Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Copeland's avatar
Wayne Copeland
Dec 17

Thank you for this! What a splendid job you've done!

Reply
Share
The Wollf Den's avatar
The Wollf Den
Sep 22

This is such an amazing and comprehensive dive into Hazenut. I’ve been teaching a class called “Awaken the Druid” for about two years now where we spend about a month (sometimes longer) with each tree in the Ogham, so I learned quite a bit when dieting hazel and speaking with her, but your post has taught me so much more! When we moved to France from the North Eastern Catskills, I was so excited to see the abundance of hazel trees, both in hedgerows and forest edges and we have two large ones by our home that I was able to harvest a lot from this year. We didn’t know about coppicing or the mycelium capability and I didn’t realize you could make tea from the leaves and catkins. I’m looking forward to working with it further! When do you suggest coppicing? Winter? No after the harvest? Also could you inoculate the wood with mycelium like you would with freshly cut oak logs?

Thank you so much for sharing all of this! I will continue reading and digesting!

I had also read somewhere that the hazel was one of the trees that would incur the death penalty if felled!

Such an amazing history and reverence for her magic. 🪄

Reply
Share
5 replies by Gavin Mounsey and others
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture