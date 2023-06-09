a bowl of Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices

This salad is a refreshing way to enjoy many nourishing and innate immune system optimizing whole foods into a vibrant and delicious meal.

I came up with this nutritional powerhouse of a salad when I was trying to think up ways to enjoy our abundance of homegrown golden amaranth. The end result was a salad that is extremely satisfying to the senses and very valuable to the body. This vibrantly flavored salad contains three nutritious green herbs, two medicinal superfoods (fresh grated fermented ginger and turmeric) and a wide range of other anti-oxidant and vitamin-packed ingredients making this salad not only a unique flavor experience but also great for boosting the immune system.

After eating a bowl I felt very energized and like I was ready to climb a mountain. This goes well as a side, a light (but filling) lunch, or as a fun stuffing for peppers for creating something different.

a fun way to use up extra salad (Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices) stuffed peppers!

Ingredients:

- 2 cups of diced parsley

- (optional) 1/2 - 1 cup diced cilantro

- 1/2 - 1 cup diced mint

- 1/2 cup diced dried cranberries

- one pomegranate (for more info on Pomegranate Health Benefits click here)

(seeds separated and rinsed)

- 1/2 cup diced dried red goji berries

fresh and dried goji berries

- the juice of one half lime

- 2 small or one large tomato (diced)

- one yellow onion (diced)

- one sweet bell pepper, diced

- one bunch of green onions (diced)

- the juice of one lemon

- the zest of one lemon

- a splash of apple cider vinegar

- a 'glug' or two of avocado or hemp seed oil

- 1/2 cup quinoa

- 1/2 cup amaranth seed

Amaranth Seed

- a drizzle of honey

- 2 teaspoons grated fermented turmeric

- 1 - 2 teaspoons fermented ginger rhizome

- a splash of hot sauce

- a pinch of allspice and black pepper

Optional ingredients:

- bruised and diced Red Russian Kale

- grated apple

- ¼ cup diced sundried tomatoes in oil

-a splash of fermented veggie brine (optional)

-1-2 teaspoons of the dried harissa or Berbere spice mix

Directions:

Combine all the fresh ingredients in a bowl, mix well, cover and set aside.

close up of mixing up our Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices

Cook the Quinoa and Amaranth for 2-3 minutes less cook time than the package suggests so they have a more firm texture, set aside to cool, drain and then add to the other ingredients.

close up of adding grated turmeric and ginger rhizome to our Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices

Adjust flavor to personal taste/texture via adding extra citrus, hot sauce, onion and parsley. Will keep in the refrigerator for up to one week.

close up of a forkful of Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices

I will post another update as that process unfolds and I get closer to being able to ship out the physical books to those of you that have pre-ordered a copy.

I hope you enjoy the above recipe and I look forward to hearing from those of you that attempt to make your own versions to hear how it goes for you :)

I am wishing you all a June filled with hope, peace, feeling nourished and inspired by the abundance you choose to appreciate in each moment in nature and through that which you cultivate and create in the garden and in the kitchen.