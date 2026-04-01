Was the Freedom Convoy (Ottawa 2022) about White Supremacy? Lets investigate.

Hey everyone, I`ll mostly let the video above speak for itself but I will provide some basic context below with copies of comments I posted on Brandi’s paywalled posts and pertinent links.

After becoming a paid subscriber to Brandi Morin recently as an expression of my solidarity and gratitude for her work doing stories on the land defenders of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and the forest defenders (Rainforest Flying Squad) of Fairy Creek I saw that she published a (paywalled) article on Justin Trudaeu titled “A Reporter, a Hotel Bar, and the End of My Illusions About Trudeau”.

This reminded me of some of the totally ridiculous lies that Trudeau was pushing about how he told the Canadian public that people that did not want to be injected with an experimental mRNA injection (manufactured by a corporation with a habitual criminal track record of fraud) were misogynists and racists. It also reminded me of that totally psychotic Toronto Star article that basically wished death on all unvaccinated people.

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So I went digging around in the Toronto Star archives to see what other gems were hiding in there that shows their true colors and sadly, I stumbled across an article by Brandi Morin shown below where she supported and amplified unfounded Trudeau government propaganda and stated things like:

- “Freedom (convoy) protests are white supremacy in all its glory”

- “protesters, ... came off like a bunch of spoiled, disrespectful kids out on a party bender.”

- “The protesters are breaking the law by halting an international border and threatening the security of Canada”

So I commented to share some facts and ask if she has changed her stance on that since those events occurred. She liked my comment but I have not heard back yet.

Thus, I felt compelled to at least set the record strait in my own small way. The video above is my attempt to do just that.

The first woman to speak in the video is Juanita MacLeod (Odemin Kwe) A Nipissing First Nation member and ‘60s Scoop survivor, she appeared on stage at the protests on Parliament Hill in early February 2022.

She shares her direct experience interacting with the man that had a swastika / confederate flag and how she is of the opinion that the individual holding the flag was an agent provocateur sent there by the Trudeau government as part of a psychological operation to sow division amongst the Canadian population and make us easier to control.

The second indigenous woman shown in the video is Candice Sero (a 49-year-old woman from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory) she was protesting peacefully when police forced their horses to knock her down and trampled her (breaking her collar bone).

Below is part of another comment I had posted on Brandi’s paywalled post (only paid subscribers can read the comment section) so i`ll re-share below for more context.

I have been trying to do what I can through my published works (a book and this blog) to shine a light on the atrocities inflicted on the original inhabitants of Turtle Island by the government here.

First Nations people have been targeted for involuntary medical experimentation by the government here in Canada for a very long time (and this continued into recent years, making it a violation of the Nuremburg Code).

I have several friends that have heritage indigenous to Turtle Island that I work with in revitalizing pre-colonial food systems (oak-hickory savannah food forests) and when they heard that the Canadian government was going to extra effort to ensure that indigenous people were pressured to receive an experimental pharmaceutical product before anyone else in Canada (under the guise of this being about “protecting the vulnerable) they told me how horrified they were. Their strong feelings of distrust are well founded as the history of vicious and duplicitous forced (and/or uninformed) experimentation on indigenous people in Canada has resulted in many deaths and maiming countless innocents for life.

My friends were surprised when so many of their tribal leadership jumped on board with the “vaccine” roll out into their communities despite well founded concerns within many of the community members and they were outraged when people patronizingly tried to describe them as “vaccine hesitant” when they were not hesitating about anything, but rather making an informed decision. They told me about the history of forcible sterilization of indigenous women in Canadian hospitals and vaccine experimentation on children in residential schools and on reserves.

They told me this “vaccine hesitant” label was nothing more than an attempt at gaslighting, I agreed with them. They told me they feel that many of their fellow community members appear to suffer from a sort of Stockholm Syndrome with regards to their relationship with the Canadian Government now (in which despite a long history of nefarious targeted abuse, duplicity, theft and even state funded murder of indigenous people, they would always say “ya that was then, but this time will be different and they promised they wouldn’t abuse us anymore”). I also, sadly agreed with that assessment and told them I see that same syndrome expressed in the non-indigenous population as well, though it is particularly heartbreaking to see it in those that have stewarded this land for millennia, since the government does not deserve their respect nor loyalty in the slightest.

For those reading this that think I am blowing this way out of proportion and you are tempted to dismiss me as a “crazy conspiracy theorist anti-vaxxer”. Here are some basic well known facts for those not familiar with the history of medical experimentation on indigenous people in Canada.

Between 1933 and 1945, 609 infants from the Qu’Appelle reserves in southern Saskatchewan were used as subjects in a 12-year trial of the experimental bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) tuberculosis vaccine, which was supported by the National Research Council and Indian Affairs. 77 children died before their first birthday, with only four deaths directly attributed to tuberculosis.

The Canadian government also funded nutritional experiments on Indigenous children in residential schools during the 1940s and 1950s, which involved deliberate, sustained malnourishment (they starved them so they could see how they suffered and record the results). Researchers for the Department of Pensions and National Health withheld proper nutrition and dental care from roughly 1,000 children across several concentration camps (aka “residential schools”) to study vitamin deficiencies, while knowing the schools were already underfunded and causing malnourishment.

Most people have been trained to think of medical experiments like that and violent institutionalized involuntary eugenics operations as something that Nazi Germany was involved in but the truth is that Eugenics was already alive and well here in the halls of the Canadian government long before it reached Germany.

In Canada, between 1966 and 1976, over 10,000 indigenous women underwent forcible sterilization in public hospitals, residential schools, and mental facilities.

Indigenous women in Canada were being forcibly sterilized by state sponsored eugenics operations as recently as 2019. A report last year concluded “this horrific practice is not confined to the past, but clearly is continuing today.” In May of 2023, a doctor was caught forcibly sterilizing an Indigenous woman.

(For more info, read: https://web.archive.org/web/20220722024420/https://sencanada.ca/content/sen/committee/441/RIDR/reports/2022-07-14_ForcedSterilization_E.pdf )

The growing enthusiasm for eugenics thinking reached Canadian borders in the first half of the 20th century. Even though forced sterilisation was already common throughout the territory, the Province of Alberta officially enacted the Sexual Sterilization Act (SSA) in 1928, followed in 1933 by British Columbia. Considered the first Canadian eugenics law, this act legalised and regulated the sterilisation of mentally-disabled individuals.

Aggressive assimilation policies quickly extended these measures to Indigenous communities such as the Inuit, Indian, and Métis people. While it is difficult to provide an accurate estimate, researchers agree that Indigenous women were disproportionately targeted. Between 1966 and 1976, over 10,000 women would have undergone forced sterilization in public hospitals, residential schools, and mental facilities. And It has continued since then in more subtle and nefarious ways.

In 2021, Canada drew international scrutiny for denouncing inhumane treatment of the Uyghur community. Together with the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, it imposed a set of sanctions against several Chinese state officials to denounce China’s ongoing genocide. Expressing its bewilderment in the face of “horrific reports of human rights violations,” Justin Trudeau’s government came on particularly strong about the use of forced sterilization in an attempt to limit the growth of the Muslim population in Xinjiang.

In international law, forced sterilization is defined as “the involuntary or coerced removal of a person’s ability to reproduce” and this without “free, prior, full and informed consent”. Often part of government-mandated programs, this birth control method aims at preventing a specific group of people from having access to reproductive choices, making it a prime example of state violence and systemic racism. Recent developments in regional and international courts have resulted in the global recognition of forced sterilization as a grave violation under international human rights law. The Rome Statute, for instance, considers forced sterilization a war crime and a crime against humanity.

Despite SSA’s (Sexual Sterilization Act) official repeal in 1973, the recent period has witnessed a rise in reproductive abuses. In 2018, a class-action lawsuit representing 60 women was filed against the Saskatchewan government. The suit presented alleged violations of rights as recently as 2017, and testimonies reported forced tubal ligation procedures and hysterectomies realised under the pressure of medical personnel. Since then, over 1000 Indigenous women have come forward with similar statements across the country.

Last November, a report documented nearly two dozen forced sterilizations in Quebec from 1980 to 2019, including one woman who said her doctor told her after bladder surgery that he had removed her uterus at the same time — without her consent.

The report concluded that doctors and nurses “insistently questioning whether a First Nations or Inuit mother wants to (be sterilized) after the birth of her first child seems to be an existing practice in Quebec.”

Some women were not even aware they were sterilized.

Morningstar Mercredi, an Alberta-based Indigenous author, was sterilized as a 14-year-old, but didn’t find out until decades later when she sought help after being unable to conceive.

There are at least 7 class-action lawsuits against health, provincial and federal authorities involving forced sterilizations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and elsewhere currently (but good luck getting the corrupt court system to hold the government and these psychotic racist doctors accountable).

(For more info, read: https://www.humanrightspulse.com/mastercontentblog/the-forced-sterilisation-of-indigenous-women-in-canada-a-long-history-of-state-violence ).

Considering all of that, and considering the fact that (as Brandi has reported on multiple times) the Canadian government unleashes tax payer funded armed agents of the state (militarized RCMP) to assault, abuse and enable industrial theft and pillaging on unceded indigenous territory, why would anyone think this would be any different with the pharmaceutical industry? Colonization is the name of the game and the last sovereign territory they have yet to fully conquer is the human body.

Whether it is racketeering for oil pipelines, clearcutting ancient forests or pushing tax payer funded fraudulent medical products, the Canadian government has always, and will always support corporate exploitation of the citizens of Canada in the name of profiteering (and perhaps as you may have gathered from the disturbing historical instances I outlined above) something darker as well.

Its time that people give their head a shake and stop thinking like a habitually abused spouse that keeps making excuses for their psychotic partner that beats them. The evidence is clear that the Canadian government is involved in overtly nefarious racketeering operations, eugenics operations and corporate pillaging. We need to not fall into their divide and conquer tactics and join together with other honorable and ecologically literate people that call this land home to refuse to comply with abusive and exploitative government edicts and corporate rackets.

The Canadian government is a multi-generational organized crime enterprise and it must be called out and treated as such so that we can safely navigate a path to leaving something better for the 7th generation that comes after us.

In closing i’ll share some pertinent links that are providing specific info on the Freedom Convoy and the commission that investigated the weaponization of the War Powers Emergency Act for even more context.

I want to express a big thank you to James of The Corbett Report for doing in depth investigations into these events. For anyone interested in learning more, please check out his website and support his continued work if you can.

Pertinent links:

(above episode includes the article “Canada invokes the Emergencies Act to go after crowdfunding”)

The last clip was from the Fake News Awards from 2023:

Original post with hyperlinks on the website below:

https://corbettreport.com/fakenews6/