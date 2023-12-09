Gavin’s Newsletter

Linda Keays
Dec 9, 2023

Take ten to 15 cabbages. Slice all. Place a layer in a new, washed garbage can. Sprinkle several tablespoons of salt on top. Repeat until you have 18” of space on top left. Fill 1/3 black garbage bag with water and tie. Place on top to seal. Check edges are sealed. Leave in the garage for two months or more in the fall. (The product is not sour or salty. It is mild tasting). Scoop 4 or more cups to have with baked ham and potatoes or pork. Have with hot Italian sausages. And scalloped potatoes. Many more. I made sourkraut every fall for decades. Once done, half can also be canned for the next year. Really easy. Great nutrients and a staple vegetable source. Obviously I also canned fruits and jams. I don’t understand why young people do all of the work for such tiny quantities today when they can do all in august - September and have a huge larder for the winter. Be free from supply chains and grocery stores. Consider a garden. Cheers all! Ps, get that info from us old grannies before this knowledge is gone.

Roman S Shapoval
Dec 19, 2023

Love reason #10: Since sulfur helps us structure our body's water, it would make sense that sauerkraut is a form of EMF insulation for us: https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/120334740/how-i-structure-my-water

