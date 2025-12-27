Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
My Website
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Regenerative Resources 2.0 (a recommended reading list from my library and beyond updated for 2025)
This post shares the an expanded version of the Suggested Supplementary Reading excerpt from Chapter 18 of my book (Recipes For Reciprocity: The…
20 hrs ago
•
Gavin Mounsey
18
6
8
Divinely December
Exploring the abundance offered to the body, mind and spirit through the month of December as seen through my lens.
Dec 18
•
Gavin Mounsey
27
3
5
Mounsey Minute Episode 24: Three Nutrient Dense Red and Green Recipes from my book!
This post shares a video slide show with this month's Media Monarchy broadcast that featured Three nutrient dense Red and Green Recipes as the topic for…
Dec 16
•
Gavin Mounsey
14
2
10
Poll Of The Month: Would Jesus of Nazareth Condone Clearcut Logging Entire Ancient Forest Ecosystems For Profit?
December, 2025's poll in the Mirrors For The Mind, Heart and Soul series
Dec 14
•
Gavin Mounsey
21
17
9
One of the last Ancient Temperate Rainforests on Earth is being clearcut in the headwaters of the Walbran valley, BC now (please share)
This video is a call to action to raise awareness about the nefarious logging operations going on in BC right now
Dec 11
•
Gavin Mounsey
57
52
41
24:54
3 Red and Green Recipes for the Holidays
In this post I share three full recipes from my book that have a lot of nutritious (and naturally) red and green ingredients as fun options to include…
Dec 8
•
Gavin Mounsey
14
4
8
Applied Animism : Rooting Culture, Earth and Spirit
An invitation to embrace an animist viewpoint as an ethical compass to safeguard biodiversity and inspire regenerative lifeways
Dec 5
•
Gavin Mounsey
31
12
25
Shakshuka
This post shares 2 Full Recipes from my book (Recipes For Reciprocity) with one being a delicious, nutritious and satisfying meal that is great at any…
Dec 1
•
Gavin Mounsey
25
28
7
November 2025
Nourishing November
Exploring the abundance offered to the body, mind and spirit through the month of November as seen through my lens.
Nov 28
•
Gavin Mounsey
17
14
11
4k subscribers celebration Discount Codes For Paid Subscribers Only
Paid Subscribers can now receive:
Nov 26
•
Gavin Mounsey
7
Thank You For Helping My Newsletter Reach 4000 Subscribers!
This post celebrates my blog reaching 4K subscribers and offers both free and paid subscribers unique discounts on my book as a way to say thank you
Nov 26
•
Gavin Mounsey
21
2
3
Entering The Cathedral : Our Journey To Hike Into The Heart Of The Ancient Forest Watershed Of Fairy Creek
Part two of a three part series describing my experiences and what I learned while exploring the Fairy Creek ancient forest watershed on Vancouver…
Nov 25
•
Gavin Mounsey
57
8
18
© 2025 Gavin Mounsey
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts