Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Lucy Grabe-Watson's avatar
Lucy Grabe-Watson
Sep 2, 2025

Thank you so much for this article/ archive!

I want to take the time to read it in depth as it adds so much richness and cross cultural context to my own knowledge of ancient woodlands in the UK. We need to protect old growth forests everywhere!

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Justmefelinefine
Aug 3, 2025

Thank you for this illuminating opportunity to learn so much more. It was a feast for spirit and growth. The weaponization of words I’ve been made aware of given the recent worldwide scam we’ve endured. I often pondered words and names and felt they were so ill fitting and wrong so your dive into this confirms my soul’s discomfort and distress. Much gratitude to you for sharing your gained wisdom.

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