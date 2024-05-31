The Mounsey Minute (episode 5) - Sauerkraut and Kimchi
This post shares a video slide show with the recent Media Monarchy broadcast that featured Sauerkraut and Kimchi as the Mounsey Minute topics for May
For those that missed it, this is the audio clip from the fifth segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞 (𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 5) is now up on my gootube (linked above), Rumble and Odysee channels.
Non-gootube links:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/krautnchi:f
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4ybzu2-sauerkraut-and-kimchi-mm5-30-reasons-why-you-should-be-getting-your-daily-f.html
This is the audio clip from the fifth segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!
Full #MorningMonarchy: May 22, 2024 episode can be listened to here:
https://mediamonarchy.com/20240522morningmonarchy/
Articles mentioned in the segment:
30 Reasons To Make Your Own Sauerkraut and Include a Daily Forkful In Your Diet (and a basic recipe from my book to make your own at home):
The revolution will involve fermented cabbage – Edward Slavsquat has a conversation with Gavin Mounsey:
Garden Chi Recipe:
Hot Peppers For Health:
The Generosity Of Ginger:
Purple Dragon Chi Recipe:
Image: @Hybrid’s Cover Art – Gavin Mounsey’s ‘A Daily Forkful’ :
https://mediamonarchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/20240522_MorningMonarchy.jpg
Previous episodes can be listened to here:
#MounseyMinute: 24 Spring Foods To Forage For In 2024
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/24-spring-foods-to-forage-for-in
Full #MorningMonarchy broadcast: https://mediamonarchy.com/20240424morningmonarchy/
#MounseyMinute: Day one of my 12 days of eating weeds series: Dandelion
https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/12-days-of-eating-weeds
#MounseyMinute MP3: Episode 4 – Eating Weeds (Audio)
https://mediamonarchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/20240424_MounseyMinute_4_EatingWeeds.mp3
Image: @Hybrid’s Cover Art – Gavin Mounsey’s ‘The Honorable Harvest’
https://mediamonarchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/20240424_MorningMonarchy.jpg
More Links to subjects mentioned in this month’s episode will be added here soon..
Previous #MounseyMinute: The power’s off, the stores are empty. What will you do?
https://mediamonarchy.com/20240327morningmonarchy/
The ‘New World Next Week’ Store
https://newworldnextweek.com/
Become a member of Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.
Okay that is it for me today!
Happy fermenting everyone!
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