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Gavin’s Newsletter

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Gene's avatar
Gene
1d

I have been enjoying Allium canadense I found growing in the drainage ditch in front of my house, and have transplanted a few of them into my back yard garden. The entire plant from roots to flowers are edible, and it smells and tastes like toasted garlic, or maybe a combination of onions and garlic. I harvest the above ground stems and few leaves and cut them up and dehydrate them and keep them in a mason jar to add as seasoning to various dishes. It grows a bulb on top of the stems that opens up into bulbils that are the seeds, and little stems grow from there to make the flowers. I made sure to drop several seeds when I picked several, and planted the seeds close to my compost pile. I already have a lot of soft neck garlic growing, from store bought garlic bulbs bought for cooking, I rarely harvest them, here in TX they will grow through the winter, and if not harvested start sending up new stem/leaves around the original, and if harvested after a couple of years, have strangely shaped huge bulbs with lots of cloves, but taste great. This year I'm drying a few of those and am replanting several cloves. The main reason for growing the garlic is to repel bugs from my gardens, I also grow a lot of dill too. I want find some wild onion, but no luck there yet.

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John Galt's avatar
John Galt
2d

Hey Gavin.

Tried ramps for the first time a few days ago when we were getting maple syrup dregs. None on my property, hopefully I can change that, I know where there are lots of them. Tasty!

Also bought a gallon of unpastureized water buffalo milk a week ago. 7% fat, was it ever good! I'll be making butter and cheese out of that when I have a kitchen again. Water buffalo are lovely creatures, very big.

Sitting in my backhoe at the top of the hill, it has a flat, but I can get wifi here! No electricity yet, but soon. Then I'll post a long overdue article.

Cheers!

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