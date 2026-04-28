This post serves as the 42nd post which is part of the above mentioned (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series).

Within the bioregions where predominantly deciduous forests naturally thrive in the temperate regions of Turtle Island (aka “North America”), Europe and Asia and intact old growth forest ecology exists, something very special happens every spring which makes the eyes of foragers sparkle. The emergence of wild onions (aka wild garlic or wild leeks) within healthy forests arrives with an array of wild flowers and offers a bounty or nutritious and delicious food for dedicated foragers and an opportunity to also nourish the soul through time spent in the restorative, resplendent and peaceful bird song filled old growth deciduous forests.

Ramps (Allium tricoccum) waking up and pushing through the leaf litter in the Carolinian Forest of Ontario

I will be focusing on three main species that fill similar ecological niches on three different continents (and can each be used interchangeably in recipes in a culinary sense) in this article today. Those species will be Allium tricoccum (aka Ramps or Wild Leeks), Allium ursinum (aka Ramsons or Bear Leek) and Allium ochotense (aka Siberian onion or Alpine Leek).

Allium ursinum (or ramsons) flowering in the UK

The reason I chose these three specifically is that each of them are species that are well suited to grow in the heart of a temperate food forest (making use of a shady environment to grow nutrient dense food, protect soil structure and nourish pollinators). When you find them in the wild, each of these three cousins in the Allium family offer you a lens of perception that gives you a vivid glimpse into the history of the landscape and how humans have interacted with it.

Each of them requires the loamy / humus rich living soil that is produced via centuries to millennia of climax temperate forest trees living (shedding leaves) and dying (going through their natural life cycle to fall back to the earth providing deep nourishment to the soil as their trunks break down).

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Ramps (Allium tricoccum) growing in a Carolinian Forest, southern Ontario

The presence of these wild alliums (especially Allium tricoccum and Allium ursinum) tells you the story of the health of the land and whether or not humans have used machines to pillage that landscape yet. Allium ochotense (aka Siberian onion or Alpine Leek) are slightly different in that while they prefer the shaded and enriched soil of old growth, they have adapted to also grow in the sun on the edges of forests and in alpine areas or meadows.

When we learn to recognize species like this in the wild what we are really doing is learning to read the species distribution in a landscape like a history, geology and ethnobotany book all rolled into one. Botanical literacy becomes a seeing glass through which you can peer into the distant past and use your imagination and pattern recognition to get a clear picture of how human beings interacted with that landscape from many centuries ago up to the present day. One might even go as far to say that the presence (or lack of) these rooted beings in their native range could offer a sort of measurement of the cultural maturity of the humans that have lived there.

In the past few years I have taught myself how to identify Carolinian old growth forest soil ecology dependent species like Ramps and it has really deepened my connection to this land and motivated me to take action to protect what old growth is left and share educational info to help others fall in love with these forests as well.

trillium with ramps

Witnessing the rare places where I find pockets of dense Ramps (Allium tricoccum), American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius), blue kohosh, trout lillies, bloodroot, trilliums and ferns (which are indicators of the ecological health of deciduous forests of the eastern woodlands) gives me glimpses of a time when these forests would have stretched from horizon to horizon.

Ramps are one of those teachers that teach us how to become indigenous to place via caring deeply about what has happened and will happen to the forest ecosystem where we live. Searching for ramps necessitates ecological awareness and thus when the scarceness of ramps is apparent when they were once prevalent in the landscape we learn about the history of why that is the case and how to ensure ramps continue to grow in the future. This begets humility, mourning the old growth lost and love for that which is left. This roots our care into the present and into the forest which compels us into action.

Another one of my teachers and friends from the Carolinian forests of Ontario, are wild beech (Fagus Grandiflora) trees. These are one of the indicator species that I look for in Summer, Fall and Winter to show me where ramps will likely grow in spring.





She whispers to me about soil depth, tilth and sleeping flowers and medicine plants that grow under her canopy in the winter.. beckoning to me to remember her and come back to visit in spring.



In spring she watches over me as I forage for ramps near her trunk and reminds me to practice the way of The Honourable Harvest by the scarceness of her sistren and the story their absence tells about the wendigo ways of some humans.



In summer she invites me to sit against her smooth trunk and find shade in the heat listening to her leaves on the breeze.



And in autumn she stands out in her uniqueness and rarity and creates art painting the forest landscape in gold, she reminds me how to be courageous and graceful even when I stand alone against the prevailing winds of society.

looking up at the crown of an Old Growth American Beech in southern Ontario. The presence of older Fagus grandifolia, or American beech beech is one of the trees that usually indicates to me I will be able to find Ramps nearby (as they both require similar soil types. (for more info on using beech nuts as food, read this note )

the base of a middle aged American Beech tree surrounded in Ramps, southern Ontario

Seeing species like these, evokes me to imagine a time when the only blue sky you would have seen from under the canopy would have been speckles of blue through the 150 foot high canopy of green, a time when giant trees that have seen multiple centuries before the human witnessing their grandeur was even born was the norm, a time when food rained from the sky in the form of hickory, beech, butternut, walnuts and chestnuts covering the forest floor with a bounty that fed both humans and our elder kin.

looking up into the canopy of a small patch of old growth Carolinian forest at wild American Chestnut (Castanea dentata) and Sassafras foliage. For more information on these amazing trees that were once a keystone species and powerful food forest member from Ontario down to South Carolina, read this note

Here where I live in the eastern woodlands of Turtle Island our native Ramps have a rich history within the ancient regenerative agroforestry (food forest design / wild tending’) land stewarding practices of a range of indigenous cultures.

They were important food and medicine plants for the Cherokee, Haudenosaunee, Menominee, Anishinaabe and Potawatomi peoples.

My ancestors referred to their native oak forest loving wild alliums (Allium ursinum) as creamh (pronounced krev or kruv). The Welsh equivalent is craf. These terms are rooted in languages and have been used for over 2200 years to describe the plant, which was highly valued by early Gaels.

Allium ursinum (Ramsons) flowering

This article will focus on the three species listed above but I will also make honorable mentions for some sun loving allium species in here for maximizing edge effect and utilizing early successional stages in food forest design for maximum productivity.

Common Names:

Allium tricoccum - Ramps, Wild Leeks, Wood leek

Allium ursinum - Ramsons, Bear Leek, wood garlic

Allium ochotense - Siberian Wild Onion, Alpine Leek, Лук охотский in Russian and known as myeongi (명이나물) in Korea and gyōja-ninniku (ギョウジャニンニク) "pilgrim garlic") in Japan. It is is commonly known in Chinese as 茖葱 (gěcōng) or 山葱 (shāncōng)

Family: Amaryllidaceae

Part used for medicine/food: whole plant (roots, bulb/rhizome, leaves and blossoms

Constituents: organosulfur compounds like allicin (a thiosulfinate) alliin, allicin, ajoene), polyphenols, adenosine, allyl-containing cepaenes and sulfinyldisulfides, flavonol glycosides (kaempferol and quercetin conjugates), amino acids (like arginine), phenolics (ferulic acid), and fructans (kestose, raffinose) saponins, volatile oils, choline and essential vitamins (Vitamin C, A, K and B9) and minerals (Selenium, Iron, calcium, magnesium).

Medicinal actions: cardio-protective, neuro-protective, hepatoprotective (liver-protecting) effects, anticancer, digestive aid, a potent detoxifier, osteoprotective (bone health) these wild onions also act as an antihypertensive, antibiotic, antimicrobial, antiparasitic and blood purifiers.

Cold Hardiness: 3 - 9

Native Range:

Allium tricoccum

Native to eastern North America, ranging from Canada (Manitoba to Nova Scotia) south to Georgia and Tennessee, and west to Missouri and North Dakota.

Allium tricoccum (ramps) native range

Allium ursinum

Allium ursinum (Ramsons) native range

Native to temperate regions of Europe and Asia, extending from the British Isles east to the Caucasus and Siberia.

Europe: Widespread throughout much of the continent, including the British Isles, Scandinavia, Mediterranean regions (including Sicily), and Western Europe eastward.

Asia: Native to Turkey, the Caucasus region (Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan), and parts of Russia/Siberia up to the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Allium ochotense

Allium ochotense is centered in the Amur River basin area, thus, it occurs in the Amur, Khabarovsk, Primorye regions of Siberia, and into Sakhalin and Kuril Islands within the Russian Far East. In China, the plant grows in Inner Mongolia and China (Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning), Hebei, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Zhejiang, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Gansu, and Sichuan). The range also includes Korea, in Ulleungdo and the high mountains (over 1,000 metres (3,300 ft)) in the Korean Peninsula, including Paektu Mountain,[14] and Japan (Hokkaido and Honshu), in colonies from Hokkaido down to the Kinki area (Nara Prefecture[9]), in coniferous and mixed forested wetlands in subalpine terrain. The plant's range extends nominally into the United States, but A. ochotense is only found natively growing on Attu Island (way out in the ocean past Alaska)

Growth Form:

Allium tricoccum (Ramps) -

Grows from an ovoid-conical bulb, typically 2–6 cm long, which is white and covered in a brownish to grayish fibrous, onion-like skin.

Allium tricoccum (ramps) dug up with bulb and leaves visable

Leaves emergy in early spring (March-April), 2–6 bulbs in a cluster produce 2–3 broad, smooth, lance-elliptic, light green leaves.

These leaves are 20–30 cm long and often feature distinct purple or burgundy tints on the lower, narrow petioles.

In some areas like Ontario, Quebec, Pennsylvania, Ohio and New England States (specifically Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont) there are two different native ramp species (Allium burdickii and Allium tricoccum). Some consider them to be varieties of the same species (Allium tricoccum) but because of the number of differences they are separate species. Our most common species is wild ramps (A. tricoccum). Wild ramp can be identified by its broader leaves, red petioles, later bloom period (July into August), and had more flowers per umbel (20-40+).

Allium tricoccum

The other native species is narrow-leaved leek (A. burdickii). It’s more widespread throughout the state but can be locally common.

Allium burdickii (narrow leafed ramps)

Narrow-leaved leek can be identified by its narrower leaves, white-green petioles, earlier bloom period (June into July), and it has fewer flowers per umbel (10-20).

Allium ursinum (Ramsons) -

wild Ramsons ( Allium ursinum )

Is a deciduous, bulbous, perennial herbaceous monocot that forms dense colonies in shaded, damp woodlands.

Fully formed dug up Ramsons ( Allium ursinum ) … notice how the step is not purple like with Ramps

It grows 30–50 cm tall, featuring bright green, lanceolate leaves that die back in summer, followed by white, star-shaped flowers on triangular stems from April to June.

Allium ochotense (Siberian Onion)

Allium ochotense (Siberian Onions) emerging in Russia

Another herbaceous, clumping perennial that grows from bulbs, often forming dense clusters. It is characterized by a robust, upright growth habit, typically reaching a height of 20–30 cm (8–12 inches), though it can grow up to 80 cm (31 inches) tall.

one whole Allium ochotense (late spring, bulb shown)

It is characterized by broad, elliptical leaves, a strong garlic-like odor, and a distinctive, smooth stem with a deep purple to burgundy coloration at the base, which holds a dense, spherical, white to whitish-green umbel.

Allium ochotense (harvested by cutting near the base of the step, bulbs not shown)

The plant grows from cylindrically conical, white bulbs, which are about 12–20 mm in diameter and surrounded by a characteristic grey-brown, net-like or fibrous coating.

The foliage is 1–3 broad, flat, smooth (glabrous), elliptic to strap-shaped leaves.

Reproduction:

Allium ursinum flowers

All three species reproduce through both sexual reproduction (seeds) and asexual, clonal growth (bulb division). They produce black seeds in summer that require up to two winters to germinate, all these wild alliums propagate extensively through clonal expansion, where parent bulbs split to form new, genetically identical plants, leading to dense colonies.

The main differences are that ramps (Allium tricoccum) send up their flowers after the leaves go dormant where as both Ramsons (Allium ursinum) and Siberian Onions (Allium ochotense) often form flowers and bloom with foliage still green and visable.

Also, the flowers are a little different in shape for each species.

Ramp (Allium tricoccum) flowers are small, white-to-cream, star-shaped blossoms arranged in a globe-shaped cluster (umbel) at the top of a 10–40 cm (4–16 in) leafless stalk.

Allium tricoccum flower ( source )

Ramsons (Allium ursinum) features star-shaped, pure white flowers arranged in loose, terminal clusters (umbels) of 6–20 blossoms.

Ramsons (Allium ursinum) flowers close up

Ramsons (Allium ursinum) flowers

Siberian Onion (Allium ochotense) flowers are more spherical, globe-shaped umbels of small, white to whitish-green or light green flowers.

Siberian Onion (Allium ochotense) flowers

Habitat and Ecological Niche:

Allium tricoccum (ramps) occupy a specific ecological niche as a spring ephemeral herb in rich, moist, deciduous hardwood forests of eastern North America. It thrives in well-drained, shaded, nutrient-rich, and calcium-rich soils on slopes, coves, and floodplains. Ramps prefer high-light availability early in spring before canopy closure, often growing in association with Sugar maple, Tulip tree, Oaks, Birch, Basswood/Linden (Tilia americana), Hickory (Carya spp.) and American Beech trees.

Ramps are often found with other shade-tolerant, spring-ephemeral plants, including:

Trillium (Trillium spp.)

Toothwort (Cardamine concatenata)

Black Cohosh (Actaea racemosa)

Bloodroot (Sanguinaria canadensis)

Trout Lily (Erythronium americanum)

Mayapple (Podophyllum peltatum)

Blue Cohosh (Caulophyllum thalictroides)

American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius)

Allium ursinum (wild garlic, ramsons, or bear’s garlic) is a spring ephemeral plant that occupies an ecological niche defined by moist, shaded, nutrient-rich woodland understories in Europe and Asia. It is an early-season, deciduous forest floor species.

Some common mature tree species that are good indicators for the presence of Ramsons Beech (Fagus sylvatica), Hornbeam (Carpinus betulus) Oaks (Quercus), Ash (Fraxinus excelsior), Elm (Ulmus glabra), Alder (Alnus glutinosa) and Hazel (Corylus avellana).

Typical Companion Species: Frequently grows alongside other early spring flora such as bluebells (Hyacinthoides non-scripta), wood anemones (Anemone nemorosa and Anemone ranunculoides), wood avens (Geum rivale), ground elder (Aegopodium podagraria) and various ferns (Dryopteris filix-mas).

Allium ochotense (Siberian onion) occupies an ecological niche defined by moist, shaded, and cool temperate environments, primarily within the East Asian region. It is a tuberous geophyte frequently found in forested wetlands, on shady slopes, and near streams in subalpine terrain.

Allium ochotense thrives in the understory of several forest types, often associated with deciduous and mixed forest ecosystems, including, Deciduous Broadleaf Forests dominated by various birch (Betula spp.) and maple (Acer spp.) species, Mixed Coniferous-Broadleaf Forests beneath trees such as Picea spp. (spruce) and Abies spp. (fir) as well as Temperate Deciduous Forests, frequently associating with oak (Quercus spp.), Beech and related temperate hardwoods.

Health Benefits of Wild Alliums

Wild Alliums like Ramps (Allium tricoccum), Ramsons (Allium ursinum) and Siberian Onion (Allium ochotense) are in the same family as onions and garlic (Allium). Wild leeks are more than just a tasty edible plant that appears in spring—they offer numerous nutritional and medicinal benefits. They packed with iron, antioxidants (kaempferol, quercetin), choline, selenium, copper and vitamins A, B9 and C, which supports immune function, bone health, vision, brain health, heart health and digestive health.

Onions are a significant source of quercetin, which is a flavonoid containing anti-oxidizing and anti-inflammatory properties that helps to guard against cancer and heart disease.

Polyphenols are a type of phytochemical or plant-based nutrient that provide health benefits. The polyphenol content of wild alliums is higher than that of other allium vegetables (including tomatoes, carrots, and red bell peppers), making wild alliums an excellent vegetable to consume on a regular basis.

A number of studies have found that wild alliums can help to lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

The health benefits of wild alliums can be enhanced by letting it sit after crushing or chopping it before introducing acid (such as vinegar or lemon juice) or heat.

In laboratory studies, compounds that are present in wild alliums have exhibited the ability to slow the growth rate of tumors in bladder, prostate, stomach, and colon tissue.

A large study in France found that breast cancer risk was lowered in women who consumed higher amounts of fiber and wild alliums.

For more detailed info on some of the health benefits offered by ramps:

1. Nutrient-Dense :

Wild Alliums are rich in vitamins A and C. Vitamin A supports healthy vision, while vitamin C strengthens the immune system. One wild leek contains a good amount of Iron as well. Iron transports oxygen to the cells, supports healthy immune function and increases energy levels. Wild leeks also contain folate, which is an essential B vitamin that keeps our bodies levels of homocysteine in check. Homocysteine is a protein found in the blood that contributes to atherosclerosis when it is in high amounts (which means they prevent high blood pressure and stroke).

Wild Alliums also contain potassium, a mineral that helps with:

cellular function

fluid balance

nerve transmission

kidney function

muscle contraction

2. They help support brain function and development (offering Neuroprotective and Neuro-regenerative benefits ):

Wild leeks contain choline, which is a used as a chemical messenger in the brain (neurotransmitter). Adequate amounts of choline in the diet have been shown to support proper cognitive function and facilitate learning in adults and children.

Wild Alliums also benefit brain health in the following ways:

Increasing rates of Neurogenesis (offering neuro-regenerative benefits) Wild Alliums are rich in phenolic compounds and organosulfur compounds, which are known to enhance antioxidant activity. They contain compounds such as S-allyl-L-cysteine which have been shown to promote cell proliferation and neuroblast differentiation in the dentate gyrus (regeneration of new cells in the hippocampus). Research into Wild Allium species suggests they contain compounds that also promote neurite outgrowth (the growth of projections from neurons) which is crucial for neuronal development and survival. The major flavonols in Allium tricoccum are quercetin and kaempferol conjugates, which are concentrated in the leaves increase the rates of neurogenisis. Studies on wild allium extracts, have identified linalool as a contributor to neurite outgrowth, acting through signaling pathways such as GSK3 and Erk1/2, which are related to neuronal development.

Supports Normal Cognitive Function: Wild ramps are a source of choline, a vital nutrient that acts as a precursor to acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter essential for brain function. Sufficient choline intake is linked to better cognitive performance and enhanced learning.

Neuroprotective Antioxidants: The plant contains high levels of sulfur compounds (such as allicin) and flavonoid antioxidants (including kaempferol) that help protect the brain from age-related decline and disease. These compounds reduce oxidative stress, which can cause damage to brain cells.

Reduces Brain Inflammation: The antioxidants in ramps, particularly kaempferol found in the leaves, have strong anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce neuroinflammation.

Supports Brain-Boosting Nutrients: Ramps are rich in vitamin B6 (necessary for producing neurotransmitters like serotonin) and folate, both of which are essential for proper brain function.

High in dietary fiber, Wild Alliums aid digestion and promote a healthy gut.

Wild Alliums are rich in soluble fiber, which serves as a food source for beneficial bacteria in the gut, helping to reduce inflammation and promote a healthy microbiome. The organosulfur compounds and polyphenols in Wild Alliums, specifically quercetin and kaempferol, help reduce inflammation in the gut. Wild Alliumss contain allicin and other compounds that may inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria, including Salmonella.

Historically, Wild Alliums were used to treat intestinal worms in children.

Wild alliums are a rich source of prebiotics, which are necessary for optimal gut health. Prebiotics are nondigestible types of fiber that are broken down by beneficial gut bacteria.

Gut bacteria feed on prebiotics and create short-chain fatty acids, which helps:

strengthen gut health

boost immunity

reduce inflammation

enhance digestion

Consuming prebiotic foods may also help increase probiotics, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains, which benefit digestive health.

Onions contains the prebiotics inulin and fructooligosaccharides, which help increase the number of friendly bacteria in your gut and improve immune function.

4. Anti-inflammatory Properties :

The medicinal compounds in ramps help reduce inflammation throughout the body.

Ramps contain significant amounts of organosulfur compounds and flavonoids (specifically quercetin and kaempferol glycosides). These compounds reduce cellular damage caused by free radicals. The flavonols found in ramps, particularly in their leaves, are known to modulate inflammation pathways and reduce oxidative stress.

Cherokee First Nations historically used ramps as a spring tonic to combat sickness and for treating earaches, colds, and croup.

5. Heart Health (offering Cardio-Protective benefits) :

Ramps are in the same family as garlic and contain the same compounds, including allicin and kaempferol. Kaempferol works to protect the lining of the blood vessels against damage while supporting the liver in cholesterol elimination. Wild alliums also contain other antioxidants and compounds that reduce your risk of heart disease.

They contain quercetin, a flavonoid antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that helps lower high blood pressure.

They contain compounds that act as natural vasodilators, helping to dilate and relax blood vessels, which improves blood flow and reduces hypertension.

Sulfur compounds, specifically allicin and other thiosulfinates, possess anti-thrombotic properties, which help prevent the formation of blood clots that can lead to heart attacks or strokes. Chronic inflammation is a major contributor to heart disease; as noted above, the antioxidant compounds in wild alliums help mitigate this inflammation. Wild alliums are also a source of folate (Vitamin B9), which helps maintain healthy levels of homocysteine, a protein that can cause artery damage when found in high concentrations.

6. Antioxidant Power :

Packed with kaempferol and other sulfur compounds, ramps combat oxidative stress and neutralize free radicals. Wild leeks have a high total polyphenol content (TPC), which is the way foods are graded on their antioxidant content. They are higher than tomatoes and red bell peppers. These powerful polyphenols are active cancer fighting agents.

Wild Alliums are an excellent source of antioxidants and contain at least 17 types of flavonoids, including anthocyanins.

7. Anti-Cancer Benefits:

The antioxidants in in wild alliums offer anticancer properties.

Wild alliums also contain fisetin and quercetin, which are flavonoid antioxidants that inhibit tumor growth.

Organosulfur Compounds: Ramps contain allicin, thiosulfinates, and cepaenes. These sulfur-based compounds protect against certain types of cancer by inducing apoptosis (programmed cell death) in abnormal cells and interfering with tumor development.

The plant is also a concentrated source of kaempferol and quercetin, particularly in the leaves. These polyphenols help neutralize free radicals that cause oxidative DNA damage, a precursor to cancer.

Studies show that wild alliums accumulate high levels of selenium compounds like Se-methylselenocysteine. Research has demonstrated a 43% reduction in mammary tumors when selenium-rich alliums were ingested.

Broad epidemiological studies on the Allium genus (which includes wild alliums, garlic, and onions) suggest that frequent consumption is associated with up to a 46% lower risk of gastric cancer and a reduced risk of colorectal cancer.

8. Wild Alliums help support strong bones and bone healing (they offer Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative benefits):

A 2024 study found that consuming wild alliums helped increase bone mineral density in rats with osteoporosis.

Wild alliums also help reduce oxidative stress, boost antioxidant levels, and decrease bone loss. This may helps prevent osteoporosis and improve bone density.

Ramps are rich in calcium and magnesium, which are vital for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Wild alliums also provide a significant amount of vitamin K, a nutrient that plays a crucial role in bone health. They are a valuable source of minerals, particularly sulfur and zinc, which are essential for bone structure.

9. Wild Alliums help mitigate the presence of problematic bacteria strains:

Such as:

Escherichia coli (E. coli)

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus)

Bacillus cereus

A 2022 review found that quercetin in wild alliums inhibits the growth of several strains of bacteria, including Helicobacter pylori, which is associated with stomach ulcers and certain digestive cancers.

A 2018 test-tube study found that quercetin damaged the cell walls and membranes of E. coli and S. aureus.

10. Strengthening immunity

Garlic’s reputation for keeping illness at bay isn’t just a myth. High in vitamin C and packed with allicin, it helps to strengthen the immune system and fend off pathogens. There’s an old wives’ tale that hanging garlic by your door could protect a household from disease, a practice rooted in its potent antimicrobial qualities. I have a little Scottish heritage, and hanging some up by a door, or even a tent opening is a natural way to help keep pesky midges at bay (providing you don’t mind the smell, of course!).

Extracts from wild alliums show strong efficacy in limiting damage from chronic alcohol consumption by lowering liver lipid accumulation, fat degeneration, and hemorrhaging.

It regulates key inflammatory pathways (such as TLR-4/NF-κB) to reduce inflammation, and it inhibits the TGF-β1/Smad pathway to reduce liver fibrosis. The extract helps protect liver cells (hepatocytes) from dying by managing expression levels of BCl-2, BAX, and caspase-3.

Wild alliums also improve liver enzyme levels. They help lower levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST) which are indicators of liver damage. It contains high amounts of flavonoids—including quercetin, kaempferol, and astragalin—which fight reactive oxygen species (ROS) and boost enzymes like SOD and GST (which helps heal the liver).

Research into the Wild Alliums (such as ramps, ramsons and siberian onions) has revealed several reproductive health benefits.

Firstly its potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory organosulfur compounds offer a range of benefits in that regard.

Allium species are rich in flavonoids and organosulfur compounds that act as strong antioxidants. These help protect against oxidative stress, which is a major factor in ovarian aging and compromised sperm health.

Compounds in this family can help modulate hormonal balance. In studies focusing on related Allium species, there is evidence of improved hormone levels (such as estrogen and progesterone) and regulation of the menstrual cycle.

The anti-inflammatory activities of Allium species help reduce the severity of symptoms from common menstrual disorders and potentially manage conditions related to chronic pelvic inflammation. Research also indicates that Allium extracts may improve uterine health, including increasing the thickness of the endometrium and myometrium, which are crucial for fertility.

Traditionally, wild Allium species have been used to manage male sexual dysfunction. Components like diallyl trisulfide (DATS) are researched for their role in supporting testicular function.

Wild alliums are known for their ability to detoxify the body. They have been shown in studies to be effective in eliminating lead, a heavy metal known for having detrimental effects on reproductive organs.

Wild Alliums are also high in provitamin A carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, a nutrient essential for proper reproduction (for both sperm health and ovarian health). Wild Alliums also contain folate, a B vitamin crucial for reproductive health, including the regulation of homocysteine levels, which is important for preventing complications.

They are a source of iron, with a single plant providing approximately 10% of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for women. Iron is crucial for replenishing losses during the menstrual cycle and maintaining energy levels.

Research indicates that A. ursinum extract helps manage Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). It has been shown to reduce blood pressure and improve cardiovascular parameters linked to PCOS-related complications.

History and Cultural Relevance of Wild Alliums:

Ramps holds a deep ethnobotanical history in North America, particularly as a vital spring tonic and food source for Indigenous peoples and early Appalachian colonists. Revered as one of the first green plants to emerge in spring, it has long been used for its medicinal properties

In Cherokee, Ramps were known as wasdi or ᎤᏩᏍᏗᎭ (uwasdiha). For thousands of years, the Cherokee have ceremoniously gathered ramps. They consumed them as a spring tonic to cleanse the body and replenish nutrients after winter, and used them for colds, croup, and as a treatment for earaches.

the name for the city of Chicago comes down to us from the Algonquian word chicagoua, which means the wild leek, Allium tricoccum. “Chicago” — the stinking place of onions!

Potawatomi used them often for food, often cooking, seasoning or eating the bulbs raw in spring.

Chippewa and Iroquois people used ramps as a tonic, to fight worms and to create a poison remedy via a decoction.

The Menominee and Ojibwa people were known to collect them in spring and dried them for winter use.

Annual ramps festivals, particularly in North Carolina and West Virginia, are rooted in long-standing Appalachian traditions, celebrating the first harvest of the season.

Major Ramp Festivals Include:

Cosby Ramp Festival (Cosby, TN): Known as one of the oldest and largest, held during the first weekend in May since 1954.

Feast of the Ramson (Richwood, WV): Annual event in April sponsored by the National Ramp Association, popular for “ramp feeds”.

Ramps and Rails Festival (Elkins, WV): A cook-off and festival held during the last weekend of April.

Waynesville Ramp Festival (Waynesville, NC): Celebrates the plant and Appalachian tradition.

As noted above, My ancestors referred to their native oak forest loving wild alliums (Allium ursinum) as creamh (pronounced krev or kruv). The Welsh equivalent is craf. These terms are rooted in languages and have been used for over 2200 years to describe the plant, which was highly valued by early Gaels.

The word creamh is found in numerous Irish placenames, indicating its former abundance and importance, such as Creamhchoill (ramson wood).

“Long before there were restaurants or farms, the early inhabitants of Ireland were gathering plants from woods, riverbanks and wetlands. Among them would have been wild alliums: the pungent family of plants that includes onions, leeks and garlic. Wild garlic (Allium ursinum) grows naturally in damp deciduous woodland across Ireland. In early spring it appears suddenly, carpeting the forest floor in thick green drifts. The smell travels before the plant is even visible. It is a gentle, green garlic scent that travels through the woods. For Mesolithic communities, these leaves would have offered one of the first fresh flavours after the lean months of winter. Leaves, flowers and bulbs: all edible, all bright. Long before Gaelic culture emerged, Ireland itself was a heavily wooded island. Oak, hazel, alder and ash dominated the landscape. The earliest inhabitants lived within these forests, gathering nuts, berries, fish and wild plants. Wild garlic would almost certainly have been part of that woodland diet and one of the first green flavours of the year. Irish folklore collected in the Dúchas Schools’ Collection during the 1930s reflects similar beliefs. Pungent foods such as garlic and onions were often associated with strength and resilience. In some accounts strong plants were believed to cleanse the blood or help the body recover after winter. One entry from Gortatoor in Co. Mayo recalls: ‘Long ago in Ireland the people used herbs to cure people and animals . They tell us there is an herb for every disease if only we knew it or could find it out.



Garlic was much used in those days , as it was supposed to cure almost any disease, and was very healthy and safe to use . People suffering from consumption and other lung diseases were improved in health by taking a grain or a couple of grains of the garlic fasting every morning this was supposed to be a great cure for the consumption . Another way garlic was use was to boil a heads of the garlic in new milk , and the hot milk fasting and often during the day . It was believed to be a great cure for babies and all delicate people, and used to give a great appetite to those who could not eat well (The Schools’ Collection, Volume 0141, Page 410-411).’..” - Jp McMahon ( from his post titled “A Small History of Garlic in Irish food Culture”

It is not only nutritious and delicious, but is also a potent medicinal plant with a deep history in not only Gaelic, but also Roman, Slavic tribes and cultures and Germanic (Gaulish) pre-colonial placed based medicine practices. It was regarded as a “spring cleaner” for the body and immune system tonic, with evidence of its medicinal use in Europe extending back at least 12,000 years to the Mesolithic period. Romans, and perhaps earlier Mediterranean cultures, recognized it as Herba salutaris (healing herb), using it to cleanse the blood and stomach.

Areas producing wild garlic were highly prized in early Irish society. In his essential book Early Irish Farming, based mainly on an analysis of early legal texts, Fergus Kelly reveals many details of the traditional early Irish diet and other aspects of native culture that were all but erased from the national consciousness after the destruction of Gaelic society in the seventeenth century. One text explicitly states the esteem in which creamh (Old Irish crem) ‘wild garlic’ was held in the early period. The plant was so highly valued that every year, just before Easter, a client was obliged to provide his lord with a creimhfheis (Old Irish crimḟeis) ‘garlic feast’ – consisting of wild garlic, cheese and milk – on pain of a fine. The early texts also show that garlic-flavoured butter was on the menu in Gaelic Ireland over a thousand years before the arrival of garlic bread with modern Italian cuisine.

The importance of creamh ‘wild garlic’ to early Irish communities is also reflected in numerous townland names. The most direct reference is An Chreamhach, the forerunner to Knavagh in Co. Galway, which means simply ‘the place abounding in wild garlic’. However, by far the most common place-name referring to creamh is Creamhchoill ‘wild-garlic wood’, mentioned above. This Irish name produces a variety of anglicized versions such as Crophill and Crewhill in Co. Kildare; Crawhill in Co. Sligo; Craffield in Co. Wicklow; Cranfield and Crankill in Co. Antrim; and Cranfield in Cos. Down and Tyrone. Note the tendency towards analogy with the unrelated English place-name elements field and hill in these anglicized forms. The townland name Greamhchoill in the Co. Mayo Gaeltacht (formerly Graghil in English) is a development from this same word Creamhchoill via the prepositional phrase i gCreamhchoill ‘in Creamhchoill’. (In the late twentieth-century one local explanation of the name was based on analogy with grean ‘grit, gravel’ + poill ‘holes’!)

Creamhchoill also occurs in townland names in conjunction with other generic elements, for instance Cluain Creamhchoille / Clooncraffield ‘(wet) pasture of (the) wild-garlic wood’ in Co. Roscommon, and Deramfield / Doire Chreamhchoille ‘(oak‑)wood, grove of (the) wild-garlic wood’ in Co. Cavan.

Far less common than Creamhchoill are place-names that refer to wild garlic woods in the form of open compounds, which are likely to be of later origin: see for example Killycramph / Coill an Chreamha ‘the wood of the wild garlic’ in Co. Cavan, and Derrycraff / Doire Chreamha ‘(oak-)wood, grove of wild garlic’ in Co. Mayo. Killycramph, the name of two townlands in Co. Fermanagh (in the parishes of Cill Náile and Achadh Bheithe) also appears to derive from Coill an Chreamha or Coillidh Chreamha ‘(the) wood of (the) wild garlic’ (see placenamesni.org).

Occurrences of creamh ‘wild garlic’ are not restricted to townland names denoting woodlands, although the occurrence of the one with the other so frequently is significant. There are numerous instances of the place-name Cluain Creamha ‘(wet) pasture, meadow of (the) wild garlic’: we find it anglicized as Cloncrew in Co. Limerick; Clooncraff in Co. Roscommon; and Coolcraff [sic] in Co. Longford. As it happens, three separate examples of Cluain Creamha fell victim to big-house rebranding during the eighteenth century: in Co. Offaly it became [Cloncraff or] Bloomhill; in Co. Longford, Mountdavis; and in Co. Roscommon, Mountdillon.

Other names of more or less low-lying places containing references to creamh include Eanach Creamha ‘marsh of (the) wild garlic’, which is the forerunner to both Annacroff and Annacramph in Co. Monaghan; Gleann Creamha ‘valley of (the) wild garlic’, anglicized Glencraff in Co. Galway and Glencrue in Co. Tipperary; Tamhnach an Chreamha / Tawnaghaknaff ‘the green field of the wild garlic’ in Co. Mayo; and Currach an Chreamha / Curraghacnav ‘the wet land of the garlic’ in Co. Waterford.

Townlands on higher ground include Drumgramph / Droim gCreamha ‘ridge of (the) wild garlic’ in two parishes in Co. Monaghan (Achadh Bog and Coirrín) and Lettercraff / Leitir Creamha ‘hillside of (the) wild garlic’ (alongside Lettercraffroe / Leitir Creamha Rua ‘(the) red Leitir Creamha’ in Co. Galway. We find Corr an Chreamha ‘the round hill of the wild garlic’ anglicized as Corcraff in Co. Cavan and twice as Corracramph, in Cos. Donegal and Leitrim. We also find creamh qualifying the generic element ros, whose semantic range includes ‘point, headland’, ‘(wooded) height’ and simply ‘wood’.

Wild garlic is also widely celebrated in other lands and languages. The word creamh found so abundantly in Irish place-names is the same in Scottish Gaelic and appears in place-names such as the stream-name Allt Creamha in Glen Lochay, Perthshire, and Creag Creamha in the Mull of Kintyre, Argyll and Bute. Its Welsh cognate is craf, and this occurs in two Breconshire names: Abercraf, where Craf is a river-name, and Dyffryn Crawnon, the valley of the Crawnon river, from craf and nant ‘stream’. In the lake-name Llyn Crafnant in Caernarfonshire, Crafnant is the nant (either ‘valley’ or ‘stream’) with wild garlic. Craf also gives its name to a whole district in England: Craven in Yorkshire, and incidentally the same root may explain the Italian name Cremona.

A more distant relative of creamh is Old English hramsa, the base for dialect words for the plant including rams, ramps and ramsons. Hramsa seems to underlie many English place-names, for instance qualifying a woodland term in Romsley in Worcestershire, and valley terms in Ramsden in Oxfordshire and Ramsbottom in Lancashire. The difficulty is, however, that the medieval spellings often leave it unsure whether the root is hramsa, ramm ‘a ram (male sheep)’, hræfn ‘raven’, or a man’s name Hræfn. Hence Ramsey in Essex is explained by Victor Watts as ‘Hræfn, raven, ram’s or wild garlic island’. More encouragingly, however, Ramsey in Cambridgeshire has a spelling of Hramesige from around 1000, and this looks like a secure case of hramsa ‘wild garlic’.

In modern times, some ecologically illiterate people in the UK (obsessed with monocultures of grass) describe Ramsons as a “weed” to their customers and offer services to spray the edible/medicinal native plant with herbicides like glyphosate (after which they will replace the native food and medicine plant with an imported fragile ornamental plant). I have seen the same idiocy here in Ontario with our Ramps in some cases. Such absurd happenings are clearly an indicator of the cultural maturity of some of the dominant aspects of modern civilization.

Ramsons also hold a significant place in Welsh ethnobotany, often referred to in Welsh as craf y geifr (goat’s garlic) or craf. It is a traditional spring green in Wales, with a long history of use for both culinary and medicinal purposes, particularly in North Wales.

The scientific (Latin) name Allium ursinum means “Bear garlic” (Bärlauch in German). This comes from a old Gaulish / Germanic legend that when bears woke from hibernation, they would eat lots of wild garlic to get rid of any toxins that built up over winter and to begin spring in good health! It has been traditionally applied to treat digestive issues, as a antimicrobial agent and to improve cardiovascular health in ancient Germanic herbalism.

19th-century accounts note that cows grazing on ramsons in Swiss forests produced garlic-flavored milk, leading to popular garlic-flavored butter.

In Russia and neighboring countries, it has been traditionally used in salads and, crucially, fermented (kiszony) to preserve it through the year. In other Slavic Regions it was regarded as a significant food source and tonic, particularly for cardiovascular health.

The other cousin of the two wild alliums described above (Allium ochotense) has a deep history in Russia as well, and in other regions of Asia.

The specific epithet, ochotense, was given by Yarosláv Ivánovich Prokhánov (Яросла́в Ива́нович Проха́нов) [1902–1965], a Soviet botanist, systematist, geographer, geneticist, Doctor of Biological Science, and professor.[13] It was presumably named in reference to the Okhotsk region of Russia, a place where this species is known to occur.

Allium ochotense, commonly known as Siberian onion, Gyouja-ninniku (Japan), or Ainu-negi, is a wild edible plant with a deep ethnobotanical history in East Asia, particularly among the Ainu people of Japan. It is highly valued as a hardy survival food and traditional medicine in Russia, Japan, Korea, and Northeast China.

In China its name is given as gecong (Chinese: 各蔥(茖蔥) or shancong (Chinese: 山蔥) meaning 'alpine onion'). One source mentions that the Jiarongic (Tibetan) minority harvest the "tender unfolding leaves" which they sun-dry and serve on special occasions.[21]

A. ochotense was considered the most crucial food for the Ainu in Hokkaido, Japan, due to its ability to grow in harsh environments. It was famously called "Ainu-negi" (Ainu onion) or "Gyouja-ninniku," which translates to "pilgrim/ascetic garlic," as it was eaten by monks (Yamabushi) to gain energy for mountain training.

In the Ainu language it is called pukusa,[22][23] kitobiru,[23] or simply kito.[24] Siberian onion comes into season in Hokkaido for foraging from early to mid-May. The Ainu traditionally gather the leaves (but not the whole bulb), which are chopped up and dried for future use.[23] The plant may be used by the Ainu in the savory soup called ohaw (オハウ), or in the ratashkep (rataskep) (ラタシケプ), described as a type of stew using multiple ingredients, or a dish where ingredients are tossed in animal fat oil.

In Japan, Ainu folklore held that Siberian onion was capable of repelling diseases. When an epidemic broke out, the onion would be left hanging at the entrances to the village or dangled from the eaves of each house.[26

In Korea, it is known as "myungi" (명이) or Ullung-sanmanul, and its leaves are frequently used in side dishes, particularly for pickling (jangajji). The primary, traditional way of consuming A. ochotense is by pickling the leaves in soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar to make myeongi-jangajji (명이나장아찌). This method, which likely originated during the Goryeo period, allowed for long-term storage and consumption during seasons when fresh vegetables were scarce. The pickled leaves are frequently served as a side dish (namul) or as a leafy wrap (ssam) for grilled meats, particularly samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly). The sharp, garlicky, and slightly pungent flavor of the leaf cuts through the fat of the meat. According to tradition, the name myeongi (茗荑) originates from a time when people on Ulleungdo Island would climb mountains after the snow melted to eat the plant when food was scarce.

In traditional Korean medicine, myeongi was considered to be a warming herb, a stomachic, and a detoxicant. As a herb, it was used to treat indigestion, heatburn, small abscesses, and bites and stings from venomous insects. The seed was used to treat nocturnal emission.[14]

In the Russian Far East (Sakhalin, Kuril Islands, Primorye) Allium ochotense was valued by Indigenous Siberian populations and traditionally consumed in spring to combat scurvy and as a tonic, it is used raw, boiled or preserved by fermenting.

Functions In The Wilderness and in the Food Forest:

Wild shade loving alliums like Ramps (Allium tricoccum), Ramsons (Allium ursinum) and Siberian Onion (Allium ochotense) thrive in shaded, moist, deciduous forest understories (USDA Zones 2-9), acting as a spring ephemeral. This allows for stacking them within time and 3 dimensional space to maximize the productivity of an old growth food forest ecosystem.

Stacking within time annually could involve planting them along side shade tolerant shrubs that leaf out later in the season so that by the time you have harvested your wild allium leaves the shrubs are beginning to leaf out.

Wild alliums like these are very versatile in a permaculture guild that focuses on mimicking this temperate woodland habitat. Once you have a shaded area (which is the inevitable result of any healthy food forest) incorporating shade loving species like these and companion planting with other shade-tolerant, native perennials allows you to let nature do the work for you in growing food and medicine (while also providing for pollinators).

For ramps specifically, some potential Companion Species (Guild Members) could include:

For ramsons (A. ursinum) and Siberian Onions (A. ochotense) some potential Companion Species (Guild Members) could include:

Deciduous trees and shrubs that offer spring sun and summer shade, such as Hazel (Corylus avellana), Oak (Quercus robur), Walnut (Juglans spp.), Serviceberry (Amelanchier spp.) European beech (Fagus sylvatica), Hazelnut (Corylus spp.) Ash (Fraxinus excelsior), European Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) and Elm (Ulmus glabra).

Siberian Onions (A. ochotense) are also more tolerant of some sun so they could be planted along the edge of the food forest.

Full Sun Wild Alliums:

Allium cernuum (Nodding Onion)

Sun-loving wild alliums in North America such as Nodding Onion (A. cernuum), Prairie Onion (A. stellatum), Textile Onion (A. textile), and Meadow Garlic (A. canadense) are great for mximizing edge effect and growing in younger food forest settings for before the canopy of nut and fruit trees fills in to protect the shade loving species described above.

Egyptian Walking Onions are another excellent contender for the regenerative garden and food forest as they can grow in early successional habitats (in full sun) or in part shade and grow with very little effort.

Egyptian Walking Onions

Sometimes also called "tree onions" these are an unusual perennial onion, Allium x proliferum (formerly classified as Allium cepa var. viviparum, bulbiferum or proliferum) is a cross between Allium cepa, the cultivated onion, and Allium fistulosum, the Welsh onion. It gets its common name from the way it “walks” across the garden. This is a low - no maintenance variety, and I never have to re-plant them as they replant themselves. I receive endless onions at any time of year and the bees like the nectar and pollen in the flowers. We are in zone 6 but I know people growing them further north with no issues.

Egyptian Walking Onion new growth pushing through snow in spring

Egyptian Walking Onion blossom being appreciated by a Bumblebee

pollinated Egyptian walking onion bulbs forming on the top of the stalk

after harvesting some of the bulbs from the top of my Egytpian walking onion patch (they can be used like scallions/shallots and are great for pickling, soups or stir-fries).

Seed Propagation and Cultivation:

Allium tricoccum - Ramps

Seed Collection and Storage

Approximately four to six weeks after flowering, the small, three-lobed seed capsules begin to develop. The capsules, measuring approximately ¼ inch long, remain green as the seeds develop through the summer months and turn a straw/tan color as they ripen in the fall. Beneath the hull of the capsules there will be 1-3 small black seeds, measuring approximately 1/8 inch in diameter. Throughout most of their native range, ramp seeds will ripen and be ready to collect by mid to late September.

Freshly collected ramp seeds can be planted directly throughout the fall months or can be stored in a cool, dry place for planting the following year (Facemire, 2009). If seeds are not planted after collection, make sure excess moisture has dissipated from the seeds before sealing in a bag or jar. An easy way to remove excess moisture is to place freshly collected seeds in a paper grocery bag for 24-48 hours or until they become papery dry before transferring to a storage container. If seeds are not dried adequately, mold and spoilage will occur. When properly dried and stored under ideal conditions, seeds can remain viable for up to three years, but germination rates can decline during prolonged storage.

Choosing a Location

Ramps are picky about their habitat. They prefer moist, fertile soil under deciduous trees —the leaf mulch being an important part of that) — and are often found alongside rivers or streams. A spring ephemeral, ramps take advantage of the sunlight falling through the forest canopy before the trees leaf out, storing energy for the rest of the year. Their foliage doesn’t last very long, staying green for about a month before turning yellow and then disappearing for the year. Come July, the root system will put up a cluster of white flowers, which will then turn to shiny black seed in September.

When planting, choose a spot under a stand of beech, birch, sugar maple, or poplar trees. If this is not an option, you can also set up a shade cloth over your garden bed.

Soil Quality

Your soil should be rich, moist, and high in organic matter. As with many seeds, soil moisture is an important variable to germination and seedling survival rates. Additionally, in order to cultivate a successful ramp stand, moisture levels must be maintained year round — not just during the growing season.

Long-Term Cultivation

If you’ve ever seen a giant, abundant, gorgeous ramp stand, take note that it took that population decades to get to that size. Growing ramps involves patience more than anything else and is a way for you to give back to the ecosystem. Ramps require a high calcium content and a proper soil pH of 5.5 for success. You can test your soil annually or just make a habit of applying a regular application of calcium-rich fertilizer such as bone meal.

Proper shading is also essential. If you have access to a forested area and want to recreate a natural environment for them, growing ramps under deciduous trees is fantastic. If you don’t have a forested area, do not fret! A 30% shade cloth has been shown to have the highest seedling emergence rate.\

When to Sow

Although ramp seeds can be planted at any point that the ground is not frozen, we can take a page from nature’s book and say that because the seeds are produced in late summer/early autumn, that is the appropriate planting time. Sowing seeds at this time of year can help speed up the germination process as well. After the seed is sown, it requires a warm, moist period before a cold period to break the internal dormancy, allowing the seed to germinate. Sometimes there isn’t a long enough warm period before winter, which means the plants will germinate in the second spring, assuming they haven’t been eaten by animals.

Planting Ramp Seeds

To plant, the soil should be raked to create a finely mixed seed bed. Sow your seeds thinly about four to six inches apart on top of the ground, pressing them into the soil gently. Your last step is to cover the seeds with several inches of hardwood leaf mulch. The leaves of deciduous trees are the best mulch for ramps, mimicking their natural environment. The mulch works to retain heat and moisture during both the hottest and coldest parts of the year and is essential to the successful cultivation of ramps. Additionally, the planting areas can be covered in chicken wire to prevent squirrels from digging up your plants.

Seed to leaf harvest can take about four years. For bulb harvest, it’ll take 5 to 7 years. It’s a good idea to save and reseed once you have an established patch so that you can expand and follow the ten year rule. Create many patches in your garden to balance the preservation of this amazing plant alongside your harvesting goals.

Ramps do well when planted with native, spring-ephemeral wildflowers and woodland perennials. Best companions include trillium, bloodroot, ginseng, wild ginder, trout lily, blue cohosh, and ferns. They prefer hardwood trees like maple, beech and tulip tree.

Planting Wild Ramp Seeds as a way to give back and ensure future generations can also share in their gifts.

Ramp seeds are relatively easy to find, and plant.

Mature ramp seeds.

Go to your patch in the late summer, after the flowers have formed, and find the seed heads. Shake the little black seeds into a container, and bring them with you to plant the next year.

Make sure to toss some seeds around while you’re harvesting in the patch to thank the ramps, too.

Dry the seeds on a plate in a dark/dry place, and store in a cool-dry place until they’re ready to plant the next spring.

You can also sow seeds into the ground in the late summer or fall when they would fall naturally.

“The most sustainable way to harvest ramps is to wait until they have finished growing for the season. This will be the period of time leading up to just before the foliage begins turning yellow on the tips, marking the beginning of the dormancy stage which will last until the next spring. (The ramp leaves will continue turning yellow and brown down the stem, wilting away until all of their above ground portions have disappeared.) At this point in the end of their growing season, the bulbs have attained their largest size for the year, and the roots are strongly bound within the earth. Because there is a weak point between the foliage and the roots at the base of the bulb, by gently pulling and tugging at the plant by its leaves, a crack will be heard. This is the sound of the rhizome separating from below the bulb! As the forager continues pulling the plant out of the ground, they are delighted to find that the roots and rhizome have remained in the ground to grow for another year, but the bulb and leaves are harvested and in hand, ready for eating. This is a win-win situation for both human and plant, and the alternative to destructive digging. Harvesting in such a way can be considered regenerative, or symbiotic. It is also worth mentioning that the ramps are easier to clean when pulled in such a way; with the rhizome left in the ground, the outer skin of the bulb slides off easily, and with it, most of the dirt or mud. See the picture below…” - Zack Elfers (source)

Ramp bulbs with the rhizome broken off and left in the ground (Vermont, June 2016) ( source )

“In 2016, I gathered some snapped-off rhizomes into a pot with good soil, as a test to see how (or if!) they would regenerate. In spring of 2017, I uncovered the roots and was pleasantly surprised to find that around 80% of them had regenerated, and were rooting and growing new bulbs. This is scientific proof that ramps can indeed be harvested regeneratively via the method explained above, carefully leaving the rhizxome and roots in the ground but harvesting the bulb and leaves.”

Propagation of Allium tricoccum from leftover rhizomes which were removed from their bulbs.

When you are gathering ramps for food in late spring, do not collect any that look like the picture below: it is the beginning of a flower stalk. If left undisturbed, the raceme will continue to grow up 4-10 inches high above the litter of leaves, and at its tip will bloom forth a white, spherical umbel of flowers. These flowers, after pollination, will each go on to develop seeds. These seeds hold within them the future life of the population.

Ramps, much like Trilliums, are double-dormant. This means they will not germinate after a single winter cold period, but instead require two winters. If sown in the fall, expect to see the first grass-like seedlings not the next spring, but the following spring after. From germination to flower takes approximately 5 years. Therefore, a ramp plant from seed to flower is a 7 year investment. Consider this before digging up any portion of a patch! My philosophy is to scatter ramp seed in the same spot for six years. By the time the seventh year arrives, the first seeds sown will flower and soon set their own seeds, and there will already be six generations more lined up on deck. At this point the patch can be considered effectively self-sustaining.

4-6 year ramps from 2010-2012 seed (source)

Ramps are an excellent candidate for ecological restoration. They are quite hardy, and will compete well against “invasive” plants such as multiflora rose, japanese honeysuckle vine, and others. (source)

Read more about foraging for, cultivating, preserving and creating in the kitchen with Ramps here and here.

Allium ursinum - Ramsons

The best time to plant wild garlic in is autumn, typically between October and November, when the soil is still workable but cool enough to encourage dormancy before winter. This mirrors its natural lifecycle, where bulbs lie dormant underground during the cold months before sprouting in early spring.

Wild garlic can be grown from bulbs or seeds. Bulbs provide faster establishment and will usually produce leaves the following spring, while seeds may take a year or more to germinate and mature. When planting bulbs, choose a shaded or partially shaded site, ideally under deciduous trees where they will receive filtered light in spring before the tree canopy thickens. Space bulbs approximately 10–15 cm apart and plant them about 5 cm deep. Water well after planting to help them settle into the soil.

If starting from seed, sow in autumn directly into the soil where you want them to grow. Wild garlic seeds require a period of cold stratification to germinate effectively, which europe’s winter provides naturally. Cover seeds lightly with soil, and be patient, as they may take several months to show signs of growth.

Sow in a shady site under deciduous foliage (preferably dark enough to inhibit grass growth in high summer) in late summer or autumn. Plants usually take three years to flower and can become dominant on ideal sites. Although ramsons are susceptible to drought and require moist soils they are also intolerant of waterlogged conditions.

Wild garlic is naturally low maintenance because it is adapted to europe’s climate and soil conditions. Once established, it requires very little intervention. Watering is usually unnecessary in open ground because rainfall is sufficient, though container grown plants may need occasional watering during dry spells.

Mulching annually with leaf mould or compost mimics its woodland environment, enriches the soil, and helps retain moisture. Weed competition is minimal once wild garlic forms a dense carpet, but in its early stages, keep the area clear of invasive weeds that may stunt growth.

Because wild garlic is a native species, it rarely suffers from serious pests or diseases. However, slugs may occasionally nibble young leaves, particularly in wet springs.

Wild garlic makes an excellent companion plant due to its ability to suppress weeds, attract beneficial insects, and deter certain pests. Its strong scent can help confuse or repel pests like aphids and carrot root flies, making it useful when planted near vulnerable crops.

It grows well beneath fruit trees, creating a living mulch that reduces weeds while adding biodiversity. Planting it near currants, gooseberries, or apple trees can also help attract pollinators in early spring when few other flowers are blooming. Avoid placing it near shallow rooted vegetables that need more light, as its dense growth may shade them out.

Allium ochotense - Siberian Onion

Growing Siberian Onion (Allium ochotense) from seed typically takes about four years to reach full maturity and harvest. These hardy, shade-loving perennials are native to northern Asia and excel in damp, cool, nutrient-rich soil.

Siberian onion seeds have a short viability (1-2 years), so it is best to use fresh seeds.

Stratification (Cold Treatment): The seeds require a cold spell to break dormancy, which can be achieved by sowing directly outdoors in late summer/autumn or by storing them in the fridge to plant in the spring.

Seeds can be planted in trays and kept outdoors in a cold frame to germinate naturally in spring.

Seedling Care and Transplanting

Light: Once they sprout, ensure the seedlings have abundant light, ideally on a sunny windowsill or under grow lights, to prevent them from becoming leggy.

Hardening Off: Before transplanting, place the seedlings outside on warmer days starting in late March to harden them off.

Transplanting: Once they are 2-4 inches high, transplant them into their final location. They prefer partial shade and rich soil, similar to a woodland setting.

Spacing: Space plants about 12 inches (30 cm) apart.

Recipes:

They have a strong onion flavor and can be used just like you would use onions or garlic.

Where I live, these are a delicious wild vegetable and one of Nature’s greatest gifts to foragers (and gardeners that take the time and care to cultivate them at home).

Ramp leaves have an intense flavor that’s worth capturing as soon as you get them home. They don’t keep well fresh, and the leaves start wilting within a few days in the fridge, so the day of harvest or the day after is prep day in our house.

My approach is to process most of the haul into three things I know will keep: fermented ramp preserves (like Spring-Chi, 100% fermented ramp leaves or Ramp sriracha), ramp pesto in the food processor with olive oil and Parmesan, and ramp compound butter with whatever leftover leaves don’t fit in the pesto jars. Both freeze beautifully and keep a concentrated ramp punch at the ready for pasta, eggs, bread, and roasted vegetables long after the wild patches have died back for the year.

Beyond fermented ramps, pesto and butter, you can use ramp leaves anywhere you’d use either a fresh or cooked green, or anywhere you’d like a garlicky flavor.

They’re wonderful wilted into scrambled eggs, folded into omelets, chopped onto pizza, or sliced raw onto a simple pasta where they take the place of garlic.

Ramps work well in pasta and pizza, where their garlicky-onion flavor stands in for the more traditional alliums. This simple ramp pasta that lets the ramp flavor carry the dish, and pizza with ramps and wild mushrooms pairs them with morels, which happen to come up around the same time, so if you have a good spring you can make it almost entirely from foraged ingredients.

For something heartier on the Italian side, ramp lasagna layers ramp leaves into a more traditional bake, and Serious Eats has a ramp risotto that uses whole ramps, leaves and all.

For lighter spring fare, potato salad with ramps and radishes from is a cold side built around the flavors of early April, with the peppery radishes pairing off nicely against the ramps. Saveur also has a bacon and ramp vinaigrette that I like drizzled over warm asparagus or wilted greens, where the bacon fat smooths out some of the ramp bite.

If you want something more substantial, Saveur’s ramp and mushroom tart is a good spring dinner that uses both leaves and bulbs. And for a less obvious preparation, ramp jam treats ramps the way you’d treat a savory onion jam. It’s excellent on a cheese board with a sharp cheddar or spooned over roasted meat.

Of course, it’s well known that anything fried is delicious, and buttermilk fried ramps are no exception.

Recipe Ideas:

Ramp Pesto (i`ll share my own full recipe as a seperate post in the next couple months)

my Ramp Pesto made with hazelnuts. spicebush berries and pinenuts

Classic Wild Ramp Butter Made with Leaves

Beyond blending the leaves with fats in butter or olive oil-rich pesto, you can honestly use them anywhere you’d use either fresh or cooked green, or anywhere you’d like a garlic-y flavor.

Ramp Enchiladas ( I`ll share this as a full recipe in the next month or so) sneak peak pics and video below

100% pure raw fermented ramp leaves:

Fermented Ramp Sriracha:

Try any of these tasty ramp recipes:

Wild fermented ramp and hot chili infused daikon radish pickle spears

If you do happen to have access to sustainably harvested whole ramps, these recipes make use of the whole plant (including the bulb).

Grilled Ramps ~ Serious Eats

Ramp Risotto ~ Serious Eats

Pickled Ramps ~ Practical Self Reliance

Pickled ramb bulbs

Please note: wild Ramps require special harvesting practices as they are becoming threatened in many areas. I personally only harvest bulbs (like those shown in the ramp kraut picture above) from the plants I have cultivated in my own garden after I have a well established patch that is spreading beyond the borders of my garden bed. If you dig up a wild ramp, you kill the plant, and it takes 6 to 7 years for ramps to grow and mature.

Ideally, ramp leaves (which, like the bulb, have a rich garlicky flavor and are even more nutritious than the bulbs in some ways) should be cut leaving the bulb in the ground to regrow.

Ramps (aka Wild Leeks) Allium tricoccum. I usually just harvest one leaf from each plant and so the plants can regenerate and continue to proliferate as they have been over harvested in our area.

Here are 50 more recipe ideas: https://adamantkitchen.com/ramp-recipes/

References and pertinent links:



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40633550/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4352197/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40633550/

https://reference-global.com/article/10.2478/sjecr-2018-0003

https://pfaf.org/user/Plant.aspx?LatinName=Allium+tricoccum

https://www.growforagecookferment.com/foraging-wild-ramps/

http://www.nomadseed.com/2016/11/ramps-allium-tricoccum/

https://practicalselfreliance.com/ramps-wild-leeks/





The above post was the 42nd installment of a series titled Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary.