis seedling (late march)

This pic is showing self sown seedlings (some seeds fell off a mature flower into a pot filled with compost near it's base). The (self sown) seedlings shown in this pic are a variety called "Blueberry Permafrost" (one of my own heirloom varieties that is the result of natural hybridizing and selective breeding). p

Taken the next day (after the seedlings thawed out). These seedlings have been frozen solid a number of times now and bounce back each time to keep on growing.

strawberry waking up despite snow

flowering almost buds opening

flowering almond flowers with snow

Honey berry aka Haskap (Lonicera caerulea) pushing out new leaves and blossom buds

close up of one of our Honey berry aka Haskap (Lonicera caerulea) bushes opening one of it's first blossoms

wild tending some milkweed seeds in a local forest

wild tending some milkweed seeds from my garden

and for another brief music intermission:

”I'm just a vagabond with flowers for Algernon..

So I'm driftin' away like a feather in air

Lettin' my words take me away from the hurt and despair

So I'm keepin' it vertical forever elevator

Ridin' the escalator to the somethin' that is greater..” - Cise Starr/Nujabes

milkweed seed that flew up into one of our malus sieversii trees and was resting for a moment before she jumped over the fence and soared up above the tall maples (light as a feather ;) ) and onward to explore and colonize far away lands

milkweed seed up close (for more info on how this amazing plant can provide not only food for butterflies and people but also an alternative to goose down read this note and check the comments or read my full article on the species here )

One of the interesting phenomena that is revealed by the silky soft filaments that emanate from each seed and never stop moving enough to get an in focus macro picture outside is that the translucent fibers which allow these seeds to fly through the air often behave like a freshly spun spider web or a spray of mist in the morning sun, refracting light rays and creating a prism effect, i`ll share a few pics below this one to show you what I mean. (they are not in focus on purpose)

the above pic zoomed even further in (showing sunlight refracting through milkweed threads creating a prism effect)

sunlight refracting through milkweed seed threads creating a prism effect

some Bruce Lee vibrations to contemplate while you observe the immense potential contained within an apple seed when you combine water, soil and TLC..

malus sieversii seedlings waking up. Both the seeds that produced these seedlings in this pic came from the same fruit. This offers a visual testament to the potential contained within the immense ancient library of genetics that exist in each seed.What strange, tangy, colorful, bitter, mysterious and/or sweet fruit might they produce in their long lives which are yet to be lived? How many generations of children yet unborn will experience joy climbing up the sturdy branches of these trees when they are over one hundred years old, as they watch the million bumblebees that will feed on the nectar of their blossoms each year? What wonderous regionally specific recipes for cider, pies, preserves or treats will those multiple generations of children create with the trees unique fruit when they grow up to be adults? (passing on those recipes and seeds from that tree to their grandchildren one day so they can in turn create their own recipes and abundance for future generations). Such are the potentials and blessings we unlock when we use our gifts as humans to align with the regenerative capacity of the Earth, tending to the wilds and using our hands to spread the seeds of hope, regeneration and abundance.

I underestimated the germination rate on these malus sieversii seeds and so I had to separate these from this pot into their own pots. I use a tub/container of luke warm clean water so I can dissolve the soil around the roots and gently separate them without breaking any. I also often simultaneously inoculate the seedlings with mycorrhizal spores.

after separating into their own pots

the champion from our malus sieversii seedlings so far, an Anthocyanin rich seedling that I have high hopes for :)

close up of a malus sieversii leaf from one of our 2nd gen seedlings

close up of a malus sieversii leaf from one of our second gen seedlings

close up of a malus sieversii leaf from one of our second gen seedlings

malus sieversii seedling and a tray of newly germinated heirloom seeds on their way to becoming members of our garden

close up of Tulsi (aka Holy Basil) seedlings that need separating into their own pots. For more info on this medicinal species that the bees love and which tastes great in tea, check out this post

Lion’s Mane (Hericium erinaceus) growing inside out house among the seedlings

Pleurotus ostreatus, young oyster mushrooms , growing along side our heirloom seedlings. For more info on growing your own at home, check out this post .

Pleurotus ostreatus, young oyster mushrooms, growing along side our heirloom seedlings. For more info on growing your own at home, check out this post .

Pleurotus ostreatus, oyster mushrooms, growing along side our heirloom seedlings.

Pleurotus ostreatus, oyster mushrooms, growing along side our heirloom seedlings.

Pleurotus ostreatus, oyster mushrooms, freshly harvested.

Pleurotus ostreatus, oyster mushrooms, freshly harvested and separated from each other

Pleurotus ostreatus, oyster mushrooms, freshly battered and deep fried

deep fried oyster mushrooms ready to enjoy

For more info on how to grow your own Oyster mushrooms at home using cheap and widely available materials, read these two excerpts from books I shared in notes below:

blueberry buds beginning to open

ultra close up of a Serviceberry bud (Amelanchier arborea) revealing one of it's mechanisms for protecting it's blossoms and coping with cold temperatures (little furry insulating hairs surrounding the blossoms and new leaves)

Witch-hazel ( Hamamelis virginiana ) blossoms

The next 7 pictures are Hazelnut catkins / blossoms.

American Hazelnut with catkins opening

American hazelnut catkin and blossom

American hazelnut blossom close up

American hazelnut blossom super close up

Beaked Hazelnut catkins and blossom

Beaked Hazelnut blossom super close up

The next three pictures show Maple blossoms.

These tiny flowers of big and beautiful trees are so often overlooked, but when you slow down and take the time to look closely and perceive their form, you will find they are just as magnificent as a magnolia or a bouquet of roses.

Sanguinaria canadensis (Bloodroot) blossoms emerging from the leaf litter in the Carolinian forest of Ontario, late march

Sanguinaria canadensis (Bloodroot) blossoms emerging from the leaf litter in the Carolinian forest of Ontario, late march

more ramps waking up

I sometimes like to make fermented preserves in spring as well

A couple things I had bubbling away fermenting in the kitchen this march

Butterfly pea blossom infused sauerkraut A variation of my 7 Fold Flame Sriracha sauce (made with an extra dose of fresh turmeric rhizome, Szechuan peppercorns, fresh ginger, yellow heirloom chilis, garlic, black pepper and goji berries). Now on the 9th day of fermentation.

Both were allowed to begin fermenting spontaneously (they were “wild” fermented which involves encouraging native lactic acid bacteria present on the organic ingredients to proliferate without culturing the jar with lab made fermenting monoculture strains) and they are both tasting fantastic so far!

This goji berry, turmeric, ginger, five flavor fruit, black peppercorn and garlic infused sriracha sauce I threw together in the blender is not just going to be delicious and provide poetry for the senses, it is also a potent medicine.

Creating your own medicine at home via culinary expression in the kitchen is a form of rebellion and boycotts big pharma while bringing joy into your life.

These ingredients that are contained in this raw fermented hot sauce give it anti-oxidant, anti-cataract, Ocular-Regenerative/Ocular-Protective, Glyphosate detoxing, Cardio-Protective (and perhaps Cardio-Regenerative Potential), Radioprotective, Radiomitigative and Radiomodulatory, Immune system optimizing, Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative, anti-inflammatory, radioprotective, hepato-protective, neuro-protective, Neuro-regenerative, mitochondrial biogenesis optimizing, increased endogenous stem cell production in the bone marrow, anti-carcinogenic, analgesic, immunomodulatory, memory enhancing, anti-ulcer, anti-arthritic, adaptogenic and anti-stress properties. All of that is to say that this raw fermented hot sauce will not only make the food I enjoy it with taste amazing, it will increase longevity, resilience, brain power, endurance, fertility, heart health and just generally offer that extra something that makes one feel capable of doing great things. Thus, this sauce is not only a functional super food, but also a powerful medicine. Who says our condiments can’t be both delicious, nutritious and medicinal!? ;)

The recipe described above is a variation of my 7 Fold Flame Sriracha recipe.

7 Fold Flame Sriracha Gavin Mounsey · September 7, 2024 This is Installment #12 of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series. Read full story

Creating unique fermented preserves represents a refusal to conform to the corporate homogenization of our food and takes back our power in the realm of health sovereignty.

This is an example of something that both enhances your quality of life in the now, undermines the legitimacy of big pharma scams and helps you be prepared for the future when you may need to preserve seasonal abundances with low tech gear.

Anthocyanin rich organic blue butterfly pea blossom infused Sauerkraut. Check out the color of that brine!!

Color changing (butterfly pea blossom infused) sauerkraut (Top left was immediately after putting the ingredients in the jar, below that after a few hours with anthocyanin starting to permeate into cabbage , top right was day two morning and below that evening day 2)

day 4

butterfly blossom infused saurkraut juice shot

Sometimes if the weather is gnarly outside and I get bored I play around with technology that allows me to defy the force of gravity.

If you can figure out what is going on with the video above (I recorded this in my home, no CGI/deepfake stuff involved) I will send you 3 different kinds of heirloom seeds! ;)

Here are some pics of the “UFO” shown in the clip above (and pics of the phenomena around it and the materials that made it possible) for more clues on this mystery object..

anomalous object Point Pelee park

These videos below offer some clues, but I will say that the form of levitation I was playing with above is less about sound and more about EMFs.

Did the ancient peoples of cultures that built monolithic stone structures that required lifting objects that are beyond the load capabilities of even our most advanced modern industrial equipment use sound and resonance to achieve a levitation/ "mass cancellation" effect ? Perhaps ;)

Okay that is enough with of my anti-gravity tangent for now, back to the last of the march photos..

taken on the shore of Lake Erie, Wheatley Provincial Park, march

video above shows the trees in the Carolinian Forest of Ontario dancing in the wind while still dormant in march

North shore of Lake Erie.. ice almost all melted

The elemental beings left some ephemeral abstract art for us to appreciate on the beach (north shore of Lake Erie)

Nature’s (unadulterated) abstract art. Generative “AI” has nothing on the artistry of Creator! ;) picture shows a close up of a chunk of ice on the beach (north shore of Lake Erie)

We do not need artificial intelligence to create beauty.

Resplendent and unrepeatable expressions of beauty are constantly occurring all around us if we just step outside and pay attention with an open heart.

Old growth Northern Red Oak (North shore of Lake Erie, 2026)

bluebell flowers waking up at Point Pelee Park, Ontario, March.

bluebells at Point Pelee

bluebells open close up

taken in Wheatley Provincial Park, Ontario, march

Okay that is all i`ve got for March my friends!

Now that our exploration of the nourishment for the soul that is offered in the month of March has come to an end I hope you will take some time to go out and experience similar moments of magic in your local area. Each moment we spend in nature opening our heart, our eyes and our other senses to what she is communicating to us offers us a chance to gather spiritual sustenance and enrich the eternal part of one’s Being.