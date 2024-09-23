This is the third official post of a number of posts I will be sharing on here that offer intel on specific foods and/or medicinal herbs/fungi that have the potential to help you to heal (and/or optimize the function of) particular parts of the body as well as to protect your body and mitigate the chance of severe injuries that could detrimentally impact your quality of life. These posts represent some of the specialized dietary lists I will including in my next book (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary).

Most of us have broken a bone or two before, and some of us are dealing with age related bone density loss, however today I would like to explore what modern industrial synthetic “healthcare” proponents rarely discuss in the context of healing broken bones (and keeping them strong as we age).

Our diet has a profound impact on how fast our bones heal after injury and how strong they remain (and for how long) as we age. Thus, today I want to share information with you that can empower you to take decisive action to accelerate the healing process of broken bones (or after bone related surgeries) and to maintain optimal bone health well into your golden years so you can keep doing the things you love in life longer and with more gusto.

Bone fracture happens to most of us as part of the cost of living a full life, but it is especially common in individuals with osteoporosis or osteogenesis imperfecta, or who routinely perform heavy physical activities1. Unlike soft tissues, bone fracture healing is a complicated process involving various factors at the cellular and molecular levels2. However, despite the many technological advancements which have been made in understanding the factors responsible for fracture healing, 5–20% of people still suffer from delayed healing or nonunion in long bone fractures3.

Bones are made up of three main types of bone material: compact bone, spongy bone, and bone marrow. Compact bone makes up 80% of bone and is what gives bones the strength and support the body needs to move.

Compact bone is made up of four different kinds of cells that build, maintain, and break down bone as needed. Three of these cells create the bone matrix.

The bone matrix is comprised of collagen and noncollagenous proteins, water, and mineral salts (calcium and phosphate). The proteins give bones their flexibility while the minerals give bones their hardness, and both are necessary for strong bones.

When a bone is damaged, new bone building cells called osteoblasts surround the damaged area and form new bone. Many of these cells become trapped in the newly formed bone where they turn into osteocytes. These cells transfer minerals and communicate with other cells within the bone matrix. Osteoblasts that were not trapped end up forming lining cells that cover the newly formed bone, and they too play an important role in letting molecules in and out of the bone.

Fracture healing is a complex physiological process that involves the coordinated participation of hematopoietic and immune cells within bone marrow. It conjunction with vascular and skeletal cell precursors it also includes mesenchymal stem cells which are recruited from the circulation and the surrounding tissues. Bone healing or fracture healing is proliferative, physiological process in which the body facilitates the repair of a bone fracture. It involves complex processes of cell and tissue proliferation and differentiation. Many factors are involved including growth factors, inflammatory cytokines, antioxidants osteoclast and osteoblast cells, hormones, amino acids, and uncounted nutrients.

Phase of fracture healing there are three (or four) of fracture healing phases.

1. Reactive phase–fracture and inflammatory phase, granulation phase

2/3. Reparative phase-cartilage callus phase, lamellar bone deposition phase

3. Remodeling phase–to remodeling to original bone counter.

In the early inflammatory stage, a hematoma develops within the fracture site during the first few hours and days. Inflammatory cells and fibroblasts infiltrate the bone under prostaglandin stimulation, those results in the formation of granulation tissue, ingrowths of vascular tissues, and migration of mesenchymal cells. The primary nutrient and oxygen supply of this early process is provided by exposed cancellous bone and muscle. The use of anti-inflammatory or cytotoxic medication during the 1st week may alter inflammatory response and inhibit bone healing.

Then comes osteoblastic differentiation (osteoblasts begin to encircled themselves with the bone matrix eventually differentiate into osteocytes, which are interconnected stellar cells that regulate the regeneration of bone material). As osteoblasts differentiate from their precursors, they begin to secrete bone matrix proteins such as type 1 collagen, osteocalcin (OCN), and bone sialoprotein (BSP1/11). Type I collagen is the major protein in the bone matrix, representing about 90% of the organic matrix.

The regeneration of new bone at the fracture site occurs through two different mechanisms: intramembranous calcification and endochondral bone formation. In the former case, the cells undergo direct osteoblastic differentiation and become calcified without any mediated cartilaginous phase2. However, in long bone fracture healing, an initial synthesis of cartilage or callus formation precedes endochondral ossification3. Type II collagen in the cartilaginous matrix plays an important role in the initial bone healing stage4. However, during endochondral ossification, the extent of type II collagen is replaced by type I collagen, which is secreted by the osteoblasts and becomes the predominant protein in the new bone. The collagen structure is primarily constituted of amino acid triplets consisting of alpha chains rich in Gly–X–Y polypeptides, which link to one another and form a characteristic triple-helical structure5. The type I collagen heterotrimer comprises two identical α1 (I) and α2 (II) chains and one α2 (I) chain. By contrast, type II collagen consists of three alpha (I) chains6. For both types of collagen, the orientation of the collagen fibrils is crucial to bone strength, and significant changes in the orientation direction are observed with age and under physical loading7.

During repair stage, fibroblast begins to lay down a stroma that helps support vascular in growth progress; a collagen matrix is laid down while osteoid is secreted and subsequently mineralized which leads to the formation of a soft callus around repair site. In terms of resistant to movement, this callus is very weak in the 1st 4–6 weeks of the healing process and required adequate protection in the form of bracing or internal fixation. Eventually, the callus ossifies forming a bridge of woven bone between the fractured fragments.

The development of new blood vessels is essential for every stage involved in the healing of bones. Disruption of the blood supply of broken bones is one reason that they can take a long time to heal (so herbs such as Gingko, Ginger and Turmeric which offer vasodilation and circulatory system enhancing benefits are a huge help in bone healing)

This highlights the importance of healthy circulation and blood vessels in bone healing. Therefore, herbs which support the integrity of blood vessels and circulation are helpful in the repair of broken bones.

Okay, now that we have all had a primer on the physiological mechanisms and processes involved in bone healing, let us get to the fun, practical (and potentially delicious) part!

Nutrients That Assist In Strengthening Bones

When it comes to providing the body with the nutrients it needs to strengthen and even rebuild damaged bone tissue, nutrition will play a huge role.

Eating a healthy, well balanced diet will go a long way, but when damage has occurred, eating a diet rich in Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative whole foods (and/or supplementing with nutritional and herbal supplements) can be very helpful.

Here is a list of Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative nutrients, minerals, whole foods/herbs and other phytochemicals:

Bone remodelling requires adequate minerals and vitamins:

Phyllis Balch, in her book Prescription for Nutritional Healing, recommends boron, calcium, magnesium, glucosamine and chondroitin, silica, vitamin A, vitamin B complex (with extra B5 and folate), vitamin C, vitamin D3, copper, manganese, boron, zinc, and an amino acid complex when it comes to providing bones with important nutrients. Many of these nutrients do not affect the bone directly, but they work in other ways such as impacting mineral absorption, cell wall permeability, reducing inflammation, and increasing tissue repair

Algae and Seaweeds like chlorella, spirulina, and kelp are full of minerals.

Mineral-rich herbs like oats, nettles, red raspberry, dandelion, chickweed, lambsquarter, purslane, red clover, horsetail, parsley, and so many more can be used in meals and herbal infusions on a daily basis.

Minerals:

Calcium and phosphorus are required in large amounts for strengthening and hardening of new bone. Calcium is a crucial mineral for bone health. It not only helps in the formation and maintenance of bones but also accelerates the healing process of fractures. Including calcium-rich foods such as leafy greens, almonds, and foods in your diet can significantly benefit bone fracture recovery. Dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt provide easily absorbable calcium.

Calcium helps to build and protect bones. You want to aim for about 600 milligrams of calcium per day, which can easily be achieved on a plant-based diet if you prefer.

Eating plants helps absorb calcium at a higher rate than if you got it from cow’s milk. Leafy green vegetables, like cooked broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, blackstrap molasses, tempeh, figs, bok choy and mustard greens. collard greens are excellent sources and offer high absorption rates (fermented versions of those being even better).

Calcium can also be found in beans and fermented bean products (such as organic miso paste). All types of beans and chickpeas are great, with a cup of chickpeas offering over 100 milligrams (but make sure to get organic as conventionally grown legumes often have glyphosate sprayed on them). Nettle is one of the best, all-natural source for calcium. To boot, nettle contains and all the nutrients our bodies need to digest and use calcium as well as a host of others needed for healthy bone growth.

These foods also contain magnesium, which is another important mineral for strong bones.

But in order for your body to even use calcium, you also have to have magnesium because research shows magnesium and calcium metabolism are closely related. (2) In fact, “the intestinal absorption and the renal excretion of the two ions are interdependent.”

So in order to get the benefits of calcium-rich foods, you need to consume magnesium-rich foods as well. Some high-calcium foods are also high in magnesium, such as green leafy vegetables and raw fermented dairy products like goat milk kefir or raw goat cheese. Other magnesium foods include:

• Flaxseeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds

• Swiss chard

• Almonds

• Avocados

• Black beans

Some of the best calcium-rich foods are green leafy vegetables and raw fermented vegetable preserves or organic raw fermented dairy products. Getting a lot of leafy greens like Swiss chard, cabbage, kale as well as broccoli in your diet is essential. Other foods packed with calcium — the main mineral that helps make up strong bones — include:

Kale

Sea vegetables (such as Kelp, Nori, Wakame and Dulse)

Cabbage (or better yet sauerkraut)

Stinging Nettle leaf

Horsetail

Oatstraw

Cornsilk

Chamomile

Skullcap

Goji berries and leaves

Spinach

Arugula

Yogurt or kefir

Raw milk

Wild caught salmon or sardines

Magnesium plays a vital role in bone structure and the body's biochemical processes. It helps convert Vitamin D into its active form, supporting calcium absorption.

Magnesium is increasingly recognized as an important contributor to bone health. A study of women with osteoporosis in Israel reported significantly increased bone mineral density with 250 mg/day of magnesium supplement when compared to a control group who did not take magnesium supplements. Foods rich in magnesium, such as nuts, seeds, whole grains, and green leafy vegetables, should be part of a bone-healthy diet. Organic/Regenerative Cacao beans (and/or Dark chocolate) and avocados are also good sources of magnesium. Many of these make it easy to include in various meals and snacks. Other sources include raisin bran cereal, potato skins, brown rice, kidney beans, black-eyed peas and lentils.

So in order to get the benefits of calcium-rich foods, you need to consume magnesium-rich foods as well. Some high-calcium foods are also high in magnesium, such as green leafy vegetables and raw fermented vegetable and/or raw fermented dairy products like goat milk kefir or raw goat cheese. Other magnesium foods include:

Flaxseeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds

Grass-fed regeneratively raised beef

Swiss chard

Almonds

Avocados

organic Black beans (or Runner beans)

Also, you want to get foods that are high in zinc. Research found that zinc supplementation caused a significant elevation of serum zinc and alkaline phosphatase activity, and in the double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial, the X-rays assessed in the 30 patients administered zinc showed a significant progress in callus formation in cases compared to the controls.

Zinc foods are similar to calcium and magnesium foods, such as cannabis (and/or hemp seeds), regeneratively raised grass-fed beef, pumpkin seeds, chia and flaxseeds Beans, eggs, legumes, milk and dairy products, regeneratively raised poultry, red meat, poultry, fish and organic sprouted whole grains.

Studies show that zinc can enhance collagen synthesis while also slowing down its degradation, which in turn helps protect your current collagen stores.22

Zinc is found in cells throughout the body. It helps the immune system fight off invading bacteria and viruses. The body also needs zinc to make proteins and DNA, the genetic material in all cells. During pregnancy, infancy, and childhood, the body needs zinc to grow and develop properly. Zinc also helps wounds heal and is important for proper senses of taste and smell.

Vegetarian zinc sources: seeds (pumpkin seeds, in particular), nuts, and beans.

Magnesium and manganese are required in smaller amounts.

Vitamins

Vitamin A stimulates osteoblasts which are cells involved in the formation of the fibrocartilaginous callus, and in the remodelling phase of bone healing.

Vitamin D assists in bone building by increasing absorption of calcium from food.

Vitamins K and B12 are necessary for the synthesis of bone proteins (5)

Protein is also essential for the repair and regeneration of tissues, including bones. Ensuring adequate protein intake through sources like fermented legumes, mushrooms, dairy, meat and/or nuts can support the healing process. High-protein foods like fermented beans and lentils, wild caught fish or nuts help build new bone tissue. Including protein in every meal can help meet your daily requirements and promote faster recovery.

Vitamin K-2 plays an essential role in bone health by reducing calcium loss and helping minerals bind to the bones. Vitamin K has several different forms, but vitamin K1 and K2 are the naturally occurring forms. Insufficient vitamin K is associated with under-carboxylation of osteocalcin, osteopenia and increased fracture risk, while vitamin K supplementation reduces bone turnover and improves bone strength. Useful dietary sources of vitamin K include kale, collard greens, fresh spinach, Brussels sprouts and prunes.

Other Foods that contain vitamin K-2 include:

• sauerkraut

• cheese

• natto, which is a soybean product

Vitamin D

Vitamin D facilitates calcium absorption in the body, making it another essential nutrient for bone health. Sun exposure is one of the best natural sources of Vitamin D. Spending 15-20 minutes in sunlight several times a week can help maintain adequate levels.

Mushrooms and animal skins create vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. Mushrooms are rich in the vitamin D precursor ergosterol, which ultraviolet B (between wavelengths of 290 nm to 315 nm) converts to ergocalciferols, also called provitamin D2.

Similar to when humans are exposed to sunlight (or a sunlamp), mushrooms convert a precursor to vitamin D, called ergosterol, into vitamin D₂ when exposed to UV light.

And though this vitamin D is technically different from the vitamin D₃ found in animal products, that vitamin D is indeed bioavailable, or absorbable by the body. As a fungal source of vitamin D, it is just as effective at elevating and maintaining blood levels of the nutrient, (according to research by a Dr. Holick and colleagues). It’s also “the only pharmaceutical form of D available in the United States,” he adds. This means that the D you’re getting from mushrooms is exactly what you’d be getting in a pharmaceutical/supplement form.

For more info check out:

In fact, research has shown that consuming 2000 IU of vitamin D₂, whether from mushrooms or from supplements, leads to the same levels of vitamin D (25-hydroxyvitamin D) in the blood as consuming vitamin D₃.

Tests have shown that one of the most effective ways to increase their vitamin D content (without any specialized equipment) is to place shiitake (fresh or dried works) with gills up and expose to sunlight for two days, six hours per day. (though if you use fresh ones that are not still growing on their substrate they may become a bit desiccated by the end of the second day).

The vitamin D levels in 100 grams of shiitake mushrooms increases from an approximate baseline of 100 IU/100 grams (from mushrooms grown indoors) to nearly 46,000 IU/100 grams after 12 hours of sun exposure.

So even just 6 hours of natural sun exposure (gills up) would be approx. 23,000 IU/100 grams (which is plenty).

100 grams of mushrooms is like a big handful. Something you could fry up and add on a sandwich, enhance a soup or make a stir-fry. I also like to fry up sunlight enriched homegrown shiitake mushrooms in a teriyaki sauce and then dry them to make amazingly delicious and addictive ‘mushrooms chips’ (or ‘mushroom jerky’ depending on what moisture level you dry them too).

More recent research has also found that Oyster Mushrooms are twice as effective then Shiitake at turning UV light into Vitamin D (and they are even easier to grow). (for reference: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0040702 )

I like to grow oyster mushrooms in mason jars on my kitchen counter using (spent) coffee grounds as a substrate (food for the mycelium of the fungi to produce mushrooms from). It is free and easy to perpetuate after you get your first jar inoculated with either foraged or purchased oyster spawn.

For more info: https://fungi.com/blogs/articles/place-mushrooms-in-sunlight-to-get-your-vitamin-d

Or, put another way:

– 40-50 grams (half a handful) of Shiitake mushrooms (having been exposed to sunlight for 6 hours) would have at least 10,000 IU.

– or 100 grams (full handful) of Shiitake mushrooms (having been exposed to sunlight for 3 hours) would have at least 10,000 IU.

– or you could do 25 grams (small handful/a couple caps) of Oyster mushrooms (having been exposed to sunlight for 6 hours) that that would have at least 10,000 IU.

– Or you could do 50 grams (half handful) of Oyster mushrooms (having been exposed to sunlight for 3 hours) then that would also have at least 10,000 IU.

So there are lots of options in reasonable/convenient quantities to use UV exposed mushrooms to get a daily requirement of vitamin D.

On top of that those mushrooms provide a broad spectrum of other bioavailable nutrients, protein, minerals and medicinal compounds (beta-glucans etc) which optimize immune function.

Additionally, incorporating foods such as fatty fish (like salmon and mackerel), egg yolks, and fortified cereals can help ensure you get enough Vitamin D, especially in regions with limited sunlight.

The Role of Collagen in maintaining bone health and healing bone injuries:

As noted above, collagen is the major protein in the bone matrix.

Bone is a complex material composed of organic and inorganic components such as hydroxyapatite, collagen, proteoglycans, non-collagenous proteins, and water1. Among these various components, type I collagen accounts for around 90% of the organic matrix of healthy bone.

Collagen is a protein that is a major component of bone. supporting your bodies ability to produce collagen can support the body's natural healing processes.

Vegetarian Foods and Nutrients That Increase Collagen Production:

Increasing endogenous Collagen production:

Inositol is a carbohydrate compound found in cantaloupe, grapefruit, oranges, and prunes. It is also found in the form of phytate in whole grains. Experimental studies have reported increased calcium uptake in bone in response to supplementation with inositol.

L-arginine is a semi-essential amino acid and serves as a substrate for production of nitric oxide (NO) that improves endothelial function, reduces vascular resistance, promotes angiogenesis, and influences numerous metabolic processes . Experimental studies have determined that nitric oxide is released in response to mechanical stress on bone, and that blocking the release of nitric oxide interferes with fracture healing . Dietary arginine is available in dairy products, nuts and oatmeal. Studies where arginine, inositol, and silicon were taken together demonstrated increased bone mineral density and increased bone strength.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C adds oxygen and hydrogen to amino acids so that they can do their part in collagen production. If you don’t get enough vitamin C, collagen production will slow.12

Many studies tout the benefits of vitamin C on bone healing.

In a study published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, researchers found that vitamin C “improved the mechanical resistance of the fracture callus in elderly rats.” They suggested that this may work as well in healing bone fractures in elderly humans.

Many studies tout the benefits of vitamin C on bone healing. In a study published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, researchers found that vitamin C “improved the mechanical resistance of the fracture callus in elderly rats.” (4) They suggested that this may work as well in healing bone fractures in elderly humans.

Another rat study in the Archives of Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery found that the “vitamin C-supplemented group went through the stages of fracture healing faster compared with the control group.” These findings were confirmed by another rat study published in the Journal of International Medical Research. Vitamin C foods include vegetable juices, orange juice, true oranges, amaranth, cabbage, kale, Pawpaw fruit, pine needles, lemons, peppers, kiwis, broccoli and asparagus.

Omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the inflammation and pain associated with bone fractures. Fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts are rich sources of Omega-3. These fatty acids also support overall bone health and may enhance the healing process. Including omega-3-rich foods in your diet can also benefit cardiovascular and cognitive health, providing multiple health benefits.

Proline

Proline and hydroxyproline are amino acids that make up 23% of collagen and have been found to be precursors to sustaining collagen production. They play a key role in the stability of collagen.13,14

Vegetarian proline sources: asparagus, beans, buckwheat, cabbage, chives, cucumbers, garbanzo beans, peanuts, soy, and watercress.

Silica

Silica is a mineral that assists in collagen synthesis, playing a role in the activation of enzymes responsible for collagen production.15

Silicon is another important contributor to bone health. Silicon is an essential nutrient and silicon deficiency is associated with poor skeletal development [37, 39]. Carlisle performed electron probe microanalyses of various regions of bone and determined that silicon is twenty-five times more concentrated in immature osteoid than in mature bone [40]. Carlisle concluded that silicon plays a role in the initiation of the mineralization process. It is also known that silicon is used in micro-pressure transducers and in the computer electronics industry because of silicon’s unique piezoresistive properties as a semi-conductor element [41]. The relationship between silicon and bone mineralization is poorly understood, but negative piezoelectric forces are generated and stimulate bone formation when collagen matrix is subjected to compression [42, 43]. Epidemiological studies report that dietary silicon intake of more than 40 mg/day correlates with increased bone mineral density, but the average dietary intake of silicon is 20-30 mg/day [29, 44]. Dietary sources of silicon include horsetail, volcanic spring waters, bamboo shoots, whole grains and cereals, carrots and green beans [45]. Some types of mineral water also contain silicon in the form of orthosilicic acid [46]. Organic Beer is a rich source of silicon because of the processing of barley and hops [47]. Men consume more silicon them women and (in the west) this is primarily due to differences in beer consumption.

Vegetarian sources of silica: oats, barley, avocados, cucumbers, asparagus, horsetail, nettle, and strawberries.

Strontium

Strontium is a mineral that helps your body make and maintain healthy collagen levels by promoting collagen synthesis while suppressing its degradation.16

Vegetarian sources of strontium: Brazil nuts, milk, cheese, spinach, carrots, peas, beans, and root vegetables.

Boron is increasingly recognized as an element that has several health benefits including bone health [53-55]. Boron is a semi-conductor with the atomic number of 5. The precise mechanism of action of boron for bone health is unknown, but boron stabilizes and extends the half-life of vitamin D and estrogen [28, 53, 54]. Approximately half the population in the United States consumes less than 1 mg of Boron per day [28]. Supplementation with 3 mg. of boron per day for post-menopausal women has demonstrated improved calcium and magnesium retention by the kidneys [56]. Increased bone strength has also been demonstrated in pigs fed a diet supplemented with boron [57]. Prunes are a rich source of boron with approximately 3-4 mg of boron for every three ounce serving of prunes. This dietary need may also be met by increased consumption of foods such as raisins, dried apricots, or avocados.

Copper

Copper increases the production or utilization of collagen and elastin; it also helps facilitate the fibril structure of these proteins.17

Vegetarian copper sources: sunflower seeds, lentils, almonds, apricots, dark chocolate, mushrooms, greens, and blackstrap molasses.

Lysine

Lysine helps to give collagen its stability and structure by assisting in cross-linking. It also increases intestinal calcium absorption.18,19

Vegetarian lysine sources: eggs, dairy products (particularly parmesan cheese), tofu, brewer’s yeast, and spirulina.

Arginine

Research suggests that arginine stimulates insulin-like-growth factor-l (IGF-1) production and collagen synthesis in osteoblast-like cells. In this way, arginine makes the cells in your bone that are responsible for bone growth and mineralization more active.20

Vegetarian arginine sources: eggs, sesame seeds, spirulina, coconut meat, cultured yogurt, kefir, and raw cheeses.

Manganese

Manganese increases collagen and elastin production by increasing the enzyme responsible for proline formation, especially when healing wounds.21

Vegetarian sources of manganese: leafy vegetables, nuts, pineapple, seaweed and other sea vegetables, and whole grains.

Potassium

Your body needs potassium for almost everything it does, including proper kidney and heart function, muscle contraction, and nerve transmission.

People who have high intakes of potassium from fruits and vegetables seem to have stronger bones. Eating more of these foods might improve your bone health by increasing bone mineral density (a measure of bone strength).

Getting too little potassium can increase blood pressure, deplete calcium in bones, and increase the risk of kidney stones.

The diets of many people in the United States provide less than recommended amounts of potassium. Even when food and dietary supplements are combined, total potassium intakes for most people are below recommended amounts.

Certain groups of people are more likely than others to have trouble getting enough potassium:

• People with inflammatory bowel disease (such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis)

• People who use certain medications (such as laxatives or some diuretics)

Sources of Potassium: Avocados, bananas, beans, broccoli, cereals, dried apricots, lentils, milk and yogurt, nuts, soybeans, orange juice, prunes, raisins, spinach, and tomatoes.

Info on specific bone healing foods, medicinal herbs and fungi by species:

Several herbs are known for their bone-healing properties. Comfrey, horsetail, and turmeric are among the most effective. Comfrey has been used traditionally to reduce pain and swelling, while horsetail contains silica, which strengthens bones. Turmeric, with its anti-inflammatory properties, can also aid in reducing pain and inflammation associated with fractures. These herbs (and many others that I will explore below) can be consumed as whole meals, teas, supplements, or applied topically in the form of poultices.

Comfrey: Comfrey, in homeopathy is considered the “glue” of bone fractures, because it accelerates bone healing. It has a strong affinity for bones and tendons and is also anti-inflammatory in nature. Comfrey was once commonly called Knitbone because of its amazing ability to heal broken bones and “knit” them back together again. The botanical name, Symphytum, means “to unite.” The incredible healing action this plant has on broken bones and wounds comes from a constituent contained in the leaf and root called allantoin. This compound is a cell proliferant which helps to regenerate wounded areas of the body and speed up new healthy cell growth. Main clinical indications of Symphytum include: Treating trauma to broken bones and periosteum. It is prescribed when treating a bone fracture, to accelerate the process of fracture healing. Findings from studies suggest that homoeopathic dose (specially mother tincture) of Symphytum officinale has the potential to enhance osteogenesis. Symphytum officinale helps induce osteogenic differentiation of bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells and has been studied for its ability to help accelerate the healing of bone fractures.. Multiple studies show results illustrated that Comfrey enhances osteogenic induction effect. According to these findings, Symphytum officinale as a natural compound can significantly induce osteogenic differentiation of mesenchymal stem cells. So, it could be considered as a safe an cost-effective therapeutic agent for treatment of bone disorders. The plant is also excellent to use topically on sprains, pulled muscles, swellings and fractures. It is a wonderful first aid herb to have on hand in case you or someone you know twists their ankle. A foot soak or a poultice of comfrey can bring relief and help speed up the healing process. But comfrey must be used with caution and respect. It is such an excellent and speedy wound-healing remedy that it actually should not be used on deep wounds or lacerations. It could potentially heal the top layer of skin before the bottom layer, resulting in an abscess. So please do avoid comfrey for major skin wounds, and use it only for bruises, sprains and minor cuts and scratches. While comfrey is an herb with a long history of many different uses, its internal use has become quite controversial due to scientific studies, some dating back 40-60 years, that revealed potentially harmful effects of pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs) (Moreira et al., 2018), which are found in comfrey. Certain types of pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PAs) are known hepatic and genetic toxins, and in some cases, respiratory toxins (Hoffmann, 2003). Despite this toxicity, scientific studies have also revealed that some types of PAs have several beneficial pharmacological properties, such as antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-HIV activity, as well as the ability to inhibit acetylcholinesterase enzyme (Moreira et al., 2018). While a number of plants contain PAs, such as alkanet (Alkanna tinctoria), arnica (Arnica montana), borage (Borago officinalis), coltsfoot (Tussilago farfara), comfrey (Symphytum spp.), and echinacea (Echinacea spp.), not all PAs are toxic. Depending on their molecular structure, PAs can be either saturated (such as those found in arnica and echinacea) or unsaturated (such as those found in alkanet, borage, coltsfoot, and comfrey). Saturated PAs are considered non-toxic, while unsaturated PAs are considered toxic (Hoffmann, 2003). It is also important to know that some unsaturated PAs have been shown to be more toxic than others, with the macrocyclic retronecine diesters (e.g., senecionine) being more toxic than the retronecine monoesters (e.g., symphytine and echimidine) (Hoffmann, 2003; Rode, 2004). PA levels vary depending on the plant part used, with roots containing higher levels of PAs than mature leaves (Gardner & McGuffin, 2013; Mills & Bone, 2005). PA levels also vary depending on the species of Symphytum. Compared to true comfrey (Symphytum officinale), species of comfrey such as Russian comfrey (Symphytum x uplandicum) and prickly comfrey (Symphytum asperum) contain the more toxic macrocyclic diester PAs (Hoffmann, 2003) and higher levels of echimidine, which has exhibited a more toxic effect (Gardner & McGuffin, 2013). While it can be helpful for herbalists to take these studies into account, it should be noted that the majority of research involved isolating PAs and injecting them at various concentrations, often very high concentrations, into rats. Since a chemical in isolation behaves differently than when present in a whole plant, rats are different than humans, different routes of administration can affect toxicity, and it is sometimes unclear which comfrey species (S. officinale or S. uplandicum) was used, there is dissension among herbalists regarding this decision and whether comfrey is indeed toxic to a healthy human (Hoffmann, 2003) when used in appropriate dosages and frequencies. At this point, there are no clinical studies showing the link between PAs and liver toxicity when comfrey is taken at typical doses by healthy humans. While cases of veno-occlusive liver disease have been reported by individuals taking comfrey leaf or root, it is not known which species of comfrey was used, and dosage and frequency varied among individuals as well, thus making it difficult to come to a conclusion. When it comes to the internal use of comfrey, some herbalists are comfortable continuing to use comfrey internally with a few cautions. First, comfrey is only suggested for healthy individuals who have no history of liver disease or liver function issues, are not taking medications that reduce liver function, and are not pregnant or nursing. Some herbalists now lean toward using preparations made from the larger, more mature leaves, which are known to contain fewer PAs than younger leaves and roots. Herbalists also choose comfrey species that are known to contain less toxic PAs. Lastly, most herbalists who use comfrey internally only do so for short periods of time to decrease exposure to PAs. Some helpful comfrey anecdotes from long time Corbett Report subscriber (and generally helpful, thoughtful and intelligent guy that goes by the screen name “HomeRemedySupply”: “– Comfrey & Bone Repair – SUBTHREAD on Hyperhealth Pro https://corbettreport.com/july-open-thread-2022/#comment-136646 My first exposure of comfrey was when I ordered a bag online about a decade ago. It was harvested in Croatia. I think that I used it to help heal a corn on my toe. The bag is buried somewhere on some shelf. Around 6 years back, I ordered some Comfrey roots from Coe’s Comfrey in North Carolina (featured on a Jack Spirko podcast.) Jack is in north Texas and Corbett interviewed him before. Occasionally, I’ll throw some Comfrey in the blender with my green smoothies. In the Texas heat, the plants require a lot of water, and the grasshoppers like them when everything else dries out. Occasionally, I’ll dig up some roots and plant them in different spots. I like how the Comfrey crowds out grass and weeds. The rabbits like the shade. I rarely use my plants for bones, joints or skin stuff. When I was working the Vitamin department, daily I would interact with 100 people or more. I distinctly remember talking to a Mother whose high school aged boy had broken a leg. She was telling me about a supplement which she swore helped to heal her son much faster than normal. He was right there and confirmed it. It might had been Source Naturals “MBP Bone Renew” or something. There were several brands of that type of stuff on the shelf, so I don’t remember for sure. Years back, when our Shih Tzu broke a leg, I think I fed it some “Bone Renew” and NEM (Natural Eggshell Membrane). Animals don’t lie when it comes to results… Holistic type vets might have some insight. The Vet we went to was famous for treating Dachshunds who have back ailments due to the dog’s long spine. He would often use a lazer type acupuncture gun on his animals. It was quite impressive. He got results. He would often invite me to the back to show me stuff and share his excitement on different medical things. I was enthralled! “Look at this!” and he would have me eyeball through the microscope to the slide. MERCK Veterinary Manual has some interesting stuff… Fluoride Poisoning in Animals ~~WWW merckvetmanual.com/toxicology/fluoride-poisoning/fluoride-poisoning-in-animals Of course, fluoride alters bone growth and makes bones/teeth brittle. The little old ladies who have a curved-forward back accumulated too much fluoride. It is a big issue in places which have higher fluoride levels in the water. Crippled kids are heartbreaking. A lot of photos are out there. Even crippled horses and alligators. [Half of what is swallowed stays in the body virtually forever. Detoxing fluoride from the body could take many decades.]

(This emphasizes the importance of not only eating bone healing foods, but also avoiding bone degenerating substances like fluoride).

Goji Berries Contains Compounds That Increase The Endogenous Production Of Adult Stem Cells (aka “somatic stem cells”)

Stem cells are the fundamental building blocks of the human body. Cells can differentiate and reproduce any tissue such as heart tissue, muscle, cartilage, bone, or liver. Newborn children have a lot of circulating stem cells that are needed for development and can quickly help them recover from infectious diseases and injuries. As we age, the quantities of circulating stem cells in the body begin to reduce each year, making healing and recovery much more difficult over time. You can increase the production of endogenous stem cells via eating specific superfoods (including but not limited to Goji Berries, Ginger, Anthocyanin Rich Foods and Cacao beans ) to boost your health and circulating stem cell count.

A study in China showed LBP facilitated stem cell proliferation and increased the number of monocytes in bone marrow. LBP helps the monocytes to convert to matured leukocytes. The berry has also been used in a number of recent clinical trials for treatment of bone marrow deficiency conditions (low production of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets).

For more info on Goji berries:

The Many Gifts Of The Goji Gavin Mounsey · January 8, 2023 The goji berry plant (Lycium barbarum, Lycium chinense and the lesser known Lycium ruthenicum), also known as a wolfberry (gouqizi, 枸杞) in Chinese, is a scrambling deciduous shrub with long, sparsely spiny weeping branches. It's a Lycium (boxthorn) species that is a member of the Solanacea…

Shiitake Mushrooms Shiitake mushrooms growing on our dining room table getting some sunlight to boost Vitamin D levels before harvesting (from a block composed of sawdust, bran, some nutritional enrichment and water that was inoculated with shiitake mycelium). I provide detailed instructions on how to grow your own at home in my book . Freshly harvested and de-stemmed shiitake mushrooms (we reserve the stems separately for other recipes) Recognized for their potential health benefits, shiitake mushrooms particularly stand out in supporting bone health. They serve as a rich source of vitamin D2, a key element in calcium absorption and the mineralization of bones. Given the established link between vitamin D deficiency and a higher risk of osteoporosis and fractures, incorporating shiitake mushrooms into your meals can be a beneficial step in maintaining optimal bone density.

Maitake Mushrooms Because maitake mushrooms are so rich in vital minerals like calcium, potassium, and vitamin D, they are great for supporting bone health in general and bone remodeling, or bone resorption and production. While potassium aids in halting the loss of calcium from bones, calcium is an essential component for strong bones. Further improving bone health is the ability of vitamin D to assist the body in absorbing and using calcium.

Reishi Mushrooms Reishi mushrooms boast a rich history in traditional medicine, recognized for their multifaceted health benefits, including their potential to promote bone health. Abundant in bioactive compounds, they stimulate the cells responsible for bone formation while restraining bone degradation, playing a vital role in enhancing overall bone health and guarding against conditions like osteoporosis.

Chaga (Inonotus obliquus) Chaga mushroom supports bone health due to its antioxidant properties. While it's not a standalone treatment for osteoporosis, it helps improve bone density, which can be particularly beneficial in conjunction with traditional treatments. haga mushroom is increasingly recognized for its potential role in supporting bone health. Rich in antioxidants, Chaga helps combat the oxidative stress that can accelerate bone loss and contribute to conditions like osteoporosis. Reduction of Oxidative Stress : Chaga's high antioxidant content helps neutralize free radicals in the body, which are known to contribute to the degradation of bone cells. Protection of Bone Cells : By reducing oxidative stress, Chaga may help protect osteoblasts, the cells responsible for bone formation, and osteocytes, which maintain bone tissue. Potential to Enhance Bone Density : While more research is needed, preliminary studies suggest that the antioxidant properties of Chaga could play a role in maintaining or even increasing bone density, providing a natural approach to strengthening bones and reducing the risk of fractures.

Cordyceps Because of their adaptogenic qualities, cordyceps mushrooms are frequently utilized in traditional medicine. They may not be frequently linked to bone health, but they do have a number of advantages in this regard. Bioactive substances contained in cordyceps mushrooms have been shown to promote bone mineralization and strength. Additionally, they have anti-inflammatory qualities that may lessen the chance of fractures and bone loss.

Taraxacum (dandelion) Dandelion deserves a special place among osteoporosis natural treatments and herbs for bone health. It is chock-full of both calcium and silicon . Like horsetail, it helps the body grow healthy bones using silicon it can improve the strength of bones by providing calcium for repair and new growth. Because of its silicon content, dandelion is also useful for connective tissue. Dandelion may be drunk as a tea or tincture . Here are some of the other ways dandilion benefits bone health significantly: Anti-Oxidant Compounds – Dandelions contain an abundance of beta carotene, an antioxidant that protects against cellular damage caused by oxidative stress. The whole plant, but especially the flower, is rich in polyphenols that serve as antioxidants in the body. Oxidation threatens the bone remodeling process– including the cells that build new bone. Rich In Foundation vitamins and minerals – Dandelions contain a number of vitamins and minerals that are important for Osteoporosis Reversal and bone fracture healing including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Vitamin K, and the minerals iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These compounds are essential for building and maintaining strong bones. Fights Inflammation – Dandelion's anti-inflammatory effect has a positive impact on bone health because inflammation hinders the bone remodeling process. Studies found that dandelion reduced markers of inflammation in test tubes. 1 A study with mice found a reduction in lung inflammation among people with inflammatory lung disease when they received dandelion. 2

Cacao Beans (Dark Chocolate):

Optimizes Mitochondrial Health.

Mitochondria are the powerhouses of your cells, generating energy to fuel your cells’ biochemical reactions. Via optimizing their function and promoting their rates of regeneration within your body you are building a solid foundation for health, vibrancy and longevity from the cellular level up (including bone health).

Cacao also Contains Compounds That Increase The Endogenous Production Of Adult Stem Cells (aka “somatic stem cells”)

Cacao has also been shown to improve stem cell function. At the University of California, San Francisco, researchers explored whether a chocolate drink made with cocoa containing high levels of flavanols could influence stem cells and blood vessel health. Participants who drank the high-flavanol beverage had twice as many stem cells in their circulation compared to the people who drank the low- flavanol cocoa, showing that the more flavanols contained in the product, the more stem cell benefits it boasts. As we learned stem cells and blood flow play significant roles in bone healing and bone health, thus, Cacao can help empower us to maintain optimal bone health and accelerate bone healing.

For more info on Cacao beans:

Chamomile ( Matricaria chamomilla ) Chamomile is famous for its soothing abilities, but it also has the lesser-known ability to protect bone strength. Studies have found that chamomile is effective in preventing gradual bone loss, which is one of the leading causes of weakened bones and osteoporosis. It does this by affecting levels of estrogen in women, low levels of which can cause bone loss, especially during menopause. Additionally, like lemongrass, chamomile contains bone-healthy flavonoids. This herb is most famously consumed as tea, but it can also be taken as a tincture or capsules.

Maple syrup (and sap ) offers Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative Benefits Pure maple syrup (and raw sap) contains several minerals and compounds that contribute to bone health and offer osteoprotective benefits. This occurs primarily through the support of bone density and mineral metabolism. Its unique profile includes nutrients that are essential for maintaining strong bones and preventing bone-related issues. For starters, Maple syrup (and sap) is an excellent source of manganese, providing up to 100% or more of the recommended daily intake in a 4-tablespoon serving of syrup. Manganese is critical for bone formation, maintenance of bone density, and the synthesis of cartilage. It also contains calcium, which is essential for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth. The magnesium in maple syrup works with calcium to support bone structure and aids in the absorption of calcium into the bones. the zinc is vital for bone tissue repair, renewal, and the production of collagen, which forms the framework of bones. And last but not least the Quebecol in syrup is a unique polyphenolic compound, formed during the boiling of maple sap, and it has demonstrated anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to support the mineralization activity of osteoblasts (bone-forming cells), making it Osteoregenerative.

For more info on clover: CLOVER Gavin Mounsey · January 22, 2023 Known as seamróg to my Celtic ancestors, she provides medicine for the soil, nourishment for bees and food/medicine for humans too.

Green Tea (Camellia sinensis leaves and buds) Osteoporosis is caused by an imbalance between osteoblastogenesis and osteoclastogenesis processes. Osteoclastogenesis may be enhanced, osteoblastogenesis may be reduced, or both may be evident. Inflammation and high reactive oxygen enhance osteoclastogenesis while reducing osteoblastogenesis by inducing osteoblast apoptosis and suppressing osteoblastic proliferation and differentiation. Catechins, the main polyphenols found in green tea with potent anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, can counteract the deleterious effects of the imbalance of osteoblastogenesis and osteoclastogenesis caused by osteoporosis. Green tea catechins can attenuate osteoclastogenesis by enhancing apoptosis of osteoclasts, hampering osteoclastogenesis, and prohibiting bone resorption in vitro. Catechin effects can be directly exerted on pre-osteoclasts/osteoclasts or indirectly exerted via the modulation of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs)/stromal cell regulation of pre-osteoclasts through activation of the nuclear factor kB (RANK)/RANK ligand (RANKL)/osteoprotegerin (OPG) system. Catechins also can enhance osteoblastogenesis by enhancing osteogenic differentiation of MSCs and increasing osteoblastic survival, proliferation, differentiation, and mineralization. The in vitro effects of catechins on osteogenesis have been confirmed in several animal models, as well as in epidemiological observational studies on human subjects. Even though randomized control trials have not shown that catechins provide anti-fracture efficacy.

For more info on Lemon Balm: Lemon Balm (Melissa officinalis) Gavin Mounsey · August 31, 2024 This post serves as the 11th installment of the (Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series).

( Asparagus officinalis) Common Asparagus Asparagus is high in vitamin K. Vitamin K is well known for its importance as a major blood-clotting factor, but it is also necessary for bone mineralization, cell growth and tissue renewal. New studies indicate its synergistic partnership with vitamin D in promoting bone health. And asparagus is a very good source of the following bone healing relevant compounds as well: B vitamins are a group of vitamins that have a broad scope of action. They give you energy, improve mental function, and help you control stress – to mention a few. As it relates to bone health in particular, asparagus contain the following potent combination of B vitamins: B1, B2, and Folate (the naturally occurring form of folic acid). Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that’s crucial for the production of collagen, a protein that maintains – among other things – healthy bones and cartilage. Copper, a multi-tasking mineral present in an enzyme that produces collagen and elastin. Vitamin D, which among many other important functions, plays a crucial role in preventing falls and fractures. The Glutathione Connection: Asparagus also contains glutathione, known as the Master Antioxidant. It consists of the amino acids glutamic acid, glycine, and cysteine. This power-packed compound protects against the damage caused by free radicals and helps detoxify the liver. Ensuring liver health is a good way to protect your bones as poor liver function has been connected to osteoporosis. But there’s more to glutathione. One study found that it can increase the formation of osteoblasts and inhibit osteoclast production and overactivity without harming the osteoclast cells.

Ashwagandha:

In Ayurveda, an Indian traditional medical practice that dates back thousands of years, one of the most important medicinal herbs is ashwagandha, which has the scientific name of Withania somnifera and is a member of the family Solanaceae. It has been utilized for ages as a Rasayana, which is renowned for its myriad of beneficial effects on one’s health. Ashwagandha is known to contain several bioactive compounds, some of which are known as withanolides, withaferin, cuscohygrine, anahygrine, tropine, pseudo tropine, and anaferine. Withanolides are one of them and are most commonly found in withania root extract. Because of the estrogen-like effects that withanolides have on bones, this extract has the potential to be used as a treatment for osteoporosis. One excellent influence that Ashwagandha extract has on bone health was highlighted in a study conducted on ovariectomized rats. The researchers found that the Ashwagandha extract led to increased ash weight, ash calcium, ash phosphorus, and ash magnesium in the tibia and femur bones.

Actaea racemosa L (commonly known as black cohosh ) belongs to the family Ranunculaceae and is native to eastern North America. Native Americans have long used its rhizome/root to treat diseases such as amenorrhea, bronchitis, sore throat, fever, and kidney disorders. Recent studies have evaluated the effectiveness of Cimicifuga preparations on menopausal symptoms. The main phytochemicals of black cohosh are triterpene glycosides and phenolic acids. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, the administration of 40 mg black cohosh extract to postmenopausal women significantly increased the concentration of bone-specific alkaline phosphatase (BALP), a marker of bone formation. As a result, it had a protective effect on bone metabolism. No impacts were observed in the uterus and mammary glands. The therapeutic effects of black cohosh was attributed to the substances with noradrenergic, serotonergic, GABAergic, and dopaminergic activity rather than an estrogen-like activity. In another study, administration of Cimicifuga racemosa isopropanol extract to postmenopausal women increased the urinary concentration of N-telopeptide, as an indicator of bone resorption, and decreased ALP, in the third month of treatment. An in vitro study showed that black cohosh increased osteoprotegerin (OPG)/RANKL ratio of normal human osteoblasts, and an animal study showed that it has positive effects on hot flashes and osteoporosis in a rat model of osteoporosis. Cimicifuga racemosa and its triterpene saponins exert their bone protection effects by reducing the fat load of the bone marrow and reducing the secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

Egyptian Walking Onions from our garden, for more info read this

Cornus mas L. (cornelian cherry) Belongs to the family Cornaceae. It is a deciduous shrub that grows in temperate regions such as Europe and some parts of Asia. It is cultivated for food, medicine, and ornamental purposes. The chemical compounds are flavonoids, phenolic compounds, anthocyanins, ascorbic acid, citric acid, tartaric acid, gallic acid, malic acid, loganin, and chlorogenic acid. The flavonoids are quercetin 3-o-rutinoside, aromadendrin 7-oB-Ҟ-xyloside. Studies have demonstrated its anti-diabetic, anti-fat, anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anti-cancer, anti-coagulant, and antiparasitic properties. Quercetin and kaempferol isolated from the C.mas extract have anti-inflammatory and phytoestrogenic effects. Some in vitro studies have shown that these two compounds are effective in stimulating osteoblastic bone formation and inhibiting bone resorption. The use of phytoestrogen supplements such as cornelian cherry as an alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in postmenopausal women has estrogen-like effects, and it reduces the symptoms of menopause and the rate of osteopenia without no side effects of estrogen. In a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, administration of 900 mg/day of C. mas extract for eight weeks reduced BALP, Parathyroid Hormone (PTH), and high sensitivity C-Reactive-Protein (hsCRP) levels in postmenopausal women. It was shown that cornelian cherry is effective in the treatment of osteoporosis by upregulating genes related to osteoblast differentiation such as ALP, Runt-related transcription factor 2 (Runx2) and protein containing gamma-carboxyglutamic acid and downregulating the osteoclast-related genes Nfatc1, Ctsk and Acp5.

Gotu Kola While gotu kola does not contain silicon or calcium, it has been shown to improve the health of cartilage and ligaments that connect bones. When ligaments are damaged, they can put extra stress on bones, causing bone damage. Thus, healthy ligaments are essential for healthy bones. Moreover, triterpenoids in gotu kola stimulate type I collagen production. Collagen, a structural protein abundant in bones, is essential for its strength and overall health. As triterpenoids boost collagen synthesis, they aid in forming new bone tissue, promoting faster fracture healing and maintaining optimal density as one ages.

Moringa oleifera The Moringa genus, belonging to the Moringaceae family, includes both natural and cultivated varieties, among which Moringa oleifera is notable. It is renowned for being one of the most abundant plant sources of vitamins A, B (1, 2, 3, 6, 7), C, D, E, and K. Moreover, Moringa contains essential minerals such as copper, iron, calcium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and manganese. With over 40 natural antioxidants, it offers a wide range of health benefits. More than 80 countries, including Pakistan, utilize various parts of the Moringa plant, such as leaves, pods, seeds, gums, bark, and flowers, to address deficiencies in minerals and vitamins, promote cardiovascular health, maintain normal blood sugar levels, neutralize free radicals for reduced cancer risk, support anti-inflammatory mechanisms, improve anaemia, and enhance the immune system61. Additionally, Moringa has positive effects on bone strength, brain function, and eye health. It is also considered beneficial for women experiencing menopause and individuals dealing with overall weakness and malnutrition. In research involving rats with ovariectomies, Moringa oleifera and its various constituents demonstrated a significant role in preventing bone loss.

Cissus quadrangularis (Asthishrinkala) Cissus quadrangularis (CQ), also known as Asthishrinkala, is a traditional medicinal herb with potential osteoprotective effects. This perennial climber, belonging to the Vitaceae family, thrives in the hot regions of India and is commonly known as “hadjod”. In India, it is widely used to enhance bone health and has been studied extensively for its anti-osteoporotic properties, targeting various pathways and mechanisms. CQ contains natural matrices with well-known bioactivity, making it valuable in protecting against conditions such as osteoporosis, stiffness, and gastric ulcers. As per the definition of Asthi Shrinkhala as Asthiyuka, it supports and sustains the integration of Asthi Dhatu, preventing age-related bone degeneration. One active component in CQ, ketosterone, contributes to several beneficial actions: (a) It promotes optimal bone health and acts as an antagonist to glucocorticoid receptors; (b) It exhibits anabolic steroid characteristics, aiding in fracture repair and leading to increased intramuscular creatinine levels; (c) It stimulates the growth of new muscles by countering the detrimental effects of cortisol on muscular tissue; (d) It significantly inhibits the development of harmful free radicals, such as DPPH, superoxide, and lipid peroxide in erythrocytes; (e) It exerts a calming effect on the central nervous system; (f) Its antisecretory and cytoprotective effects safeguard the stomach mucosa against ulcers; (g) It facilitates the recruitment of fibroblasts and chondroblasts to damaged tissues, accelerating the process of regeneration and (i) It provides benets for back and spine issues.

Terminalia arjuna Terminalia arjuna, commonly known as Arjuna, is a plant native to the Indian subcontinent and belongs to the Combretaceae family. It can also be found in Sri Lanka’s southwest and Myanmar to the east. It is a widely used medicinal plant in various indigenous systems of medicine, including the Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Yunnan systems of medicine. The tree holds cultural significance due to its association with astrology and Hindu mythology. References to the name “Arjuna” appear only a few times in the Rig Veda and Artharva Veda. One Charka Samhita mentions the use of Arjuna bark powder as an astringent and diuretic. The bark of Terminalia arjuna (Roxb.) Wight and Arn. holds significant therapeutic importance due to its diverse compounds. The alcohol extract contains glycosides, a substantial amount of calcium carbonates, tannins, and lower levels of aluminium and magnesium. Flavonoids like arjunolone, arjunone, gallic acid, and quercetin, along with terpenoids such as arjumin, arjunic acid, arjunolic acid, and terminic acid, are among the components found in bark. Additionally, other compounds like tannins, pyrocatechols, punicallin, punicalagin, terchebulin, and casurinin have been isolated from the bark. The high flavonoid content in the bark powder has been found to positively impact the antioxidant status of individuals with coronary heart disease. Furthermore, the bark is believed to possess properties that are anticancer, hypolipidemic, and cardiotonic. Studies on ovariectomized rats have demonstrated the anti-osteoporotic effects of T. arjuna, which closely resemble the signs of postmenopausal osteoporosis observed in humans. Due to its ability to enhance the production and release of female hormones, the bark is well-regarded for its capacity to remineralize bones, making it a commonly used remedy for osteoporosis and other bone-related conditions, providing relief for postmenopausal women experiencing discomfort. The application of T. arjuna ethanol extract has been shown to inhibit osteoclast development and has proven to be advantageous, safe, and effective in managing osteoporosis.

Tinospora cordifolia Tinospora cordifolia (Willd.) Miers ex Hook. F. and forms, a massive deciduous climbing shrub with a potential height of up to 300 meters, falls under the Menispermaceae family and is extensively found across India, especially in tropical regions, and certain parts of China. It is commonly known as Giloy in Hindi and Guduchi in Sanskrit44. The effects of an alcoholic extract of Tinospora cordifolia on human osteoblast-like cells MG-63 and primary osteoblast cells from rat femurs were investigated to understand its impact on bone growth, differentiation, and mineralization of bone-like matrix45. The extract, when administered at a dose of 25 g/ml, demonstrated positive effects on osteoblast proliferation in both cell model systems, promoted cell differentiation into osteoblastic lineage, and enhanced the mineralization of bone-like matrix. Cell morphology studies also revealed that the extract increased cell counts without any adverse effects on cell morphology46. In another study using human osteoblast-like cells sarcoma osteogenic SAOS2, both aqueous and alcoholic extracts were tested for their ability to promote bone formation. The ethanolic extract, at a dosage of 25 g/ml, showed increased osteoblast proliferation, while the aqueous extract had no impact on cell growth. The extract also exhibited pro-stimulatory effects on osteoblasts47. The fermented version of this medicine is suggested for healing purposes in Ayurveda, possibly due to these findings.

Nigella sativa Nigella sativa, an herb belonging to the Ranunculaceae family, has been used as an herbal remedy for various acute and chronic diseases since ancient times. It is commonly known as black cumin or habatus sauda, and its active components are mainly found in the seeds. Nigella sativa seed oils are a good source of essential fatty acids, surpassing regular vegetable oil in this aspect. The seeds and oil extracts of Nigella sativa have been used for various health benefits, including anticancer, antioxidant, antimicrobial, antifungal, antiparasitic, and anti-asthmatic properties. The primary active component of Nigella sativa, has shown potential benefits in bone and joint health. Both Nigella sativa and thymoquinone possess anti-oxidative and anti-inammatory properties, which contribute to their antiosteoporotic actions. Nigella sativa nutritional supplementation is beneficial in preventing decreased glucose levels caused by ovariectomy in rats. The seed oils of Nigella sativa contain a higher percentage of unsaturated fatty acids, with linoleic acid and oleic acid being the main non-saturated fatty acids. Oleic acid has been associated with increasing calcium levels and promoting bone health by enhancing nutrient assimilation in the body. Studies have demonstrated that consuming milk fortified with oleic acid and other fortifiers resulted in significant increases in plasma calcium, Vitamin D, and osteocalcin52. Nigella sativa has shown potential in countering osteoporotic conditions in ovariectomized rats, possibly due to its elevated levels of non-saturated fatty acids, in addition to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities.

Azadirachta indica The Meliaceae family includes Azadirachta indica A. Juss, a medicinal plant native to the Indian subcontinent. It is commonly known as the neem tree, and it has been extensively used in traditional medicine for centuries, earning it names like the “pharmacy of the village” tree and the miracle tree. Neem tree extracts contain various beneficial compounds, including tannins, limonoids, gallic acid, di- and triterpenoids, and coumarins, which contribute to a wide range of effects, such as anti-inflammatory, anti-arthritic, anti-pyretic, anti-microbial, anti-tumour, and immunomodulatory properties. In vitro studies have shown promising results for Azadirachta indica root extracts as potential medications for osteoporosis. These extracts demonstrated an increase in caspase enzyme activity and enhanced expression of mitochondrial pro-apoptotic proteins, leading to a reduction in bone loss in the elderly and inducing apoptosis in cancer cells. Furthermore, the extracts promoted bone cell differentiation. The extracts also exhibited an osteo-inductive effect in primary bone marrow cells that were cultured.

Rubia cordifolia Rubia cordifolia, commonly known as Manjishta and belonging to the Rubiaceae family, is widely distributed in India, particularly in the northwest Himalayas. It contains various bioactive substances such as glycosides, naphthoquinones, terpenes, bicyclic hexapeptides, and iridoids, which contribute to its diverse medicinal properties, including anti-arthritic, anti-cancer, anti-microbial, antioxidant, and hepatoprotective effects. In traditional medicine, several herbal plants have been used to treat osteoporosis, bone hardening, and fractures. The root of Rubia cordifolia is known in Ayurveda as a bone mender (Sandhaniya) and is used for treating broken bones. Studies have shown that anthraquinones isolated from Morinda oficinalis, such as physcion, exhibit anti-osteoporotic effects on both osteoblasts and osteoclasts. According to Kasabi et al., the application of ethanolic extract of Rubia cordifolia enhanced biomechanical strength, increased bone formation activity, and reduced bone destruction activity, promoting bone development. In studies, administration of raloxifene and Rubia cordifolia extract at 200 and 400 mg/kg significantly strengthened the bones.

Asparagus racemosus (aka Shatavari) Recently, a new plant family called Asparagaceae was established to accommodate the Asparagus genus, which was previously part of the Liliaceae family’s subfamily Asparagae. The Asparagus genus is considered to have medicinal significance due to the presence of steroidal saponins and sapogenins in various parts of the plant. The term “asparagus” originates from the Greek word meaning “stalk” or “shoot.” There are approximately 300 different varieties of asparagus found worldwide. In traditional Indian medicine, the most commonly used species of asparagus are A. racemosus, A. gonoclados, and A. adsendens. A. racemosus is frequently referred to as a Rasayana in Ayurveda, which pertains to herbal medicines that enhance cellular vitality or resistance to improve overall well-being. In histopathological examinations, methanolic and aqueous extracts of Asparagus racemosus roots significantly influenced mineralization, ossification, and the suppression of osteoclastic activity. The overall ash weight, ash percentage, and calcium content were notably increased. The extract also had a significant effect on lowering serum calcium levels, serum alkaline phosphatase function, and excessive calcium loss in urine caused by ovariectomies. Additionally, it improved biomechanical characteristics, such as the hardness of the fourth lumbar vertebra, its weight, and the length of the femur. Asparagus racemosus root contains phytosterols and other active ingredients that may exhibit estrogen-like effects on estrogen receptors, protecting against osteoporosis.

For more info: Ginkgo Biloba Gavin Mounsey · January 6, 2024 Common name: Ginkgo, Maidenhair tree

Physical Therapy and Gentle Exercise

Once the initial healing phase is over, engaging in physical therapy and gentle exercises can help restore strength and mobility. Activities like swimming, walking, and specific physiotherapy exercises are beneficial for bone recovery. Physical therapy tailored to your specific injury can prevent stiffness and muscle atrophy, ensuring a smoother and more complete recovery. Gentle exercises help maintain cardiovascular health and overall fitness, contributing to better long-term outcomes.

An example of a good Bone Strengthening Herbal Infusion:

This infusion can be drank on a daily basis.

Ingredients

3 parts rosehips

2 parts lemon balm, nettle, oatstraw, red raspberry

1 part horsetail

Directions

• Combine herbs in a glass jar and label.

• To use, fill a clean glass jar ⅓ full of herb mix, pour just boiled water over herbs… filling jar 1 inch from the top, cover and let this sit 4-12 hours.

• Strain and compost herbs. Lightly sweeten, if desired, and drink tea daily.

There are many other easy daily rituals on can include in a diet that I will include in my next book which help to optimize bone health and healing. For now however, I will offer the following:

Here are some recipes from my first book (and some that will be included in my next book) which offer a high amount of Osteoprotective and Osteoregenerative whole foods and naturally occurring plant/fungal compounds to hopefully get you inspires to stack the functions of enjoying culinary creativity, delicious flavors and meals shared with loved ones (while simultaneously helping optimizing bone health and/or helping to heal your bones).

