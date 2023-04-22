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Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
Apr 23, 2023

Gavin... Just to let you know... While reading this post my mouth was watering such that I had to swallow several times... fact! LOL!

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JJ's avatar
JJ
May 1, 2023

I can't wait to try your Harissa. In the last year I 'discovered' Harissa and immediately became addicted to it. I use it in virtually every main veg course I make every day. I am positive your blend will be even better than the store bought version that I currently use. Once again, appreciate all your information..BTW am also excitedly waiting for Ethiopian information too. My son in law is from Addis and what I have sampled from his kitchen is quite wonderful. Thank you Gavin!

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