Around this time of year I often get people asking me “what are you doing to celebrate Canada day?” or “Why are you not celebrating Canada day, aren’t you patriotic?”, the following is my response.

Here it is in a nut shell my friends, if you were born and raised in the northern half of Turtle Island you were not born a “Canadian”, you were just born as a being. Over years you were trained and inculcated to self-identify as “Canadian” but that label was (and is) an unnatural Implanted Sociopolitical Identity. That psychological conditioning was made legally binding when the government Tax Cattle Branded your metaphorical forehead with a social insurance number and an all caps legal identifier which signed you up for the racket of statism (perpetual debt slavery to the central banking cartel).

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Here is the ugly and uncomfortable truth my friends, we were born into a statist regime that is built on mass murder/genocide, duplicity, eugenics, exploitation, institutionalized theft, psychological warfare, kidnapping, torture and ecological destruction in the name of profiteering.

And it was not just built on those nefarious criminal actions, it continues to be propped up by imperialistic colonialism, land theft, ecological devastation and violent coercion today.

Don’t believe me?

As someone that deeply cares about our elder kin in the forests, rivers, mountains, tundra, natural deserts and oceans I was compelled to take an honest look at why ecologically destructive behavior is being chosen by human beings.

When greed motivated selfish humans sought to clearcut the ancient rainforest in the Fairy Creek watershed (on Vancouver Island) and other ecologically literate and courageous humans stood up to protect that extremely rare type of forest habitat, I asked myself, “How is it still, legal for us to clearcut the last few ancient forests in Canada, when there is so much second growth forest to supply our wood needs?”

The answer I discovered after some research was unsettling, it was not just corporations like Teal Jones that were profiting from destroying these ancient forests, it was the BC government and federal government. Each tree chopped down is a pay check for them via their “stumpage fees”, “licencing fees” and other taxation related rackets.

The federal government of Canada claims it can make something illegal for ecological reasons (such as they did for laws against killing migratory birds) yet, it only does so when that action does not cut into their big profit industries.

The same government that has promised (for decades now) that they will stop cutting down the endangered old growth primary (ancient forest) has continued to green light it, profit from it and send in para-military RCMP goons to remove anyone standing in the way of their pillaging. The people in government have changed over the years, and people were really excited to hear each of their campaign promises about stopping the destruction of the old growth forests, but once in office, the clearcutting of ancient forest continued unimpeded (and in fact facilitated and encouraged) by those successive governments. The government continues to attempt to pillage the old growth forests today and forest defenders persist in their defence of the sacred.

For more info on how our tax dollars are given to corporate mercenaries that hide behind a badge and a uniform while they enable pillaging of forests and unceded indigenous territories, watch this:

As you may know if you have been reading my notes recently or if you saw my recent poll, the government here is still aggressively weaponizing its “eminent domain” equivalent (expropriation and “land easement”) laws to use their corrupt court system to evict people from their homes and attempt to clearcut what old growth forest we have left for their “sustainable development” agenda.

See notes below for more info:

What was once a thriving forest ecosystem with Paw Paw (Asimina triloba) groves thriving underneath a 100 foot high plus super canopy of Butternut, Eastern White Pine, Sycamore, Black Walnut, American Chestnut, Giant Oaks, American Beech, Shagbark Hickory, Sugar Maple and Tulip trees with large tracts of anthropogenic food forest mixed in is now mostly GMO soy and corn fields, strip malls, hydroponic greenhouses, factories and concrete. Based on my research and field expeditions I estimate that no more than one tenth of one percent of the original forests (untended primary Carolinian Forest, which stretched from horizon to horizon as well as anthropogenic old growth food forests, which used to cover tens of thousands of acres here in Essex county alone) still exist today.

The most aggressive and arrogant deforestation of Southern Ontario (peaking in a clearcutting frenzy about 120 years ago) was in large part instigated and encouraged by the “Dominion of Canada” government putting out advertisements offering “free land” to anyone that would clear the forest, sell the old growth trees to the military for their ship masts and grow a monoculture annual crop on the land. The government propaganda conditioned settlers to view the forest as an “obstacle” and something that needed to be cleared to bring “order” to the land. One of the main motivations behind that push was to get people to do the dirty work of chopping down the 250-400 year old white pine to supply British with masts for the Navy to be able to perpetuate it’s war racketeering operations.

And now, today, in 2026, the government wants to tell us that we need to sacrifice some of the last bits of old growth we have left (circled below) for a high voltage powerline to feed into electric car factories and AI Data Centers.

Essex County, Southern Ontario, today, over 1700 square kilometers with less than 1.6 square kilometers of primary forest remaining. Mostly toxic and soil degrading GMO corn and soy fields, some patches of untended second growth forest, with a growing number of toxic chemical dependent, fracking extracted petroleum gas dependent hydroponic greenhouse operations suffocating the land in and around Leamington (requiring perpetually expanding industrial powerlines for grow lights).

People that buy into the religion of statism tell me that I just need to “vote harder” and that “you cannot complain about how the industry does things if you are unwilling to vote” but voting has accomplished nothing to stop old growth logging in the long history of the statist regime of Canada, so why should I expect that to suddenly change now?

The same can be said of the ecologically devastating fracking and mining operations in Canada (encouraged, facilitated and often enforced at gun point against the will of local people that are suffering due to those water poisoning, forest destroying and polluting operations).

The same is true of how the government in Canada has crippled ancient traditional regional food systems, and instead imposed corporate GMO big ag onto the landscape, poisoning the soil, water, air and food supply.

The military industrial complex (here and abroad) is the same, continuing to inflict massive ecological harm locally and abroad, never slowing down due to changes in government people, but rather doing what that Permanent industry has been doing since day one, profiting from destruction, death and pillaging.

I love the land that most people now refer to as “Canada” deeply, but I no longer erroneously conflate that love and admiration with a relatively new involuntary governance structure and some arbitrary lines that were drawn in the sand by well organized thugs.

State propaganda systems and social engineering technology which allow for the nudging of people to become stuck in that feedback loop of being both indoctrinated to feel loyalty towards and also implicated in the nefarious actions carried out by institutions, so they get stuck in a sort of multi-generational Stockholm syndrome. In modern times (with an increasingly literate population that likes to think of themselves as “civilized” and “advanced”) the means for constructing narratives that induct people into these mind traps are increasingly complex.

Here is one way this psyop is weaponized:

In the image above I mentioned eugenics, now some that have been brought up to think Canada is a place of truth, honesty and kindness (via state propaganda programs) may not know that the government here was one of the most aggressive promoters of institutionalized Eugenics programs.

For those that think involuntary depopulation and violent state sponsored eugenics operations are just outlandish conspiracy theories or some thing from “the distant past”, read the post below:



In Canada, between 1966 and 1976, over 10,000 indigenous women underwent forcible sterilisation in public hospitals, residential schools, and mental facilities.



Indigenous women in Canada were being forcibly sterilized by state sponsored eugenics operations as recently as 2019. A report last year concluded “this horrific practice is not confined to the past, but clearly is continuing today.” In May of 2023, a doctor was caught forcibly sterilizing an Indigenous woman.



https://web.archive.org/web/20220722024420/https://sencanada.ca/content/sen/committee/441/RIDR/reports/2022-07-14_ForcedSterilization_E.pdf



The growing enthusiasm for eugenics thinking reached Canadian borders in the first half of the 20th century. Even though forced sterilisation was already common throughout the territory, the Province of Alberta officially enacted the Sexual Sterilization Act (SSA) in 1928, followed in 1933 by British Columbia. Considered the first Canadian eugenics law, this act legalised and regulated the sterilisation of mentally-disabled individuals.



Aggressive assimilation policies quickly extended these measures to Indigenous communities such as the Inuit, Indian, and Métis people. While it is difficult to provide an accurate estimate, researchers agree that Indigenous women were disproportionately targeted. Between 1966 and 1976, over 10,000 women would have undergone forced sterilisation in public hospitals, residential schools, and mental facilities. And It has continued since then in more subtle and nefarious ways.



In 2021, Canada drew international scrutiny for denouncing inhumane treatment of the Uyghur community. Together with the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, it imposed a set of sanctions against several Chinese state officials to denounce China’s ongoing genocide. Expressing its bewilderment in the face of “horrific reports of human rights violations,” Justin Trudeau’s government came on particularly strong about the use of forced sterilisation in an attempt to limit the growth of the Muslim population in Xinjiang.

In international law, forced sterilisation is defined as “the involuntary or coerced removal of a person’s ability to reproduce” and this without “free, prior, full and informed consent”. Often part of government-mandated programs, this birth control method aims at preventing a specific group of people from having access to reproductive choices, making it a prime example of state violence and systemic racism. Recent developments in regional and international courts have resulted in the global recognition of forced sterilisation as a grave violation under international human rights law. The Rome Statute, for instance, considers forced sterilisation a war crime and a crime against humanity.



Despite SSA’s (Sexual Sterilization Act) official repeal in 1973, the recent period has witnessed a rise in reproductive abuses. In 2018, a class-action lawsuit representing 60 women was filed against the Saskatchewan government. The suit presented alleged violations of rights as recently as 2017, and testimonies reported forced tubal ligation procedures and hysterectomies realised under the pressure of medical personnel. Since then, over 1000 Indigenous women have come forward with similar statements across the country.



Last November, a report documented nearly two dozen forced sterilizations in Quebec from 1980 to 2019, including one woman who said her doctor told her after bladder surgery that he had removed her uterus at the same time — without her consent.



The report concluded that doctors and nurses “insistently questioning whether a First Nations or Inuit mother wants to (be sterilized) after the birth of her first child seems to be an existing practice in Quebec.”



Some women were not even aware they were sterilized.



Morningstar Mercredi, an Alberta-based Indigenous author, was sterilized as a 14-year-old, but didn’t find out until decades later when she sought help after being unable to conceive.



There are at least 7 class-action lawsuits against health, provincial and federal authorities involving forced sterilizations in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and elsewhere currently (but good luck getting the corrupt court system to hold the government and these psychotic racist doctors accountable).



https://www.humanrightspulse.com/mastercontentblog/the-forced-sterilisation-of-indigenous-women-in-canada-a-long-history-of-state-violence

With all of that being said, and as you may have gathered if you have read my book or listened to my past segments in the Mounsey Minute series on Media Monarchy I am not into the flag waving celebrations as I have come to realize that statism is a scam and I see government itself as being inherently immoral.

Some people might say “but Gavin, I do not celebrate Canada Day because I support the government, I do it because I love this country”.

Okay, lets unpack that a bit shall we?

What exactly is a country? and how did the entity called “Canada” attain such a status?

In short, every country in North America (and every country elsewhere as far as I am aware) is essentially an area drawn within lines on a map within which a certain band of imperialistic thugs has managed to murder, oppress, trick, lie, steal and gaslight their way into taking land from a diverse group of indigenous peoples (by force used in combination with various types of fraud and other chicanery) and they now claim to have the right to tell people what they are and are not allowed to do with their lives and their money (within that geographic region of stolen land).

Within that region of land (that a group of specific thugs masquerading as noble individuals has declared they own through violence and force) those particular organized criminals claim to have the “authority” to extract money from anyone that is born in that region (whether you like it or not, and if you resist, they will assault you with armed thugs, steal your possessions, kidnap you and lock you in a cold dark room).

The land that is now called “Canada” has only been called that for less than two centuries and those that already lived here when the people that created the entity called “Canada” arrived had their own names for this land.

Thus, if it is the land and the people that now live here which you love and want to celebrate, it is illogical to do so under the waving flag of a nation state and governance structure that is built on mass murder of innocents, lying, stealing, ecological devastation, pillaging and fraud. I love the land that most people now refer to as “Canada” deeply, but I do not erroneously conflate that love and admiration with a relatively new involuntary governance structure and some arbitrary lines that were drawn in the sand by well organized thugs.

Larken Rose, elaborates on the realities I described in the paragraphs above (which most people are either unaware of, or vehemently refuse to accept as they contradict a lifetime of indoctrination) in his book titled “The Most Dangerous Superstition” which I will share some excerpts from below for context.

(I may not have the same view of the word “civilization” and “civilized” as Larken Rose does but aside from that, I agree with everything he says in the excerpts I shared above and will share below)

I used to celebrate Canada Day loyally, I would declare this nation as the best one on Earth, wave flags and sing the national anthem enthusiastically. That was the result of a lifetime of indoctrination into the religion of Statism.

Some people (especially Athiests) will say that it is Religion (or some even say the simple choice to believe in God) is the main cause for war but what they fail to understand, is that the institutions (that they place on the same pedestal as devout religious followers place their ideas about God) represent an even more dangerous type of dogmatic belief system.

“The state represents violence in a concentrated and organized form. The Individual has a soul, but as the state is a soulless machine, it can never be weaned from violence to which it owes its very existence.” - Gandhi

When the Italian Mafia tells you they are going to provide you with “protection services” (and then if you do not pay up they beat you down, take your stuff and maybe make you disappear) that is called “Pizzo”. When your government does that same thing, it is called “taxation”.

The military industrial (and now also the big pharma/big tech industrial) complex uses its influence over nation states to pass laws and influence policy in combination with the multigenerational racketeering operation known as ‘taxation’ in order to take your money from you (under threat of violence and kidnapping) to spend on GMO seeds from Bayer, bullets, guns, bombs, landmines, drones, “vaccines” and other chemical/biological weapons.

I do not subscribe to any sort of dogmatic religious belief system (and especially not one where I am commanded to place my faith in an “authority” called “government”, which is run by a group of humans that are just as, if not more likely to have the same flaws and susceptibility to being corrupted as myself or anyone else).

When the followers of the religion of government are convinced that their savior figure wants them to do something irresponsible, lacking compassion, dangerous or even malicious, they will do so "for the greater good".

These pictures are from Larken Rose’s, book titled “The Most Dangerous Superstition” . You can get your own copy here .

I refuse to pledge loyalty to a band of glorified thugs that proclaim the right to take my money, and use it to prop up big pharma, clearcut the old growth forests, carve into the bones of the Earth and poison her sacred waters to get lithium for “sustainable” e-vehicles, instigate and perpetuate wars for profit and pay for subsidizing GMO agriculture.

Rather, I seek to forge my own unique path to come to know the Divine and trust my intuition as I learn more about my place in the universe. I swear allegiance to and loyalty to the Creator, Creation (including the living Earth), those beings close to be that I share my life with and humanity (not some multi-generational racketeering entity that coerces me to pay it’s minions using the threat of violence).

In truth the entity called Canada represents 157 years of Colonialism... Pillaging... Eugenics... Assimilation... Ecological Degeneration... Disenfranchisement... Criminal Dispossession... Forced Labor (aka slavery), Lying... Mass Murder, Anthropocentrism and Involuntary Governance.

The Government of Canada after stealing the Indigenous people's land used coercion, bullying, violence, kidnapping, forced sterilization and murder to try to force the Indigenous people into submission and assimilation.

-Johrey M.

If I felt any identification with the nation state I happened to be born in (which I do not) I would feel shame and disgrace today.

This is a country in which government funded operations were created with the express intent of assaulting, lying, stealing land, kidnapping, torturing, psychologically abusing, assimilating and/or the mass murder of children.

Think the residential schools are some kind of isolated incident?

I have friends with heritage rooted in several different First Nation cultures. Some are old enough where they remember when the government agents and RCMP came for them and their siblings to kidnap them and drag them off to to the residential "schools". https://ehprnh2mwo3.exactdn.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Survivors_Speak_English_Web.pdf Some eluded their would be captors and had to live a life on the run as young adults, some were not so lucky and the stories they tell me about the atrocities that were perpetrated upon innocent children there (in Government sponsored facilities run by priests and nuns) are so disturbing that hearing them would bring tears to your eyes and make you sick to your stomach. Torture and Mass Murder of innocent children took place in those facilities all over Canada. These facilities were engaging in the forced sterilization of indigenous girls up until the year 2000 in some provinces.

Another example (less extreme though also appalling) is when the government of Canada seized the property of thousands of Japanese Canadian Citizens, forced them into camps to be used as slave labor, sold their possessions and then either forced them to leave Canada or move east. Here in Ontario there is a town where David Suzuki and his family were forced to move to from their home out west in BC (where they had been detained and held in concentration type government camps simply because of the fact that they are Japanese).

Have you ever heard of the tax payer funded militarized assault that the RCMP launched on indigenous people at Gustafson lake, in BC in 1995?

It involved over 400 tax payer funded armed agents of the state and the direct involvement of the Canadian Armed forced (APCs) and heavily armed agents of the state. RCMP sent in men with machine guns, sniper rifles and they detonated a government funded IED and then shot and killed a golden retriever trying to flee their attack.

I had not heard of it until earlier this year and I grew up in BC. I feel this is a testament to how effective the multigenerational crime syndicate known as the Canadian Government is at covering its bloody tracks of colonialism.

Canada as a national government is nothing more than a glorified and heavily propagandized band of thugs that used violence to steal, oppress, murder and pillage this land and her peoples. They are still doing it today.

——

Pertinent info:

The colonial imperialistic conquest (that began with a greed an arrogance driven pillaging of the First Nation people's and their lands) continues in northwestern British Columbia where Canadian authorities are invading Wet’suwet’en indigenous lands for the construction of a gas pipeline, violating both Canadian and international law. Protests have erupted across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en people who are fighting for their rights.

As if the colonialism (past and present) and pillaging of the land (and the people who called this place home before the Europeans came) was not enough, over the past 3 decades the Canadian government has worked closely with corporations that are attempting to colonize the very genetic fabric of our food sources with the creation and proliferation of GMO crops (transgenic organisms created via rDNA gene splicing tech). These nutritionally deficient highly toxic food crops have resulted in the devastation of our soils, waters, diverse ecosystems and the degradation of human health.

Little else aside from war and Canada Day elicits as much flag waving as the Olympics, but that too is nothing more than an extension of the same violent oppression, fraud and thievery that this nation state is built upon.

When Vancouver got the Olympic bid for the 2010 winter Olympics (a modern day “Circus Maximus” that exudes Anthropocentrism and hubris) the statist bureaucrats in Canada immediately began planning how they would steal more of unceded lands of indigenous peoples and pillaging the Earth in order to build the Olympic facilities and event grounds.

As early as 2007, indigenous people, the poor, the homeless and those who live on the land were experiencing the ripple effects of the imperialistic colonialism of the Olympic Games. The vast destruction of mountains, old growth forests, streams, hunting and fishing grounds and delicate ecosystems in which are relied on by Indigenous people; the closures of social housing and low income hotels; the high and increasing rate of homelessness; and the criminalization of Indigenous people and the poor are all part of the lead up to the 2010 Olympics.

Indigenous communities in the interior and the coast of British Columbia including the Secwepemc people of Skelkwek’welt, the St’at’imc of Sutikalh, the Pilalt of Cheam along with people from all colors and creeds were resisting the objectives and activities of the 2010 Olympics since 2003.

Those who stood up to defend their lands were criminalized by the Canadian state. There were hundreds of arrests of Indigenous people (with an emphasis on Indigenous youth and Elders) who protested Olympics 2010 and its objectives.

The Vancouver government appointed the Vancouver Olympic Committee to organize and plan the Winter Games. The Vancouver Olympic Committee, the British Columbian government, and the Canadian government began planning to build the venues for the games. After choosing the venue locations, the International Olympic Committee realized that the land belonged to indigenous people, and was in fact un-ceded land. Un-ceded indigenous land can be classified as land that is not under the protection of a signed treaty, but requires the permission of the First Nations government before being developed. This decision was not released to the public, and construction started without the permission of the First Nations peoples. This outraged First Nations groups in British Columbia, Canada, prompting them to start the campaign known as “No Olympics on Stolen Native Land”.

In response the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (VANOC) allocated $175 million dollars of tax payer money to militarize RCMP units to crush any resistance (they ended up spending over $400 million by 2008 and by the end of February 2009, it was finally acknowledged that the security bill would be over a billion dollars). Much of the security planning was driven by threat assessments conducted by the Integrated Threat Assessment Centre, a branch of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (or CSIS which is Canada’s version of the FBI).

What were those tax dollars used for? Well to crush dissenting voices and silence indigenous elders who spoke out about their land being stolen (so that fancy Olympic athletes could prance around on stages for camera crews) of course!

The militarized police units set up designated “free speech zones” in Whistler and Vancouver (which were chain link fenced in areas out of sight from the main events) and were the only places that people were allowed to protest. When they refused to be hidden away in ‘protest pens’ and protested near olympic events, police brutality ensued. This resulted in several deaths, including the death of indigenous elder Harriet Nahanee, aged 71, after being sent to jail. She died because she was sent to Surrey Pretrial Centre, a prison for men and a noted hell-hole for women in poor health.

Harriet Nahanee and Betty Krawczyk arrested, Eagleridge Bluffs, 25 May 2006. For more information on her story see: https://ammsa.com/publications/windspeaker/harriet-nahanee-footprints and https://thetyee.ca/Views/2007/03/05/Eagleridge/

Needless to say, over a billion dollars worth of tax payer money later (spent on militarized police units to crush and silence dissent) the olympic corporations marched onward to steal their land, pillage the sea to sky corridor and set up their modern day Circus Maximus (built on the stolen lands of indigenous peoples and tainted by the blood of their peaceful elders that dared to ask that their traditional lands and the wildlife that lived there be respected).

For more info on the corrupt and degenerative corporate Olympic industry see:

“THE OLYMPIC INDUSTRY: MYTH AND REALITY” : https://web.archive.org/web/20211031161826/http://vancouver.mediacoop.ca/sites/mediacoop.ca/files2/mc/anti-2010_booklet.pdf

and "The International Indigenous Network Statement “No Olympics on Stolen Unceded Native Land”: https://web.archive.org/web/20190907165009/https://noii-van.resist.ca/indigenous-support/no-olympics-on-stolen-native-land/

Next up in the seemingly perpetual expressions of Corporate colonialism (assisted by corrupt governments and police) the year is 2013. This time the Canadian government and their corporate bosses want to pillage the Mi'kmaq lands in New Brunswick by building a Petroleum Fracking operation.

When the indigenous peoples refused to hand over their land to the Fracking corporations, RCMP were again militarized to crush dissent and clear the way for more colonial theft.

The Canadian military also used its counter-intelligence unit to monitor the Mi’kmaq Warrior Society-led anti-fracking camp.

Peaceful protests were attacked when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) brought in snipers dressed in camouflage and armored riot police who attacked protesters with pepper spray, physically assaulting those who stood in the way of violations of treaty rights and the destruction of their land.

The image below is an artists rendition of an actual photograph of those events.

Painting by Fanny Aishaa based on a photograph by Ossie Michelin in 2013. Depicts Amanda Polchies raising an eagle feather to RCMP officers raiding a Mi’kmaq camp that was set up to protect their land against Fracking Corporations October 17, 2013.

For more information about the colonial imperialism that has been imposed on the Mi'kmaq peoples for over 300 years: https://web.archive.org/web/20131024005224/http://www.mediacoop.ca/story/elsipogtog-clashes-300-years-making/19357

The blood thirsty corporations and their statist friends continued their colonial pillaging northward in 2019-2020 when the Canadian government and corporations (TC Energy (formerly TransCanada) / Coastal GasLink’s) initiated a violent invasion into the Unceded territory of the Wet'suwet'en Nation.

Militarized RCMP were again sent in to act as enforcers for corporations, assaulting and arresting peaceful indigenous people to make the way for the bulldozers to annihilate the land. The national police force frequently sends members of a specialized division with a reputation of using excessive force against peaceful protestors. Known as the Community-Industry Response Group, or C-IRG, the roving unit draws RCMP officers from far-flung areas of Canada to break up protest camps that form in opposition to fracking operations, pipelines, strip mining projects and old growth logging operations. These are corporate mercenaries with fancy titles, nothing more.

Hundreds of protesters in Ontario march in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en land defenders after police raids drew international attention

Many brave satyagrahi are still (even now) resisting the imperialistic fascistic conquest and pillaging of Mother Earth and theft of the Unceded sovereign territory of the Wet'suwet'en Nation.

For more information on the current situation :

Wet'suwet'en Explained: https://www.theindigenousfoundation.org/articles/wetsuweten-explained

MILITARIZATION OF WET’SUWET’EN LANDS AND CANADA’S ONGOING VIOLATIONS: https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5c51ebf73e2d0957ca117eb5/t/620058664c6ee459921ddd70/1644189799141/Expert+Mechanism+on+the+Rights+of+Indigenous+Peoples+Wet%27suwet%27en+Submission+Jan+2022.pdf

Now here we are present day. Colonialism has taken on new forms such as the colonization of the minds of people of all colors and creeds through governments and corporations using social media and AI Chat bots as a weapon or colonization of the genetic fabric of life (through biopiracy racketeering operations that use corrupt laws to patent seeds and other organisms and synthetic mRNA injections that contaminate the human genome) yet in many ways its ravenous lust to steal the lands of indigenous peoples and pillage the body of the Earth remains the same yet it is presented with new slogans such as “sustainable development” and “renewable energy”.

These are just a few examples from the past and not isolated incidents.

I am all for celebrating my love for the land and the good people I share this land with, but knowing what the nation state called Canada really is, how it came to be, and what it is about today, I personally would never go about celebrating those things by waving a flag and supporting statism.

If you love the land, express your love and gratitude for the place where you live in a way that the living Earth can sense and receive. Plant a Regenerative Garden, plant a tree, give your attention and time to get to know some of the more than human co-inhabitants of your local community and plant seeds in the living Earth.

If you love the people you share this land with, take time to share seeds, stories, nutritious meals (using locally sourced produce) and culturally enriching experiences that involve reciprocity and nurturing gift economics with those in your local community. Become an exemplar in your community and begin to plant the seeds for SOCs (Self Organizing Communities) that embark upon an ethnoecologcally defined ethnogenesis that leaves Statism and involuntary governance behind to leave this world a little bit more beautiful than it was when we got here for those that will call this land home after we are gone.

We can engage in this sacred process in the garden, in the forest and in our dealings with both human and non-human beings within “civilization”.

Thank you for reading and thank you to those of you that already express your love for the land and your fellow beings in these ways (whether you live within the organized crime syndicate territory called “Canada” or not).

I love this land (that was once called part of Turtle Island by it's inhabitants) however, this entity that some are celebrating today (called Canada) is (IMO) hardly something worthy of saluting... its history is stained with the blood of those who stood in the way of the profits and genocidal delusions of government authorities (and their corporate puppet masters).

It is a nation state that is not on a path guided by compassion, nor humility, nor valor, nor courage, nor freedom. It is a country where the majority have allowed themselves to become mentally enslaved, subservient to an unelected plutocratic constellation of criminal corporations (and their puppets in government) and that is nothing to be proud of.

Considering all I have shared above, I now humbly and with genuine curiosity ask those of you that celebrate Canada Day, what is it exactly that you are celebrating?

I would like to thank anyone in advance that takes the time to honestly consider that question with an open mind and post a response in the comments section.

For more on this topic, suggested reading:

May the seeds you sow in hearts through acts of kindness return to you in a harvest of joy, comradery and peace.. May the seeds you sow in minds with courage, persistence, honesty and humility return to you in a harvest of worthy allies and old friends you can trust and rely on and may the seeds you sow in the rich Earth return to you in a harvest of food for the soul and longevity for your body.