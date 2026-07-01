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PythonLeeJaakson's avatar
PythonLeeJaakson
2d

Thanks for very informative & thought provoking article, Gavin. The political & corporate goons that stole & raped the land for profit & power from the very beginning, and continuing today, have set up a legal (not lawful) system to continue their pillage. Indoctrination starts at birth, and my parents, as well as myself, were/are complicit. My eyes were not opened until the covid scamdemic. And the Epstein class are cunning, just give the majority of people enough money for a house, car, food, etc. Pretend they have the best(?) medical care in world, give them the Olympics, World Cup...such a con job! But on a positive note, the service berry, black current, Saskatchewan berry, and wild apple that I purchased from you are doing quite well. Greetings & blessings from Kingsville Ontario Canada, and keep the faith, my brother, God bless! 🙏 ❤️

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Michaela Steele's avatar
Michaela Steele
2d

Couldn't agree more...

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