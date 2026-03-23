March is a month where the first signs of spring time begin to arrive in the Carolinian Forests of southern Ontario.
The buds begin to swell and open up, breathing in the precious celestial light into their cells to begin their sacred work of making the air we breath and feeding countless beings. The bloodroot flowers and ramps poke out from under the leaf litter and the early bloomers such as haskap (Lonicera caerulea) begin to open up their flowers.
I like to walk through the forest in March and collect fallen seeds from native trees (which have now gone through their natural stratification process and are ready to wake up) so I can germinate them in pots and help them find homes in other regenerating forest patches and food forest designs.
We still typically still have many frosty nights and a few snowfalls in the month of march (which can result in out onions, stinging nettle, kale, heirloom cannabis, lemon balm and a few early bloomers getting covered in snow, but thankfully we grow hardy varieties that can take it the cold).
March offers a reminder that nature has an incredible and irrepressible capacity for regeneration and renewal, offering us the invitation to align our lives with that regenerative capacity, becoming the stewards of the Earth and a keystone species sending out trophic cascades into the ecosystems that support us.
Embarking on the path to align with and become an agent of regeneration and abundance begins through observing the wisdom inherent in a functioning ecosystem and then moving on to combining that knowledge we have gleaned from our elder species with a handful of seeds that has the potential to become an entire forest teaming with life and producing an abundance of food and medicine.
Here are some video clips form another forest walk in march
Some tunes for your spring time photo viewing enjoyment..
some tunes to enjoy the spring time photo journey..
The first seed saved from his cones (shown above) has now germinated (shown in pics below).
Today I feel grateful that I was able to germinate one of these seeds who's ancestors made the long journey, over many centuries and countless generations to find their way here to Turtle Island from the homeland of my ancestors.
(here is some music to enjoy while you watch this Scots Pine wake up and come into the world)
This act of planting his seeds in the rich Earth here, provides a lifeline that extends from past, through the present and into the future, offering habitat for the winged beings of the more than human world, medicine for humans and food for the soul.
And while I am planting seeds in spring I am also packaging them up to gift to people far and wide.
Saving seeds results in far more abundance than I could ever use myself in our yard, so all gifting these seeds to other Earth loving people costs me is my time and some packaging. This I am glad to contribute so the people buying my book will not only have a guide to build soil using free widely available resources and recipes that inspire the senses while nourishing the body, but also the physical seeds to grow their own ingredients for the recipes (making the package a holistic fractal regenerative seed that can expand in the abundance it provides for a family with only what is within that package).
some more music to enhance the photographic journey:
and now for a brief music intermission:
Planting a regenerative garden is a powerful act of rebellion against the oligarchy and form of emergency preparedness, but do not put all your eggs in one basket. Hedge your bets, cultivate the same type of broad botanical awareness your ancestors wound have possessed before the industrial age which made them so resilient and adaptable.
Learn to identity the edible and medicinal plants and fungi that grow where you live. Within modernity’s normalized botanical illiteracy being able to forage for seasonal foods may seem like a “quirky hobby” but to your ancestors it was the difference between life and death.
When the hypercentralized flimsy petroleum based food system comes crashing down having that skill and knowledge base will be as important to you as it was to your ancestors.
Many of these foods can be preserved using low tech techniques (like fermentation or dehydration).
Below is a list of over 20 spring foods you can forage for in forests. Some of them will be accessible where you live and some will not be on the list and you will have to learn about those for yourself.
Do not wait until you are looking at an empty grocery store shelf or empty wallet (or CBDC social credit score locked digital wallet) before you choose to learn the basics, by then it would likely be too late.
The next few pics below show me Guerilla PawPaw Gardening in a local patch of Carolinian Forest (in a park lacking pawpaws). It is a practice that makes my heart feel full.
Holding those living embryos in my hand, pulling back the leaf litter and digging into the rich living Earth with my bare fingers, smelling the scent of a thousand years linger and lovingly tucking them back underneath.. I could see the ten thousand happy squirrels, deer, racoons, foxes, birds (and who knows maybe a few curious, botanically literate and inquisitive humans as well!) that will enjoy the fruits those trees produce.
and once The ramps are up that means the nettle and other forest goodies can be foraged so I like to make hearty soups and stews.
Below shows a couple variations I have made. The first one was some “Irish” stew that is a sort of combo between colonial foods like Potatoes, carrots and sweet potatoes and pre-colonial Gaelic foods like acorns, dulse, pine needles, nettles and mushrooms.
The acorn flour thickened up the broth beautifully and the pine needles and mushrooms added a very fulfilling flavor.
Another variation I made recently was a hearty medicinal grade vegetable stew with lions mane mushroom, pan fried wild rice, oyster and shiitake mushrooms, Hopi red amaranth seeds and nettle shoots that I made in the slow cooker.
The broth was infused with Chaga, white pine needles, shiitake stems and kombu for rich umami flavor, immune system enhancing benefits and Smokey vibes. I threw in some raw fermented Harrisa and a splash of red wine to enrich the gravy and simmered for a few hours more and then enjoyed with a big slice of homemade Sourdough :)
Sláinte Mhath my friends!
Below are some pics of a big batch I made on a variation of the recipe for borscht from my book with lacto-fermented garden beets, cabbage, regeneratively grown wild rice, forest fresh ramps and nettle.
It was not just delicious, it is deeply nourishing.
This stuff is a powerhouse for nutrition and tastes amazing. Roasting the beets with skins on preserves their juicy flavors and mineral content. Grating them into the soup after cooking/cooling makes this one easy to construct. Pan frying the wild rice prior to adding to the soup splits them open as they cook adding a nice meaty texture. The shiitake mu…
and sometimes mid march it snows and I get to test out just how hardy my perennial food forest members are…
These are Blackcurrant (Ribes nigrum) branches with buds opening and some branches fully leafed out. I have found 5 praying mantis egg sacs (2 shown in pics below) on this one bush! So these are a very beneficial shrub for both providing food and medicine for humans, as well as providing habitat for predator insects to protect your other crops. These pictures below also provide a visual testament to how much of a head start (and how valuable of a protective buffer) the microclimate that something like a south facing brick wall can provide. Check out how much further along the branches are that are close to the brick.
“if you have never walked barefoot through the earth barefoot and felt the soil between your fingers, and smelled the scent of a thousand years linger, here is your invitation to preserve the lifeblood of our generation” - Journeyman
and for another brief music intermission:
”I'm just a vagabond with flowers for Algernon..
So I'm driftin' away like a feather in air Lettin' my words take me away from the hurt and despair So I'm keepin' it vertical forever elevator Ridin' the escalator to the somethin' that is greater..” - Cise Starr/Nujabes
some Bruce Lee vibrations to contemplate while you observe the immense potential contained within an apple seed when you combine water, soil and TLC..
For more info on how to grow your own Oyster mushrooms at home using cheap and widely available materials, read these two excerpts from books I shared in notes below:
These tiny flowers of big and beautiful trees are so often overlooked, but when you slow down and take the time to look closely and perceive their form, you will find they are just as magnificent as a magnolia or a bouquet of roses.
I sometimes like to make fermented preserves in spring as well
A couple things I had bubbling away fermenting in the kitchen this march
Butterfly pea blossom infused sauerkraut
A variation of my 7 Fold Flame Sriracha sauce (made with an extra dose of fresh turmeric rhizome, Szechuan peppercorns, fresh ginger, yellow heirloom chilis, garlic, black pepper and goji berries). Now on the 9th day of fermentation.
Both were allowed to begin fermenting spontaneously (they were “wild” fermented which involves encouraging native lactic acid bacteria present on the organic ingredients to proliferate without culturing the jar with lab made fermenting monoculture strains) and they are both tasting fantastic so far!
Creating your own medicine at home via culinary expression in the kitchen is a form of rebellion and boycotts big pharma while bringing joy into your life.
Creating unique fermented preserves represents a refusal to conform to the corporate homogenization of our food and takes back our power in the realm of health sovereignty.
This is an example of something that both enhances your quality of life in the now, undermines the legitimacy of big pharma scams and helps you be prepared for the future when you may need to preserve seasonal abundances with low tech gear.
Sometimes if the weather is gnarly outside and I get bored I play around with technology that allows me to defy the force of gravity.
If you can figure out what is going on with the video above (I recorded this in my home, no CGI/deepfake stuff involved) I will send you 3 different kinds of heirloom seeds! ;)
Here are some pics of the “UFO” shown in the clip above (and pics of the phenomena around it and the materials that made it possible) for more clues on this mystery object..
These videos below offer some clues, but I will say that the form of levitation I was playing with above is less about sound and more about EMFs.
Did the ancient peoples of cultures that built monolithic stone structures that required lifting objects that are beyond the load capabilities of even our most advanced modern industrial equipment use sound and resonance to achieve a levitation/ "mass cancellation" effect ? Perhaps ;)
Okay that is enough with of my anti-gravity tangent for now, back to the last of the march photos..
video above shows the trees in the Carolinian Forest of Ontario dancing in the wind while still dormant in march
The elemental beings left some ephemeral abstract art for us to appreciate on the beach (north shore of Lake Erie)
We do not need artificial intelligence to create beauty.
Resplendent and unrepeatable expressions of beauty are constantly occurring all around us if we just step outside and pay attention with an open heart.
Okay that is all i`ve got for March my friends!
Now that our exploration of the nourishment for the soul that is offered in the month of March has come to an end I hope you will take some time to go out and experience similar moments of magic in your local area. Each moment we spend in nature opening our heart, our eyes and our other senses to what she is communicating to us offers us a chance to gather spiritual sustenance and enrich the eternal part of one’s Being.
Thank you for reading my Newsletter! If you think those in your circles would find this content enriching please feel free to share.
Feeling very inspired. ❤️❤️💥 thank you!
Your Hackberries are so different than ours. The bark is much more corky. Ours has more smooth areas and some corky spread out at certain areas. The big ones are fantastic trees. One of my favorites. Why is is ice so clear? I find that to be super interesting. Supposing that iron flux and a rare earth magnet but not sure.