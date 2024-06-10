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Laura the Bruce's avatar
Laura the Bruce
Jun 11, 2024Edited

Your posts are so beautiful, Gavin! I so wish I had more time to pursue some of your recipes. One of these days I'll own your recipe book. Please keep pouring on the hot Eye-Candy! Smiles!

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Nina
Jun 11, 2024

Thanks for the recipes! It'll be ages 'till I have chiles ready, but looking forward to trying the basic fermented hot sauce.

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