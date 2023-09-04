Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Tereza Coraggio's avatar
Tereza Coraggio
Sep 10, 2023

Gavin! What a wonderful surprise to get your beautiful book in the mail. It's gorgeous and so packed with information. And recipes! I'm especially interested in the Ethiopian ones. And the essays on Voluntaryism and whether evil exists--right up my alley. And all the medicinal plant info. What a gem!

I'm going to delve in a bit before Weds, when I'll deliver it to the newlyweds. I think it will be good timing for them because James, who is the gardener, isn't working until after their honeymoon in New Zealand. So he's doing a lot of the cooking and having fun with it.

Thank you for enabling me to give them such a meaningful gift!

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Susan Harley (M)'s avatar
Susan Harley (M)
Feb 16, 2024

I loved this article and celebration of these robust and tasty apples . I used to have an orchard and really enjoyed all the benefits of growing a diversity of varieties. I live on Dartmoor , a wild part of the UK, if you are still running the waitlist for seeds I will sign up. I will give them to the community farm here and friends.

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