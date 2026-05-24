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Gavin’s Newsletter

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Margretta Chase's avatar
Margretta Chase
2d

Yes! How beautiful they are!

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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
2d

Thank you for another meaningful, beautiful, powerful, and inspirational article.

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