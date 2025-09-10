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Please read the following posts for more information:

Death By A Thousand Clearcuts Gavin Mounsey · March 26, 2023 “Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after nig… Read full story

Some of the video footage above was sourced from the Ancient Forest Alliance’s and TJ Watt’s material, which you can find more of here:

Thank you for caring about our Mother Earth and the ancient rooted beings in the forest, please share this post far and wide so we can get the word out and protect what is left of our sacred heritage of ancient forest. Share

Updated : November 26th, 2025

“SOS - COMP TO CAMP RCMP are at Cougar Camp. They have arrived in full force and have disabled communications. Now is the time to get in your car and start driving. The more people who are there, the safer everyone will be when psychopathic goons with badges let their true colors show.

Today (nov, 26th) the RCMP raided Cougar Camp. Three people were arrested two in the cougar and one in the sky pod.

A treesiter is in the cut block ready to spend the night up in the trees.

We have established a new camp on the way to the old camp.

Spirits are high as we received visit from non-corrupted indigenous leaders

If you can’t come to camp, call David Eby right now and tell him to stop sending militarized tax payer funded RCMP thugs to arrest land defenders.

250-387-1715

premier@gov.bc.ca

COME TO CAMP

DIRECTIONS

From Lake Cowichan head towards Honeymoon Bay. From Honeymoon Bay drive 21 km along S Shore Rd until the road splits, turn left onto Caycuse Main.

Follow Caycuse Main for 11 km until the road splits, then turn left onto McClure Main.

Follow McClure Main for 16 km, drive past McClure Lake until you reach a four-way intersection. From here, head directly across the intersection driving DOWN the valley on Walbran Main. Follow this road for 3.7 km, at which point you will see a spur road to your left, drive several hundred meters up this road until you reach camp.

These are dirt roads, however you do not need four-wheel-drive.” (source: https://www.facebook.com/FairyCreekBlockade/posts/pfbid02ek2Kb8UbwBHC4J6EgszD1m6fzrfCBthS388yYGt4ybm9iSbx98FbeM12aFrxh3CAl )

First picture below shows the RCMP (paid for my our tax dollars serving as corporate mercenaries) raiding Couger Camp and arresting ancient forest defenders earlier today.

Second and third pics show one of the brave tree sitters that has suspended herself in the canopy of an ancient cedar that the RCMP goons, corrupt government and corporate pillagers intend to chop down for profit.

Video below shows one of the tree sitters describing why she is putting her life on the line to defend our tall rooted elder’s right to exist, as corrupt governments weaponize police to profit from chopping down the last of the ancient forests in BC.

Update June 2026