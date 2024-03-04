The Mounsey Minute (episode 2) - Covert Food Gardening In the Era Of Front Lawn Fanaticism
This post shares a video slide show with the Covert Food Gardening In the Era Of Front Lawn Fanaticism audio and links from the recent Media Monarchy broadcast that featured yours truly
For those that missed it, this is the audio clip from the second segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!
Non-gootube back up links for the video above:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/MounseyMinute2:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4h2pju-covert-food-gardening-in-the-era-of-front-lawn-fanaticism-media-monarchy-au.html
Read The Full Article that I was discussing in the audio clip Here: https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/covert-food-gardening-in-the-era?
Full #MorningMonarchy: February 28, 2024 episode can be listened to here:
https://mediamonarchy.com/20240228morningmonarchy/
Fore more info on items mentioned in the video/audio:
(I did not mention Anise Hyssop in the episode above but it is also an excellent contender for covert food/medicine cultivation, and/or just growing something that looks beautiful and provides other benefits as well)
The Future of Food (Is Ours to Decide) by James Corbett
https://corbettreport.com/the-future-of-food-is-ours-to-decide/
The ‘New World Next Week’ Store
Become a member of Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.
Also, incase you missed the first episode:
Mounsey Minute Episode 1:
24 Reasons You Should Start a Garden in 2024 (Media Monarchy audio segment)
Read The Full Essay Here:
If you guys missed the segment and wanna listen to the full boroasdcast here is the link: https://mediamonarchy.com/20240124morningmonarchy/ The “Mounsey Minute” (episode 1) segment started around time index 40:48.
Okay that is it for me today!
Happy garden planning and spring foraging everyone!
This Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. All Annual Paid Subscriptions and Founding Member Paid Subscriptions will include the bonus of one digital copy of Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary at the time of its completion (along with the other paid subscription perks described in this post). I currently have extra Anise Hyssop seeds (at least ten sets worth) from our 2023 garden harvests and will send to anyone who signs up for a paid subscription and expresses an interest in the seeds (until I run out).