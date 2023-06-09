Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

JJ
Jun 10, 2023

Wow, looks like an amazing recipe for health and taste...everything I love in one bowl, with a bonus - I even can use my dried Koji berries in another way!

Your photos shows the koji berries plump and full on a vine, something to aspire to...This year my plants are 3 years old, so I am looking forward to seeing how they do now. Koji is such a beautiful plant, their flowers are stunning, and their defensive thorns ignored only at one's peril. :)

Thanks again Gavin for your gift to us of all the information, beautiful photos, music, and recipes that you so generously share.

John Galt
Jun 10, 2023

I despise parsley. Cilantro?

Pretty.

2 replies by Gavin Mounsey and others
2 more comments...

