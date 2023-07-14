Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Ann's avatar
Ann
Jul 15, 2023

Seeing those pictures of the beautiful forest while learning of their plans to destroy it, was heart wrenching. Yes, yes I will join you in prayer for the earth, her forests and all the life within. Thank you for being who you are and doing what you do. We need all those who truly care and see to step up in any way they can right now. We are at a turning point. Let's infuse the turn with love and understanding of our purpose as guardians. Blessings to you Gavin, you are a gifted and beautiful soul.

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Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Jul 15, 2023

You know I will, Gavin. This breaks the heart of every Nature-loving person. Aren't we ALL Nature-loving? It would seem not. I would have hoped by now that something would have been done to stop these corporations from raping the planet. But, their pockets are too deep. I will do what I can in my own little corner of the world. Much love to you, Earth brother. Thanks for repeatedly sounding the alarm. 💚

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