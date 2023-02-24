Gavin’s Newsletter

Feb 24, 2023

Wow I will probably cross post this. You sure are speaking my language! It shocks me how few people are making these basic existential connections that seem so blatantly obvious and so obviously crucial. The Buffalo!

Traditiuonal Ecological Knowledge is what provided for the vastness of human adaptation throughout the world. I have worked just a handful of times with Ali Meders-Knight who is bringing back traditional fire management practices to northern California, and I seriously learned more in one day with her than in two permaculture design courses and years of trying to implement the concepts. Permaculture takes such knowledge and generalizes it into principles that then get taught on an abstract level and takes years to sort out. In TEK, you gather in a group and do a couple of fun simple things together, and you realize you have just demonstrated 15 permaculture principles and stacked a hundred functions with tangible results like helping an edible landscape regenerate from nearly barren rocks.

The diversity of experiences I have had with indigenous ceremonies also testify to the vast wisdom of traditional cultures in allowing for manifestations of healing that a western mind would have a hard time imagining. Rain dances, or Curings as they are known, are no joke, and are but one example of what is possible through group intention and prayer, rhythm, drum, dance of bare feet on the Earth, and I don't even know what - staying true to ancient ways of managing self-organizing systems of energy flow and resonant field generation?

What I do know is that there were some 500 nations here each with their own particular medicine ways, and those I have been involved with taught me more than all my church days about what it truly means to be human on this Earth. And these ways have not been lost - they have been heroically preserved throughout generations of genocidal pressures also beyond most westerners imaginations. These technologies if you can call them that, including TEK, are in my mind our best hope for regnerating the Web of Life from the poisoned nub it is being brought down to. The only other thing I would add is in line with the major other point of your essay and that is befriending the other relations and their wisdom on this Earth, the power of our many relations in animal, plant, microbiota, and especially the fungi kingdom who were found even surviving inside the destroyed Chernobyl reactor. They will surely be our allies in regenrating living ecosystems as they were so central in past global extinctions when after 90+ percent of life was destroyed, they began again.

May we work together to pass something on to future generations. I just reached out to Lyla June Johnston, by the way, to thank her for her recent talk and offer whatever I might toward evolving of TEK networks forward. So yes, count me in, and shout it from the rooftops. I am an organic farmhand and local food donations organizer in rural Indiana, as well as a qigong teacher, bard, group facilitator, and so on. We are hosting a seed exchange this weekend - heirlooms encouraged! And if there are ways we might collaborate, let me know!

Feb 24, 2023

I have such a yearning for this kind of knowledge and ... life.

Thanks for this!

The buffalo slaughter makes me cry.

