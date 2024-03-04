For those that missed it, this is the audio clip from the second segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!

Non-gootube back up links for the video above:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/MounseyMinute2:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4h2pju-covert-food-gardening-in-the-era-of-front-lawn-fanaticism-media-monarchy-au.html

Read The Full Article that I was discussing in the audio clip Here: https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/covert-food-gardening-in-the-era?

Full #MorningMonarchy: February 28, 2024 episode can be listened to here:

https://mediamonarchy.com/20240228morningmonarchy/

Fore more info on items mentioned in the video/audio:

(I did not mention Anise Hyssop in the episode above but it is also an excellent contender for covert food/medicine cultivation, and/or just growing something that looks beautiful and provides other benefits as well)

The Future of Food (Is Ours to Decide) by James Corbett

https://corbettreport.com/the-future-of-food-is-ours-to-decide/

The ‘New World Next Week’ Store

https://newworldnextweek.com/

Become a member of Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.

Also, incase you missed the first episode:

Mounsey Minute Episode 1:

24 Reasons You Should Start a Garden in 2024 (Media Monarchy audio segment)

Read The Full Essay Here:

If you guys missed the segment and wanna listen to the full boroasdcast here is the link: https://mediamonarchy.com/20240124morningmonarchy/ The “Mounsey Minute” (episode 1) segment started around time index 40:48.

Okay that is it for me today!

Happy garden planning and spring foraging everyone!