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Gavin’s Newsletter

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Sunny Ann's avatar
Sunny Ann
12h

Feeling very inspired. ❤️❤️💥 thank you!

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Steve Connally's avatar
Steve Connally
1d

Your Hackberries are so different than ours. The bark is much more corky. Ours has more smooth areas and some corky spread out at certain areas. The big ones are fantastic trees. One of my favorites. Why is is ice so clear? I find that to be super interesting. Supposing that iron flux and a rare earth magnet but not sure.

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