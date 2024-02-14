Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Feb 14, 2024

P.S. After I left my comment, Gavin, I opened this email from one of my favorite herbalists, Rosemary Gladstar. Thought this would be a good place to share it! 🌎💚

"Oh my beloved Earth,

You are the ground beneath my feet, the wind in my hair, the water running through my body. The green beings that you nurture and grow provide food for my body and soul.

Your forests, with their lush canopies, your oceans, teeming with unseen life, perform a ritual of such beauty and significance, it humbles my heart. They transform the golden rays of our celestial star into the very air we breathe, an act of love so profound, so essential, it binds me to you, irrevocably.

To you, my Earth, I offer my deepest gratitude and love. For your resilience, your beauty, and the boundless gifts you bestow upon us, I am eternally thankful and vow to do my best to protect and cherish you forever.

As I lay on your rich green verdancy gazing up at the vast blue sky, I ask to be a reflection of you...so that when people look at me, they see your fields and wildflowers and the depth of sky in my eyes.

May I learn to mirror your generosity, to protect and cherish you always.

With all my love,

A child of your endless bounty" -- Rosemary Gladstar

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Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Feb 14, 2024

Thank you, as always, Gavin, for sharing your Earth-loving insights. When I get overwhelmed by the enormity of environmental problems on our planet, I tend to come back to myself and my immediate surroundings, doing what I can in the moment. When I lived in an apartment in NYC for many years, my fire escape was always teeming with plants. Morning Glories climbed the rail up to the other floors and I grew all sorts of plants. My houseplants would go outside to get watered and get some "fresh" air. I used to wonder why everyone didn't do this - imagine how beautiful the city would be (like in Europe) where fire escapes and balconies are teeming with plant life. Well, I found out why - it was against the law and there was a $500.00 fine (oops!) I didn't care - I knew someone who was dating the fire chief down the block. :) Once, there was a fire in the restaurant down below and the firemen managed to get up the stairs just fine.

Now, I live on the edge of a forest in a state with the second largest tree coverage. I feel so grateful to have landed here and try my best to be a good steward to the plants and animals. I still can't believe how long I lived in that concrete jungle. Thanks for being the caring human that you are, Gavin. 💚

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