In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

- George Orwell.

—————————————

The following post is my attempting to do my own small part to do my best to ensure that what occurred during the last 4 years will not happen again.

Vera Sharav is one of many who saw the parallels between governments (all over the world) introducing similar totalitarian mandates and weaponizing the industrial medical system to be a tool for profiteering and mass murder (eugenics and democide) and the beginnings of the Nazi Germany’s move to apply “the final solution” to their citizens. Vera Sharav lived through the Holocaust so she knows a genocidal/fascist take over when she sees one.

https://rumble.com/v2rivdo-never-again-is-now-global-full-series-parts-1-5.html

Others such as Dr Mike Yeadon who had a professional and financial vested interest in staying quiet chose to break ranks and expose the truth in the interest of saving lives and doing their best to prevent people from falling into the trap of a carefully coordinated problem - reaction - solution based psychological operation which they saw was designed to goose step a fearful population one step further towards living in a new kind of totalitarianism.

Many of us everyday people who care deeply about our fellow members of the human family and have chosen to educate ourselves about the true nature of modern governments, their plutocratic puppet masters, big pharma and the dangers of various toxic injections being fraudulently marketed as “vaccines” attempted to sound the alarm and warm our friends and family when we saw the red flags.

While I cannot speak for anyone else’s experience, I can tell you that taking on the task of remaining true to one’s conscience, honestly assessing the facts (rather than believing comforting propaganda in the tv) and refusing the capitulate to coercive and discriminatory government policies can be a very lonely and seemingly thankless path at times. It is no wonder so many folded and decided to bend a knee and swear allegiance to the prognosticators of the dogmas portrayed as “The Science” and became members of the “Covidian Cult”.

I attempted to present evidence of the dangerous substances present in the Pfizer injections when I was concerned for their safety to my family members and had about 95% of them tell me something like “these medical treatments are approved by health Canada Gavin, are you saying you now better than the experts?” Or “we are not interested in conspiracy theories”. While I am grateful for the few in my blood family that did not fall for the propaganda and already had no plans to receive the genetic slurry injections (such as my little brother), the treatment I received from those who had chosen to receive those injections was horrendous. It was like a sort of neo-Amish shunning combined with some sort of weaponized Ashe Conformity Experiment dynamics.

When family members posted irrational regurgitated government / big pharma propaganda suggesting that “unvaccinated” people are irresponsible and should be locked up and I called out the fallacies in their statements ,I was blocked, censored and ostracized. When people started dying after receiving their Pfizer injections and I sounded the alarm, persisting in expressing my concerns, I was systematically cut out of my family member’s lives (“digitally disowned” removed as being listed as a family member and unfriended on Facebook).

The rare letters and other forms of communication I did receive from family members constituted a sort of underhanded attempt to threaten me that they would not talk to me anymore unless I capitulated and swore allegiance to the government propaganda and stopped questioning “the narrative”. They said things like “we don’t communicate with you that often because we like to keep things light and joyful, the things you are talking about are paranoid and depressing so that is why you do not hear from us very often”.

Rare Family re-union trips were organized in a way that discriminated against any not injected with synthetic mRNA products and systematically excluded me from being able to participate.

These gatherings were arranged to take place in locations that precluded me from being able to attend due to the Canadian governments fascistic vaccine passport laws for international flights at the time. When I expressed my health concerns about the prerequisite experimental genetic injections that taking part in such a trip would require on my part I was ganged up on by immediate family and relatives and told to be quiet or else. When I shared supporting evidence regarding my health concerns I was censored and blocked from the family group chat.

(To those who were involved in the above described situation who are no longer residing in physical bodies on the Earth, I want to you to know that I hold no ill will against you. I love you, I acknowledge we are all perfectly imperfect, and I choose to let go of any hurts and pain, only holding onto the memories I shared with you that evoke joy, inspiration and laughter when I think of you.)

One relative living on another continent showed up on my facebook post that included the above pic to tell me how I am “letting down the masses” and “not on the right side of history”. Her comments represented overt attempts to bully, gaslight, name call and condescend from her virtue-signaling high horse. She came off like someone would have who was living in fascist Germany in the late 30s and beginning to allow the totalitarian propaganda to seep into their mind and become an internalized fascistic narrative.

The only person who even came close to apologizing for the family renunion debacle was my uncle, so I suppose in that context, it seems that perhaps “mistakes were made” (and acknowledged as such, which was appreciated and will be remembered).

Some of the people I am related to by blood showed up when I published my first book to express public support, and I appreciate that, but they also pretended like nothing happened regarding what I described above. No acknowledgement of how they could have chosen to be more kind, compassionate or open minded, just pretending like it never happened. That hurts, any kind of gesture of good faith or an expression of remorse, or an attempt to explain why they chose to behave as they did would have helped me to find resolution and heal, but all I got was radio silence on that front.

Thankfully , despite the despicable behavior of those that showed their true colour as either opportunistic bullies (emboldened by the government’s psychotic encouragement for people to look down on and harass the “anti-vaxxer” “Untermenschen” class) or easily coerced pushovers , willing to sell out, go against their own previously stated moral convictions and capitulate to tyranny for an easy ride, being able to eat at restaurants and travel to tropical beaches, there were a brave few who refused to fold under pressure and did not give in to the dark side when the government gave everyone permission to harass, abuse and ostracize a minority and they embodied the truth in their words and actions.

My beloved being the first and foremost inspiration with regards to embodying the truth and refusing to conform to irrational, unscientific and totalitarian edicts. She gave me strength and I do not know if I could have remained true given all the outside pressure without her friendship, sage advice and support in my life.

This post represents both my way to say thank you to those brave few who served like lighthouses for many of us that felt like we were alone on rough, dark stormy seas to find the safe harbour of camaraderie, solidarity and resonance in numbers through connecting with others that chose honesty and integrity over complicity with tyranny so we could persevere and tap into a collective well spring of courage when times got tough. This post is also my attempt to play a small part in recording the facts as they were (and are) so that those who would prefer to never talk about their decisions in the last 4 years and tuck them under the rug cannot attempt to re-write history or avoid the ugly truth. This is also my attempt to help ensure that the democide, mob bullying mentality and institutionalized discrimination will not repeat itself again.

Thank you for trail blazing a path forward in speaking the truth even when it was not popular. Thank you for helping us to remember how the totalitarian tip toe many of us had been weary of for decades changed gears to a steady march during the scamdemic. Thank you for creating a rallying point through your writings and videos so that those of us who refused to submit and swallow the lies could find kindred spirits and gather our strength to remain true despite the immense social pressure and coercion being weaponized against us.

Thank you for being an exemplar of integrity and documenting the honest and ugly truth that mistakes were not made during the scamdemic.

The decision of our blood relatives and those we used to call friends to ignore our compassionate attempts to provide information about the corruption and criminality in government surrounding the mandates and the dangers of the experimental gene based injections, dismiss our concerns as “hesitancy”, “paranoia” and “conspiracy theories”, attempting to bully us into conforming to their irrational injection/mask cult (and then to refuse to admit how wrong they were, even after clear evidence has come to light and so many have died needlessly due to those injections) was not a mistake, it was cowardice, complacency and complicity with tyranny.

The decision of our corrupt governments to crush small businesses and funnel the profits to their friends in the big corporations and central banks was not a mistake, it was an effective racketeering operation that used advanced psychological warfare in combination with the militarization of police to bleed what was left of the middle class in order to hyper-consolidate material wealth and control.

The decision for Pfizer to push their experimental genetic slurry injections onto the population using lobbyists, propaganda and revolving door regulators even when their initial human trials showed it would cause miscarriages, heart crippling conditions, cancer and the death of children for profit was not a mistake, it was Big Pharma business as usual, racketeering unleashed on a global scale due to government complicity.

The decision of our corrupt governments to rubber stamp an experimental gene based synthetic mRNA injection for mass distribution, giving big pharma corps legal immunity and using coercion tactics to force those products onto the general population was not a mistake, it was the weaponization of practiced, tested and honed psychological warfare tactics to engage in democide and the “problem/reaction/solution” tactic to take away what few rights we had the illusion of having in the west to move us one step closer to a technocratic tyranny.

We have done our homework and see through the lies, we know the truth and we will not comply.

This post was inspired by the following Poem written by a friend and ally whom I respect a great deal. I am re-sharing here as I want to give her words wings to reach a broader audience and the hyperlinked material is important.

The following is re-posted from this original post.

Mistakes Were NOT Made:

An Anthem for Justice

by Margaret Anna Alice

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DoD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We were killed.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Pertinent reading material that helped me to see through the lies.

I`ll share pics of the contents of this short book below as I feel it speaks a lot of truth.

Learn more about the book I shared pics of above at:

https://wtfu.ca/

Please also buy this book and share with your friends:

Get your own copy here

Pertinent websites and articles: