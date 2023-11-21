Hello everyone!

I am announcing a new series which will eventually get compiled and formatted into my next book.

Recipes For Reciprocity: The Regenerative Way From Seed To Table is a book that I wrote to offer techniques, perspectives and recipes that invite one to walk along a holistic pathway to cultivate, harvest and preserve delicious food (while giving back to the Earth at the same time). I touched on using food as medicine in my first book with a chapter that was devoted to exploring using food as part of a preventative medicine regime through proper nutrition. I also touched on how to grow some of those foods in the context of a Forest Garden.

My next book is going to focus more specifically on working with medicinal plants and fungi through the permaculture lens, offering not only info on how to regeneratively cultivate and/or regeneratively forage for each species, but also how to companion plant them as synergistic guilds in the context of food forest design. This series (and the book I eventually create from combining them) will also offer ideas for formulas for how to combine one’s harvests in synergistic ways which serves to augment and potentiate the efficacy of the medicinal compounds they contain.

some of the ingredients that went into a synergistic elderberry syrup I made recently

Unlike my first book (which mainly covered annual food crops) this series (which will become the foundation for my next book) will place an emphasis on exploring the medicinal gifts of trees and perennials which have great potential to become central supporting members in a functioning forest ecosystem that offers habitat, sanctuary as well forage for pollinators and self-perpetuating soil building dynamics (which simultaneously provides medicine and food for humans). I will cover species that many would not typically think of with regards to Food Forest Design (some of which I have already written about, such as Spruce and Fir) as well as others such as:

Norway Spruce (Picea abies) tips after being harvested (picked by hand like one would berries) ready to be used as food and/or for creating powerful medicines

I will also explore food and medicine plants which often grow abundantly in the wild (aka “weeds”) which can easily be propagated and encouraged to set up shop as valuable understory and/or effective ‘edge effect’ members of a Food Forest design (many of which have a long history of use by the Indigenous people’s of Turtle Island, such as Elderberry, Anise Hyssop, Bee Balm (Monarda fistulosa and Monarda didyma), Echinacea, Yarrow, Stinging Nettle, Staghorn Sumac and Cattails.

And for those of you living on the coast, I have also done extensive research on how you can stack functions via Regenerative Ocean Farming and Marine Permaculture practices which you can use along side of Food Forest Design on the land to create amazing abundance.

not my picture ( source )

The book will also include expanded information on other powerful medicine plants which originate from other parts of the world will also be explored for their potential roles in a food forest ecosystem (some of which I have written about such as Tulsi, aka “Holy Basil”, Cannabis, Goji Berries, Amaranth, Ginger, Turmeric and Hot Peppers).

I intend to design dietary lists that serve to stack-functions and are formulated to embark on pathways to healing and optimizing the function of specific parts of the body and addressing specific conditions.

not my picture ( source )

For instance, I will endeavor to compile lists of medicinal plants and fungi that offer potential to offer cardioregenerative/cardioprotective, radioprotective, neuroprotective, neuroregenerative, nootropic, osteoregenerative, osteoprotective, hepatoprotective, ocular-regenerative/ocular-protective, anti-carcinogenic, immunomodulatory, adaptogenic, mitochondrial-protective, mitochondrial-regenerative and anti-coagulant effects.

I recently posted the sixth article that offers intel on specific foods and/or medicinal herbs/fungi that have the potential to help you to heal (and/or optimize the function of) particular parts of the body as well as to protect your body and mitigate the chance of severe injuries that could detrimentally impact your quality of life. As stated above, these posts represent some of the specialized dietary lists I will including in my next book. Below are links to the other regenerative dietary lists I have published so far:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Neuroprotective and Neuro-regenerative whole foods and naturally occurring compounds Gavin Mounsey · March 2, 2025 This is the fifth article I have published on here that offer intel on specific foods and/or medicinal herbs/fungi that have the potential to help you to heal (and/or optimize the function of) particular parts of the body as well as to protect your body and mitigate the chance of severe injuries that could detrimentally impact your quality of life. Read full story

6.

Fertility and Reproductive Health Enhancing whole foods and naturally occurring compounds Gavin Mounsey · March 24, 2025 This information is for those of you out there that see the potential of our human family to serve a sacred role as stewards, agents of regeneration and as a keystone species and you want to bring another human into this world and nurture them with that knowing. Read full story

To give you an example of the type of synergistic medicinal recipes I intend on including in the book here are a couple examples:

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗲 Gavin Mounsey · February 26, 2023 This is the most up to date version of my DIY topical medicines. I did my best to combine my knowledge of medicinal herbs with my permaculture design mindset so I could stack as many functions as possible. This topical salve is infused with the essence of 7 powerful healing herbs (and several other supporting ingredients) that are considered as a sacred… Read full story

and another example would be the recipe we call Exponential Immunity Elderberry Syrup which I shared some pictures of about half way down this post:

Endless Elderberries and a sneak peak of our Exponential Immunity Elderberry Syrup recipe Gavin Mounsey · August 21, 2022 "In our society growing food ourselves has become the most radical of acts. It is truly the only effective protest, one that can — and will- overturn the corporate powers that be. By the process of directly working in harmony with nature, we do the one thing most essential to change the world — we change ourselves." Read full story

Elderberry Pie Gavin Mounsey · September 1, 2025 This post serves as the 32nd post which is part of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series). Read full story

and also wacky and delicious medicinal function stacking fermented preserves such as this Eastern White Pine Needle, Tulsi and Turmeric rhizome infused Sauerkraut

This ‘super-kraut’ contains Eastern White Pine needles (Pinus strobus), Star Anise, several types of Tulsi aka "Holy Basil" (including Ocimum tenuiflorum, Ocimum gratissimum and Ocimum africanum), Turmeric and Ginger rhizome, Lemon Balm, black pepper corns and a Japanese 7 spice blend called "Shichimi Togarashi" (which contains hot red chili flakes, black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, orange zest, wasabi and nori seaweed).

and my 𝟳 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗲

It is a sauce involved fermenting 7 immune system boosting herbs, spices and berries with 7 of my favorite heirloom pepper varieties.

The non pepper ingredients include (but are not limited to): Echinacea, Elderberry, Goji Berry, Peruvian Golden Berries (aka “Ground Cherries”), Ginger, Turmeric, Tulsi and Lemon Balm.

Pepper Varieties included (but were not limited to): Biquinho, Chiltepin, Jalapeno, Sugar Rush Peach, Peruvian White Habanero, Buena Mulata, Aji Charapita Peppers.

adding the ingredients to a jar (before adding brine and fermenting)

Golden Dragon Chi Gavin Mounsey · August 13, 2024 This is Installment #10 of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series. Read full story

Garden Minestrone Soup Gavin Mounsey · August 19, 2024 I have always loved minestrone soup over since my childhood as my mom was a great soup maker. When her homemade version was not available I would go to the grocery store to try and find a facsimile but it was never the same. Thus, minestrone was one of the very first soups I taught myself to make in my youth and I have been improving on my recipe ever s… Read full story

7 Fold Flame Sriracha Gavin Mounsey · September 7, 2024 This is Installment #12 of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series. Read full story

Adaptogenic Super Taco Mix Gavin Mounsey · July 12, 2024 I love Mexican food (well I love a lot of food with cultural roots south of the US border going all the way down to traditional Incan territory really) so I have been experimenting with combining my passion for making tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and heuvos rancheros with my more recently acquired knowledge of Read full story

Stacked Function Pumpkin Soup Gavin Mounsey · October 28, 2025 (This post serves as the 35th post which is part of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series). Read full story

Other topics that will be covered in my next book are touched on in the following posts:

I will also do research in the interest of formulating diets to help mitigate the unpleasant symptoms of conditions/processes such as postpartum depression, menopause and address widespread health issues such as EDC toxicity (offering lists of foods that can help our body to set up a defensive barrier and express harmful chemicals and other toxins, such as Glyphosate and Dioxin) We live in the midst of a world being sprayed with metallic nano-particulates in a consumer society where everything from furniture to shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, junk food and vaccines are laced with toxic heavy metals, glyphosate and other EDCs, I want to empower those who are willing to be capable of not only protecting their bodies against these attacks, but thriving, becoming their best selves and giving back to the living Earth that gives so much to us at the same time.

not my picture ( source )

I will also explore how these medicinal plants and fungi can be integrated into a multi-layered forest garden design so that they not only serve multiple functions for healing the human body, but also serve multiple functions within the context of a self regenerating eco-system that provides for more than just human beings at the same time.

Thus, the title of this series and my future book will be :

Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary

This series will be my way to give back to my generous substack subscribers and to plant the seeds for a holistic harvest of knowledge, cultural context, modern lab studies, ancient indigenous science and medicinal perspectives and recipes worth synthesizing and alchemically merging together into something worth publishing as a book.

I shall use this series as a way to ‘sub-stack’ a great many functions (if you will) :)

If there is enough interest in having physical copies of this future publication made available I will consider crowd funding a printing run after the e-book is published.

I look forward to exploring many powerful, ancient, humble, sometimes delicious and often overlooked/underrated medicine plants and fungi with all of you through this series in the coming months.

It is my hope that this series (and the resulting book, which will be the culmination and combination of both the past articles I linked above and future articles yet to be written) will serve to I hope this info helps you feel empowered in the knowing that you can grow, forage for and/or purchase natural locally grown medicines to be your best self without any need for pharmaceutical corporations.