In November my efforts to save seed intensify and deepen my pattern recognition and observational skills as I walk through garden and forest observing what trees and medicine plants have decided they are ready to bestow their ripe seeds upon the fertile Earth. I look upward into the towering reaches of tulip and oak trees to see if they have begun to release their seed bundles, acorns and gently tap echinacea flower heads along the way with an open palm underneath to see if they are ready to gift their seeds to me.
In Early November I forage for edible cold hardy blossoms and fruit on what most people consider to be purely ornamental plants and trees (such as crabapples and dogwood fruit) gathering nutrient dense food for free.
I harvest cold hardy greens, root crops and of course more goji berries and I preserve seasonal abundances by making hearty soups and fermented veggie mixtures.
Ideally, for me, November is also a time of wandering wooded paths and pathless woods. As the trees surrender their life giving leaves back to the soil from once they came I am offered nourishment for the soul painted in radiant colors on the canvas of the moody autumn sky. Walking in the midst of these majestic, learned and selfless beings I am gifted guidance from my elder species on this Earth about how one can live a life of purpose, grace and reciprocity. Bearing witness to the cascading waterfalls of color that gather in breathtaking mosaics on the forest floor, in my back yard and on sidewalks alike, I am nourished on a deeper level than any physical sustenance can provide.
Next up on the hearty experimental autumn soup list is Goji Berry infused Sopa de Lima with pan fried wild rice!
okay that was fun, but now lets get outa the kitchen and head back to the forest and autumn colors where nourishment for the spirit offers itself to satiate the soul !
Speaking of unlocking autumn’s abundance I recently added a new way to do that to my list. The idea was hatched when I was reading Peter McCoy's excellent book (The Mycocultural Revolution) recently and when I got to the section of the book about growing oyster mushrooms (on a straw substrate in buckets) we happened to be driving by an endless sea of Phragmites australis growing in a vacant lot and this got me to thinking. What about using the stalks of Phragmites in the place of straw (or at least as the main bulk of the substrate with some other nutrients added in if need be)?
One could theoretically use either buckets or even something like an old laundry basket (shown in a pic below).
Around here Phragmites australis is seen as an "invasive weed" and people constantly go to battle with the reeds with chemicals and machines but I thought why not instead recognize the many gifts these plants offer us and turn a so called 'problem' into a solution?
Turns out I am not the first person to think of this idea. Below are some research articles that focus on using ground up and hydrated Phragmites australis stems/stalks as a substrate for growing Oyster mushrooms. It seems that the material does indeed work as a suitable substrate. I have experimented with this myself on a small scale with success and will be scaling up this winter (when I have more time to collect and process the stalks for inoculating).
It would of course be worth taking into account that Phragmites australis is good at hyperaccumulating heavy metals like cadmium and lead (and likely takes in other potentially toxic compounds if they are growing in contaminated soil/water) so sourcing the material from a relatively pollution free place would be wise.
In the past I have experimented with using the thick bottom 3-4 foot of the stalks of the tallest grasses as an equivalent/locally sourced alternative for bamboo plant supports and that worked well for pepper plants and young tomato plants. I have also experimented with using the fluffy seed heads as a stuffing for pillows (which has worked out well)
Thus, I imagine a single harvest could yield at least two separate end products (with the spent myceliated reed stalk oyster mushroom blocks being able to be used either to feed animals afterwards or build soil fast).
Research and data on the viability of using Phragmites australis stalks/stems as a substrate for growing oyster mushrooms :
The heirloom Cannabis seeds (shown in the pic above) are the culmination of 7 years of selectively saving seed and cross breeding, in collaboration with nature to create a variety that grows up to nine feet tall, produces medicinal cannabinoids in abundance, smells nice, is disease resistant and can handle the cold. The original parents were Blueberry and Northern Lights (and I called that combination "Blueberry Permafrost") and then after 5 generations of a combination of self sowing, selective seed saving and acclimatization in our garden I introduced a variety called Purple Pine Berry into the mix 2 years ago. I have yet to name this new variety yet.
FYI - just incase you missed the annoucement or subscribed more recently, just wanted to let you know that if you sign up for a paid subscription I will send out several of my favorite heirloom seed varieties to you in the mail as a one time thank you for your kind donation to my work. If you sign up to be a paid subscriber and want seeds for any of the medicinal herb varieties shown below I have extra seeds at this time and can include those in your sign up bonus gift seeds package :)
All Annual Paid Subscriptions and Founding Member Paid Subscriptions will also include the bonus of one digital copy of Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary at the time of its completion (along with the bonus seeds gift described in this post).
This time of year offers a double harvest as I harvest not only seeds from our self sowing (and perpetually expanding) echinacea purpurea patch but also roots for propagating new echinacea patches and for making powerful medicines (such as tinctures, salves and teas).
I first carefully dig up and divide the root ball into several sections.
I then harvest the rest of the roots for making tinctures, herbal teas and adding to broths or fermented medicinal preserves.
I wash, chop and macerate some of the roots (using a mortar and pestle) and then put them in a jar to soak in alcohol in order to extract the beneficial compounds into a shelf stable medium.
I also sometimes simmered some of the roots to make a herbal tea (sometimes referred to in herbalism as a "decoction") which surprisingly turns out to be a beautiful forest/emerald green color and tasted pleasant to me).
I sometimes prepare half of the tincture I make each year in a more advanced form called a "spagyric tincture". This is a process of medicinal alchemy where the mineral constituents of the plant/fungi are isolated/concentrated (from the plant/fungi material typically discarded after the solvent extraction process in modern tincture making) and re-combined with the phytochemicals that are extracted via alcohol into a final product so that the medicine carries the full essence of the plant or fungi.
Okay lets get out of the medicine cabinet and head back out into exploring what the brisk autumn landscape looks like in the latter half of November in Ontario
In the north the crisp autumn forest landscape has few leaves remaining on the deciduous species in November. Often, in the latter half of November snow has already begun to blanket the landscape in places like Algonquin Provincial Park. The trails are quiet and often devoid of humans and yet the cold air is filled with the whispers of the wind moving through the white pine needles and the sighing of the birch and the fir trees gracefully swaying back and forth. The leaves are all over the ground and beginning to reveal their sacred geometrical patterns as they go back to the earth from once they came and thus I find that this is an ideal time of year for listening to the language of the trees and learning for our forest elders in the north of Ontario.
When I gazed into the mirror reflection that was gifted to me in the northern forest of Ontario (captured in the image above) I was able to directly perceive and truly understand that trees are generous and caring beings. They are the lungs that inhale what we exhale, breathing life into countless species. They are the thoughtful soil builders and protectors, spreading their leaves far and wide every year to enrich the living soil beneath them and holding that soil together with their strong roots, protecting the ecology of the soil from mudslides and erosion. They provide the scaffolding for a living internet to facilitate communication and cooperation through the mycorrhizae networks that link their root systems together in what has been called the 'wood wide web'.
Reaching out with their branches and allowing the leaves to catch silt and seeds on the wind, depositing them onto the ground below, increasing fertility and biodiversity. They even nurture the ocean creatures for as the leaves break down and those minerals flow down the rivers they then feed the plankton which also do an essential job maintaining the balance on this World.
Trees even help to stabilize and shape the weather of entire geographic regions by taking in water from the ground, breathing it out through transpiration (helping to form clouds) and then seeding the rain drops with their leaf litter particles. Thus trees even help to ensure that the clouds give their life giving rains to the patch of earth the trees call home.
Watchful, silent guardians of the Earth... they have sculpted and enriched countless landscapes and given homes to a myriad of species as they found their place in the world.
Even after the trees themselves fall back to the earth, the soil that their leaves created will stay for millennia acting like a shadow of the love and life that the tree shared. An echo of love that whispers for eons to come telling the story of sunshine, wind, rain along with the strength and beauty of the tree that shared all that it was with the earth.
Okay that is it for me today! Whew! I certainty went on a few tangents there :) Hopefully there are some aspiring mushroom cultivators and leaf enthusiasts out there in the crowd! :) I hope you all enjoyed that little window into the beauty I perceive (and strive to co-create) in the month of November.
Now that our exploration of the nourishment for the soul that is offered in the month of November has come to an end I hope you will take some time to go out and experience similar moments of magic in your local area. Each moment we spend in nature opening our heart, our eyes and our other senses to what she is communicating to us offers us a chance to gather spiritual sustenance and enrich the eternal part of one’s Being.
I hope you all take time to get out in that crisp winter air, exploring nature and enjoy all the nourishment for the soul, mind and body that December has to offer.
Wishing you all many majestic, serene and refreshing moments outside and many heartwarming, cozy and joyful moments spent in the kitchen and with loved ones in the month ahead.
If you feel this post would resonate with and serve to bring joy to those in your circles please feel free to share it.
All Annual Paid Subscriptions and Founding Member Paid Subscriptions will also include the bonus of one digital copy of Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary at the time of its completion (along with the other paid subscription perks described in this post).
Amazing photographs, essay and recipes and growing tips! Thanks again for sharing the beauty and bounty of Nature. Much appreciated.
Gavin, I am so happy that I found you on this platform. You are an incredible inspiration. Do you cover in a any previous posts how you care for, grow, and over-winter your lime tree or could you share some brief details here?