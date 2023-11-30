Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Claire's avatar
Claire
Nov 30, 2023

Amazing photographs, essay and recipes and growing tips! Thanks again for sharing the beauty and bounty of Nature. Much appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gavin Mounsey
Bill Brindle's avatar
Bill Brindle
Dec 5, 2023

Gavin, I am so happy that I found you on this platform. You are an incredible inspiration. Do you cover in a any previous posts how you care for, grow, and over-winter your lime tree or could you share some brief details here?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gavin Mounsey
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture