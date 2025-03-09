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Gavin’s Newsletter

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Gavin Mounsey
Mar 11, 2025

I received a very interesting email from a subscriber (that apparently did not want to throw around insults publicly, but was fine with doing it privately).

(here is a screenshot of the email: https://substack.com/profile/43807786-gavin-mounsey/note/c-99526355 )

Some of the fun highlights include him describing Gaelic Irish people as “dinosaur people” who (he claims) the Roman Catholic church stopped from “tearing hearts out of people and eating them”.

And then he goes on to tell me how he has “a platform much bigger than yours on alt media” (I guess that is supposed to be impressive or scare me?) and describes my post as “garbage” and “compost”.

(without ever citing any sources)

His response highlights the truth in what I have quoted from my St. Patrick’s Day post below.

"Some people have chosen to throw the memory of their indigenous ancestors under the proverbial bus, internalizing the dehumanizing narratives inculcated into them through multi-generational propaganda systems imposed onto our modern day lives by statist regimes and remnants of Roman imperialist propaganda still rattling around in religious institutions."

Stockholm Syndrome comes in many forms, recently we saw it with face diaper wearing pfizer cheerleaders saying how much they love lockdowns, and it also exists on a multi-generational scale when people (like this Steve Cunningham that emailed me) are raised to put the institutions that oppressed and ethnically cleansed their indigenous ancestors (and continue to stifle their sovereignty today) on a pedestal.

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ArtemisForestFairy's avatar
ArtemisForestFairy
Mar 9, 2025Edited

"Hinder the temple, disable the soul. "

This last is the real key, i think. For us to be slaves we must be made less than human. Everywhere you look, alliances between species, not a lot of slavery. This is not how the earth rolls. It is not really in us to be like that. Parents and chieftans, yes, not really slaves and masters. There is a site called the Brehon Academy, that gets into the details, about the original Irish slavery. It was more like a what we today call "getting a job". Or "repaying a debt" in some cases, the local chieftan was Obligated to see everyone was cared for, and he would take the unfortunate in, But they would have chores, like in any family. more indentured servitude. No one who could behave in a human way, went hungry or was unhoused. Not till, after christianity came. Then the clan system was wrecked. that was the real purpose of the christian church. destroy clam solidarity, clan cohesion, sow discordant among allies. In just the same way, Communism, seeks to destroy the family. All that is left of once powerful human form of solidarity culture and above all fierce independence. And St patrick was Welsh. so we are not even celebrating an irishman, of whom there are many noble lives to choose from. The church gave us our modern history tho, hence the twist. Deep in our hearts we know, we are a noble people. One who has been made by force, and starvation, to loose faith in itself.

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