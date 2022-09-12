Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dolores Maisonneuve's avatar
Dolores Maisonneuve
Jan 14, 2023

Hi! Loved reading this article as I have been living in Kazakhstan for almost ten years now and am familiar with some

of these apples, and have eaten quite a few. Every spring one of my favourite things is to walk into the apple groves when the trees are in blossom. As we have a property in Naramata, BC and would like to plant some Alma-Ata apples, this was an excellent connection for us. If you want to contact me, send an email to: DMMaisonneuve@gmail.com

Reply
Share
2 replies by Gavin Mounsey
Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
Sep 13, 2022

Beautiful and informative! I found you through Caitlin's Substack. I harvested six bags and two bins of my Mutsu yesterday, feeling like a squirrel hiding nuts as I put most into deep storage in my fridge for the winter. As my friend said, some were as big as a newborn's head! This year my daughter's fiance got the coddling moth trap up in time and I've lost almost none, but I gave him two bags with slight blemishes for his passion, which is cider. Thanks for giving me so much background!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Gavin Mounsey and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture