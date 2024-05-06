For those that missed it, this is the audio clip from the fourth segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞 (𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 4) is now up on my gootube (linked above), Rumble and Odysee channels.

Non-gootube links:



Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/MM4:5



Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4t4dgx-24-spring-foods-to-forage-for-in-2024-mm4.html





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This is the audio clip from the fourth segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!

Full : #MorningMonarchy: April 24, 2024



https://mediamonarchy.com/20240424morningmonarchy/







The ‘New World Next Week’ Store

https://newworldnextweek.com/



Become a member of Corbett Report ( https://corbettreport.com/members ) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join) to help support independent media.

Past Mounsey Minute Episodes:





Mounsey Minute Episode 1:



24 Reasons You Should Start a Garden in 2024 (Media Monarchy audio segment)



Read The Full Essay Here: https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/24-reasons-you-should-start-a-garden



If you guys missed the segment and wanna listen here is the link:



https://mediamonarchy.com/20240124morningmonarchy/



The “Mounsey Minute” segment started around time index 40:48.



Mounsey Minute Episode 2:



Covert Food Gardening In the Era Of Front Lawn Fanaticism (Media Monarchy audio segment):



Read The Full Article Here: https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/covert-food-gardening-in-the-era?



This is the audio clip from the second segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!



Full #MorningMonarchy: February 28, 2024 episode can be listened to here:



https://mediamonarchy.com/20240228morningmonarchy/

Mounsey Minute Episode 3:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞 (𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝟑) is now up on my gootube (linked above), Rumble and Odysee channels.

Non-gootube links:



Odysee: https://odysee.com/@recipes4reciprocity:e/mm3:0



Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4mcphb-poll-.-stores-.-.-what-now-mm3.html



Poll : The 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳. 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁𝘆. 𝗚𝗮𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗱𝗿𝘆. What will you do? (Media Monarchy audio segment linked above)



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This is the audio clip from the third segment of the "Mounsey Minute" series on Media Monarchy which aired recently!

Full #MorningMonarchy: March 27, 2024 episode can be listened to here:



https://mediamonarchy.com/20240327morningmonarchy/

Read The Full Post and Vote in the Poll Here:



https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/poll-of-the-month-the-what-will-you



Links to subjects mentioned in this month’s episode.



In the third episode of the Mounsey Minute I (or JEP) talked about the following subjects:



- https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/24-reasons-you-should-start-a-garden



- https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/covert-food-gardening-in-the-era?



- https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/exploring-the-true-nature-of-big



- https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/mistakes-were-not-made-the-scamdemic?



- https://corbettreport.com/government-sachs-gets-golden-wrist-slap-for-global-financial-crisis/



- https://corbettreport.com/markets/



- https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/preparing-for-the-100-year-storms



- https://gavinmounsey.substack.com/p/30-reasons-to-make-your-own-sauerkraut



- Pressure Canning Off-Grid

- The revolution will involve fermented cabbage

Okay that is it for me today!

Happy spring foraging and preserving everyone!