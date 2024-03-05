An error doesn't become a mistake until you refuse to correct it.

Below I will share a collection of intel related to mitigating the harms of the synthetic spike proteins that are produced in the human body after being injected with one of the genetic slurry cocktails that are being fraudulently marketed as “vaccines”.

I am not an expert herbalist healer, naturopath nor do I know enough about human physiology to unilaterally declare the efficacy of the substances listed below (and each person’s body is different) so please confer with a healer that knows your unique medical situation in detail and do your own research before taking action on a treatment plan. Use the information presented in this post to work collaboratively with your healthcare provider who is familiar with your unique health needs and challenges before trying anything new. The ideas shared are not intended as medical advice or to replace any treatments you are currently using or might use in the future, in whole or in part.

Some of the information below involve supplement products, if at all possible I advocate for sourcing out natural whole food sources of medicinal compounds (or giving your body the required building blocks and stimulation to endogenously produce said medicinal compounds) over buying lab made/isolated versions of those compounds. This is not only due to my strong belief that depending on flimsy shipping supply lines to remain healthy is a precarious position to take, but also due to the bioavailability and over all increased synergistic benefits of whole food sources vs pills and supplement sources.

It is my hope that this information can be helpful to those of you that either took the injections yourselves or you want to help mRNA injected friend/family members heal. I hope this can help empower those that saw their error in judgement in taking these injections (and did not allow that error to become a mistake) so you can embark on a path to healing and becoming your best self.

Spike Protein Detox Guide

About This Spike Protein Detox Guide (sourced from The World Council For Health)

Info also sourced from: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/I-RECOVER-Post-Vaccine-2024-03-01.pdf

This is an evolving guide with emerging information on how to clear viral and vaccine-induced spike proteins from the body. The lists of herbal and other medicines and supplements have been compiled in a collaboration between international doctors, scientists, and holistic medical practitioners.

The core problem in post-vaccine syndrome is long-lasting “immune dysregulation.” The most important treatment goal is to help the body restore a healthy immune system — in other words, to let the body heal itself. Our recommended treatment strategy involves two major approaches:

Promote autophagy to help rid the cells of the spike protein

Use interventions that limit the toxicity/pathogenicity of the spike protein

For more info: https://covid19criticalcare.com/protocol/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/

(different languages for the info below are available here)

Who might benefit from this spike protein detox guide?

If you have had a Covid-19 injection, or are experiencing symptoms that may be related to Covid-19 vaccine transmission (also called shedding), you may benefit from using one or more items from our list of medicines and supplements to reduce spike protein load. The spike protein, which is both a part of the Covid-19 virus and is produced in our bodies in a synthetic form after inoculation, can circulate around our bodies causing damage to cells, tissues, and organs.

Many people have been unable to find help for spike protein related illness (also called spikopathy) through existing healthcare services. This information is relevant if you have experienced adverse reactions after a jab or have post Covid-Injection Syndrome (pCoIS).

Tips

First of all, much of this guide info I shared above and below suggests going to grocery stores and online supplement stores. I would strongly suggest that if you can grow these foods at home, forage for them honorably or buy them from local farmers markets that would be a much wiser choice than supermarkets or supplements from Amazon.com.

Alter your diet so as to reduce consumption of pro-inflammatory food items. A low histamine diet is recommended. Avoid processed foods and GMOs.

The food items found in Table 1 may also be incorporated into daily diets prior to contracting Covid-19 or receiving a Covid-19 jab, if you still choose to do so.

Intermittent fasting: The practice of intermittent fasting involves implementing meal timing schedules that switch back and forth between periods of voluntary fasting and non-fasting. Commonly, those who practice intermittent fasting consume all of their daily calories within 6-8 hours each day. This method of dieting is used to induce autophagy, which is essentially a recycling process that takes place in human cells, where cells degrade and recycle components. Autophagy is used by the body to eliminate damaged cell proteins and can destroy harmful viruses and bacteria post-infection.

Daily consumption of these vitamins is advised. Try to get a basic supply of vitamin A, vitamin E, iodine, selenium, zinc, trace elements, and more in addition to vitamin C and vitamin D3.

Heat therapy, such as taking saunas and hot baths, are considered a good way of detoxing spike protein.

Natural Sources for the compounds and substances mentioned above and below:

Quercetin

Quercetin's powerful capacity for increasing mitochondrial biogenesis and haematopoiesis is one of the main reasons I included several ingredients (such as elderberries, goji berries, cacao beans, cranberries, green tea) in my "Exponential Immunity Syrup" and powder (due to those ingredients containing a good amount of Quercetin).

I was happy to recently discover that even the goji berry leaves contain Quercetin (and a range of other flavonoids) as well so growing that at home gives you a double source.

NAC (N-Acetyl-L-cysteine)

(Cysteine is found in most high-protein foods, shiitake mushrooms, yogurt, cheese, eggs, sunflower seeds and legumes or natto/miso paste ideally.)

Glutathione

It is the best antioxidant that the body makes.

Glutathione is made up of three amino acids. N-acetylcysteine (NAC) is a major component of glutathione. The other two amino acids are Glycine and Glutamine.

𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝘆𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲:

– Spirulina

– Seaweed

– Watercress

– Amaranth (greens and seeds)

- Goji berries

– Organic Bone Broth

– Spinach

– Legumes (runner beans, soybeans, peanuts and peanut butter, peas, mung beans, lentils, and kidney beans etc, preferably fermented as miso paste if it is soy beans).

– Organic Gelatin (such as you would use to make jello or gummies)

– Asparagus

– Nuts and seeds (such as pumpkin or squash seeds, hemp seeds, butternuts, walnuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, flax seeds, sesame seeds and chai seeds)

– Cabbage

– Bamboo shoots

– Kale

– Yogurt/ Kefir (from grass fed animals or you`ll get loaded up with glyphosate from their gmo grain feed)

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) is a supplement form of cysteine.

𝗖𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵-𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘃𝗲𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀/𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘀, 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:

– shiitake mushrooms

– spirulina

– yogurt or cheese (from grass fed animals or you`ll get loaded up with glyphosate from their gmo grain feed)

– eggs (from organically raised chickens)

– sunflower seeds

– organic sourdough bread

– Dates

– Ginseng

– legumes (same story as above, fermented is better, especially with soy beans and obviously watch out for the ones dosed with glyphosate)

– Peppers

– Cabbage

– Garlic

– Onions

– Kale

– Nuts (pecans, cashews, hazelnuts, almonds, and Brazil nuts)

– Seeds (sesame seeds, amaranth seeds, cannabis/hemp seeds etc)

𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲:

– Spirulina

– Seaweed (such as dulse, nori or kombu)

– Yogurt and Ricotta Cheese (from grass fed animals or you`ll get loaded up with glyphosate from their gmo grain feed)

– Legumes (same story as above)

– Red cabbage

– organic Eggs

– Nuts

– Parsley

– Dark Leafy Greens (such as amaranth greens, mustard greens, spinach, collard greens, kale, cannabis fan leaves, lettuce, radish greens, and cilantro, are good sources of glutamine)

– Organic Bone Broth

– Nuts and seeds (such as cashews, hazelnuts, pistachios, coconut milk, pumpkin or squash seeds, hemp seeds, butternuts, walnuts, sunflower seeds, almonds, flax seeds, brazil nuts, sesame seeds and chai seeds).



- Palmitoylethanolamide (found in eggs, fermented soy beans and peanuts)



- L-Theanine (found in green tea leaves and in Bolete mushrooms)

(I will add to this list when I have time but if you go to the recipes I share at the bottom of this post you will find ways to combine foods that provide the full spectrum of all pertinent naturally occurring substances described in this article)

Spike Protein Detox Products like the one described in this post contain Bromelain, Nattokinase and Turmeric extract (main compound curcumin).

Natural Whole Food sources of Bromelain:

Pineapple

Cannabis

Papaya

Ginger

Kefir

Sauerkraut

Avocado

Bananas

Kimchi

Kiwifruit

Nattokinase is an enzyme produced from nattō, a traditional Japanese food made from soybeans fermented with the bacterium, Bacillus subtilis.

Natto Recipe: https://culturesforhealth.com/blogs/recipes/soy-recipe-how-to-make-homemade-natto

Turmeric can be grown at home as an indoor houseplant (which you put outside in the summer). Fermented turmeric is at least ten times as efficacious medicinally than non-fermented.

For more info read:

Some “Protein Binding Inhibitors” inhibit the binding of the spike protein to human cells, while others neutralize the spike protein so that it can no longer cause damage to human cells.

Spike Protein Inhibitors: Prunella vulgaris, pine needles, Sweetgum seed extract, emodin, neem, dandelion leaf, ivermectin

Spike Protein Neutralizers: N-acetylcysteine (NAC), glutathione, fennel tea, star anise tea, pine needle tea, St. John’s wort, comfrey leaf, vitamin C

Ivermectin has been shown to bind to the spike protein, potentially rendering it ineffective in binding to the cell membrane.

Several plants found in nature, including pine needles, fennel, star anise, St. John’s wort, and Sweetgum seed, contain a substance called shikimic acid, which helps to neutralize the spike protein. Shikimic acid helps to reduce several possible damaging effects of the spike protein, and is helps to counteract blood clot formation.

Regular oral doses of vitamin C are useful in neutralizing any toxin.

Pine needle tea has powerful antioxidant effects and contain high concentrations of vitamin C.

Nattokinase (see Table 1), an enzyme derived from the Japanese soybean dish ‘Natto’, is a natural substance whose properties may help to reduce the occurrence of blood clots.

For more info on how to forage for pine needles, tasty recipe ideas for enjoying them in food and info on how to extract Shikimic Acid in potent concentrations using an espresso machine read:

What is Interleukin-6?

Interleukin 6, or IL-6, is a primarily pro-inflammatory cytokine protein. This means it is naturally produced by the body in response to infection or tissue damage and initiates the inflammatory response.

Why target IL-6?

Some natural substances help the post-jab detoxification process by targeting Interleukin 6.

Scientific evidence shows that cytokines such as IL-6, are found in far higher levels among those infected with Covid when compared to uninfected individuals.

IL-6 has been used as a biomarker for Covid progression. Increased levels of IL-6 have been found in patients with respiratory dysfunction. Meta-analysis has revealed a reliable relationship between IL-6 levels and covid severity. IL-6 levels have been inversely related with T-cell count in ICU patients.

Pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6 are also expressed post-vaccination, and studies suggest that they may reach the brain.

Il-6 inhibitors have in fact been recommended by the WHO for severe Covid cases, for which they have been described as life-saving.

How to detox from IL-6

The following lists of natural substances, including several basic anti-inflammatory food supplements, can be used to prevent the adverse effects of IL-6 by inhibiting its action.

IL-6 Inhibitors (anti-inflammatories): Boswellia serrata (frankincense) and dandelion leaf

Other IL-6 inhibitors: Black cumin (Nigella sativa), curcumin, fish oil and other fatty acids, cinnamon, fisetin (flavonoid), apigenin, quercetin (flavonoid), resveratrol, luteolin, vitamin D3 (with vitamin K2), zinc, magnesium, jasmine tea, spices, bay leaves, black pepper, nutmeg, and sage

Several natural, plant-based substances are used in antiviral therapy. The plant pigment quercetin has been shown to display a broad range of anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects.

Zinc has been shown to work as a potent antioxidant, which protects the body from oxidative stress, a process associated with DNA damage, excess inflammation, and other damaging effects.

this pic shows many of the foods I will share information on below that can help with either mitigating the deleterious effects of synthetic spike proteins, spike protein detox and/or they offer cardio-protective/cardio-regenerative benefits.

Here are some Delicious Synergistic Innete Immune System Optimizing Recipes (which also combine many of the Spike Protein Detoxing foods as well as cardio-protective and cardio regenerative foods which I cover further down in this post):



1. Wild Fermented Turmeric, Ginger and Lemon Slices with Tri-colored Pepper Corns: (I share the full recipe in the comments section which is accessible through the link above).

2. Vegetarian Khao Poon (I share the full recipe for this extremely nutritious and healing traditional Laotian on the update linked above).

adding ingredients to the broth while making Khao Poon

a finished bowl of our Vegetarian Khao Poon

(The following recipes will be included in my upcoming book):



3. Purple Dragon Chi' (An anthocyanin rich Kimchi)

a close up of jars filled with Purple Dragon Chi'

4. 'Midnight Miso' Soup

Simmering ingredients to make the broth for our Midnight Miso Soup

a finished bowl of Midnight Miso Soup

5. Thai Roasted Sweet Potato, Ginger and Carrot Soup

Thai Roasted Sweet Potato, Ginger and Carrot Soup

6. Xocolatl (an ancient traditional Mayan Cocao beverage)

Some of the ingredients that went into our recipe for Xocolatl

a finished cup of Xocolatl

7. Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices:

a close up of some the ingredients that go into making our Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices

a finished bowl of Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices

a close up of a forkful of Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices

one possible way to enjoy Jeweled Tabbouleh with Ancient Grains and North African Spices (via stuffing peppers and adding fun toppings like cheese and/or avocado)

8. Amaranth Seed, Trail Of Tears and Hokkaido Black Soy Bean Miso Paste

homemade miso soup with shiitake mushrooms and green onions

9. Sauerkraut

This image shows one of my makeshift re-purposed fermentation vessels (a large cookie jar which I bought on sale from a bulk food store). In the image above I combined some salt brine with juice from cabbage cores to fully submerge the ingredients in order to create a very ‘hands off’ fermentation process (as I knew I was going to be busy that week). Most veggies like this are over 90% water so it makes it's own brine and exactly the right amount for best nutrient creation. I sometimes add salt brine when the cabbage I am working with does not happen to produce enough brine to submerge the ingredients (often the brine is enriched with other ingredients). I do this while keeping in mind that this leaches nutrients out into the brine during fermentation. Thus, the resulting colorful brine is packed full of nutrients, enzymes and antioxidants and should be seen as a powerful medicine and food in and of itself (and not discarded).

Some finished homemade pink sauerkraut (made with purple cabbage). This sauerkraut offers all the health benefits listed below with the addition of the health benefits offered by the Anthocyanin (which is the pigment and antioxidant compound that is responsible for it’s vibrant color).

You can learn more about my book which offers many other delicious, nutritionally synergistic and highly medicinal recipes through this link: recipesforreciprocity.com





As many of you know, instances of myocarditis and/or pericarditis in young people has exponentially increased in in lock step with the roll out of the synthetic mRNA and viral vector genetic injections (which were fraudulently marketed as “vaccines”).



I have personally lost two childhood friends to these injections. They were both relatively healthy guys in their mid 30-s and died after receiving one or more of the injections, succumbing to severe heart based injuries. Several other friends did not die but after they chose to get the injections (in most cases under duress and due to financial coercion being imposed by government mandates that would have taken their job and salary away if they refused to be injected) but they did end up with myocarditis and/or pericarditis. That condition can be crippling for many and severely impede one’s ability to live a long and full life.

It is in the interest of helping those people who are suffering from heart based injuries after receiving injections and/or being injected with organisms that can induce similar conditions that I share the following preliminary research and rough excerpt from my upcoming book.



𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗼 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗯𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀





While conventional medical treatment options for conditions (such as injection and/or viral induced myocarditis/pericarditis) is often just about covering symptoms and mitigating the chance of life threatening degeneration of these conditions (with extremely expensive pharmaceutical drugs) there is some new research that indicates that humans may have the potential for myocardial regeneration (producing new heart cells to replace damaged ones) via the stimulation of the differentiation of Multipotent Adult Endogenous Stem Cells (in particular Mesenchymal stem cells, which have been shown to be capable of initiating Cardiomyocyte Proliferation).



Many people (especially young people) are being detrimentally impacted by the various experimental injections being pushed on the global population right now and one of the most common injuries being inflicted on the injected is damage to the heart tissue (myocarditis and pericarditis). These detrimental effects on human biology were well known by the manufacturers of said injections before the roll out of these experimental medical procedures. In light of the gravity of this heinous crime and the massive unnecessary loss of life and inflicting of grievous harm on untold millions which is taking place now I felt compelled to look into any potential natural remedies which could at the very least mitigate the damage (or potentially stimulate internal healing). What I found is that there is hope for regenerating even those cells which are typically thought of as irreversibly damaged once an injury occurs via the pathway of stimulating the differentiation of Endogenous Adult Stem Cells.



When you think of stem cells you probably think of the cells that exist in fetuses or infants or the various injectable treatments used in stem cell therapy but human adults also produce stem cells internally (which differentiate into a number of different cell types). There is now a significant amount of research indicating that (given the proper stimulus) adult stem cells can differentiate into cardiomyocytes and replace damaged heart cells. If one takes a nutritional (herbalist) approach to stimulate increased levels of Myelopoiesis (the production of bone marrow and of all cells that arise from it, such as mesenchymal stem cells) and haematopoiesis (the formation of blood cellular components such as haematopoietic stem cells) while also eating medicinal herbs that encourage Cardiac Stem Cell Activation it may be possible to initiate some degree of Endogenous Myocardial Regeneration.



True cardiac regeneration of the injured heart has been broadly described in lower vertebrates by active replacement of lost cardiomyocytes to functionally and structurally restore the myocardial tissue. Though this is not typically the case with humans, on the contrary, following severe injury (i.e., myocardial infarction) the adult mammalian heart is typically endowed with an impaired reparative response by means of meager wound healing program and detrimental remodeling, which can lead over time to cardiomyopathy and heart failure. Lately, a growing body of studies have supported the therapeutic use of stem cells to provide myocardial regeneration, with the working hypothesis that stem cells can interact with cardiac tissue resulting in new cardiovascular cells to replenish the lost ones.

One thing I think we should highlight when we are talking about "Regenerative Medicine" is that leaning into more lab made concoctions, expensive supplements or stem cell injections may address health issues for some in the short term, but that is another path to dependency on centralized and/or high tech infrastructure and having access to sufficient money to be able to continue to purchase said services and products. I also feel, that with regards to stem cell therapies, we should be asking ourselves questions like "Where were these stem cells sourced from?" and "Does my body really need the introduction of extracted stem cells from another being when my own body has the capability of producing Somatic stem cells (endogenously produced "adult stem cells")?

I feel it it also important to point that that there is a growing movement within some circles of the conventional "health care" system and in corporate funded education systems to begin doing something similar to how "greenwashing" is used to sell products in the agricultural /government sectors but they are instead using the word "regenerative" to describe invasive experimental medical procedures that involve gene splicing (rDNA) and gene editing (CRISPR) technologies.

I`ll share some examples of what I mean so you can get an idea of how the word "regenerative" is being hijacked/misused in big pharma's propaganda:

- https://crisprtx.com/focus-areas/regenerative-medicine

from the website linked above: "To expand the potential of regenerative medicine, we are pursuing gene-editing approaches to allow allogeneic use of stem cell-derived therapies by enabling immune evasion with the goal of improving existing cell function and directing cell fate."

- https://www.synthego.com/crispr-stem-cells

- https://www.mdpi.com/1420-3049/28/4/1982

(from the study linked above: "Regenerative medicine is one of the therapeutic applications of stem cells which can help to restore damaged organs or tissues in patients suffering from chronic diseases or injuries.. ..Today, with the advancement of technology, various tools have been provided to researchers, among which we can mention genome editing techniques, which have given us the ability to change and manipulate the genome sequence at the desired point")

- "Putting an End to Heart Attacks by Editing Human DNA

Verve Therapeutics is targeting cholesterol-causing genes to clear arteries with its experimental therapy." :

https://archive.ph/s8Pzs#selection-3195.0-3199.106

I could go on but I think you get my point. As many of you know who are reading this, using gene splicing and editing technologies to mess with the fabric of life and attempt to play god (for profiteering and seeking quick fix high tech solutions for things like bad cholesterol which has an obvious source in poor lifestyle choices) is irresponsible and must be called out, stopped and made illegal in order to protect the integrity of the biosphere and our human genome.

I suspect that similar initiatives to gene splice and gene edit the exosomes (such as microRNA) are underway. That is a dangerous and hubristic use of technology which we should avoid at all costs.

Food grown in living soil offers powerful natural epigenetic upgrades and ‘downloads‘ for our cells via the exosomic data that is imprinted in it and interpreted by our cells (but that is a process that is safeguarded and guided by the wisdom of nature and Creation).

Thus, what I suggest is that (just as with when we assess products of agriculture which claim to be "regenerative" or "sustainable" to discern whether or not those labels are legit or greenwashing) we should also cast a discerning eye on medical procedures and products that are labelled as "regenerative", as there is the potential for dangerous and irresponsible genetic modification of human beings as well as breeding dependency on high tech expensive lab treatments (when we have the potential to nourish our innate stem cells without any of that).

In my opinion, the most beneficial form of "Regenerative Medicine" would be an approach that is holistic all the way from the soil to the healing of the human (as in one is growing/accessing the food that one is using for regenerative medicine locally). The most powerful regenerative medicine involves also cultivating a direct relationship that is reciprocal with the Earth. No labs or middle men needed.

Via choosing beneficial lifestyle choices (exercise, hydration, time in nature, meditation etc) and combining carefully chosen plants and fungi that contain compounds which are known to increase the number of pluripotent cells produced in the human body we regenerate from the inside out (these adult stem cells are capable of differentiating into a number of cells that play key roles in maintaining a resilient immune system and many other key systems).

We can choose a diet formulated to account for Nutrimiromic impact of the ingredients. This is achieved via providing plants and fungi with specific microRNA (which are transported by exosomes; specialized membrane enclosed, nano sized vesicles secreted by all plant, animal, bacterial and fungal cells) that survive the digestive process, containing genetic information (which functions like a software update) favorably altering the 'hardware' of our gene-expression. All of that can be done without artificial haphazard gene editing tech, lab made or injectable products.





Now that I clarified about “regenerative medicine” and the potential of “stem cells” let us get back to the practical purpose of this post regarding cardio-protective/cardio-regenerative foods/herbs.

Recent experimental evidence suggests that regenerative stem cell medicine could be a useful therapeutic approach to counteract cardiac damage and promote tissue regeneration. Researchers have recently sought to answer this question: How can myocardial regeneration be stimulated? There is a decent amount of research that indicates natural compounds from plant extracts can play a particularly promising role.



Below is a list of research articles and a list of medicinal herbs/natural compounds which have been proven to be cardioprotective and/or assist in stimulating and activating adult stem cells for myocardial regeneration.







Cardioprotective and Cardio Regenerative Foods List:





1. Turmeric (Curcuma longa):



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26339812/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21720000/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17569220/

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3514766/

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5351241/

for more info:





2. Echinacea (Echinacea purpurea or Cone Flower)



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26369808/

- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0888754306002461?via%3Dihub

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4833461/

- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0944711321001148#!

- https://stemcellres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13287-015-0171-5

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7663822/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21312240/

- https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Studies-on-phytochemical%2C-antioxidant%2C-and-of-and-Aarland-Ba%C3%B1uelos-Hern%C3%A1ndez/cf07386f16a7774be31e2151ea5779b236915021

For more info on the many health benefits offered by purple cone flower:





3. Pine (the needles and bark of certain species such as the Eastern White Pine or Pinus strobus and/or the French Maritime Pine

or Pinus pinaster)



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17996829/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29096743/

- https://www.nature.com/articles/hr2007107.pdf?origin=ppub

- https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/pine-bark-extract#benefits

- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/26270680_Effect_of_extracts_from_pine_needle_against_oxidative_DNA_damage_and_apoptosis_induced_by_hydroxyl_radical_via_antioxidant_activity

- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-017-07748-x

- https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12257-008-0006-7

- https://www.koreascience.or.kr/article/JAKO201130662201670.jsp1ff8%3Fkj=OJOOBS&py=2014&vnc=v31n1ff1ff882&sp=141

For more info:





4. Resveratrol (found in grapes, red and white wine, blueberries, japanese knotweed, cranberries, and cocoa / dark chocolate.)



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17322642/



5 Schisandra chinensis (Five-flavor berry)



- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6435518/

- https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0079418

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24976588/

For more info:





6. Ophiopogon Japonicus (Mondo Grass Root, aka Radix Ophiopogonis or "Mai Dong")



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31923517/

- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2213422017301798

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27641605/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26434529/



7. Panax Ginseng (Korean Red Ginseng)



- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-020-61491-4

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3818953/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21253944/

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphys.2018.00699/full

- https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0144733

- https://www.researchgate.net/publication/5541422_Effect_of_Panax_ginseng_Components_on_the_Differentiation_of_Mouse_Embryonic_Stem_Cells_into_Cardiac-like_Cells



8. Absorbic Acid

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22143566/



9. Astragalus (Astragalus membranaceus or « Huang Qi »)



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/7549379/

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5916262/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23954827/

- https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/447841

- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1756464620305636

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2020.00349/full

- https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2012/282383/

- http://www.naturalmedicinalherbs.net/include/searchherb.php?herbsearch=Astragalus+membranaceus&x=7&y=12



10. Fermented wheat germ extract (avemar)



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19622599/



11. Geum Japonicum (Asian herb bennet)



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21781595/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16873297/

- https://www.nature.com/articles/srep03962

- https://cdnsciencepub.com/doi/abs/10.1139/bcb-2017-0313

- http://www.naturalmedicinalherbs.net/include/searchherb.php?herbsearch=Geum+japonicum&x=14&y=13



12. Glycyrrhizae Radix (Chinese licorice plant)



- https://d-nb.info/1177893800/34

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2018.00348/full

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6221911/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34413986/



13. Rosa Laevigata (Cherokee Rose)



- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4605027/

- https://genomediscovery.org/2017/07/natural-product-derived-therapy-for-heart-regeneration-and-repair-total-flavonoids-isolated-from-rosa-laevigata-michhx-fruit-increase-agrin-expression-activate-yap-and-erk-mediated-signaling-r/

- http://www.ijcem.com/files/ijcem0011060.pdf

- http://www.naturalmedicinalherbs.net/herbs/r/rosa-laevigata=cherokee-rose.php



14. Rehmannia Glutinosa (Chinese Foxglove or “shēng dì huáng”)



- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3548813/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23336403/

- http://www.naturalmedicinalherbs.net/include/searchherb.php?herbsearch=rehmannia+glutinosa&x=0&y=0



15. Terminalia Arjuna, (Arjuna)



- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4220499/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20874682/

- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2225411016000262

- https://ijpp.com/IJPP%20archives/2018_62_1/8-19.pdf

- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/016752739502320V



16. Citrus Bergamia (Bergamot orange)



- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/1/275/pdf

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27403151/

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2015.00036/full

- https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2018/9395804/

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6497409/



17. Salvia miltiorrhiza (Chinese sage, tan shen, or danshen)



- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21146968/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22872094/

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6099286/

- https://www.nature.com/articles/aps2017193

- https://www.spandidos-publications.com/10.3892/ijmm.2017.3293

- https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2016/4797102/



18. Ligusticum Wallichii (aka Chuan Xiong)



- https://www.nature.com/articles/aps201475

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2018.00301/full

- https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/453137

- https://www.hindawi.com/journals/omcl/2016/2124638/

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3111646/

- https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ecam/2014/620359/

- https://acpinternist.org/weekly/archives/2017/06/13/2.htm



19. Crataegi Fructus (Japanese hawthorn fruit or "

Shan Zha")



- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6271784/

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3891531/

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fphar.2020.00118/full

- https://www.worldscientific.com/doi/abs/10.1142/S0192415X05002606

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4586556/

20. Hazelnuts -

Hazelnuts are considered cardioprotective, meaning they help protect against heart disease. This is due to their high content of beneficial nutrients like monounsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and fiber. These components work together to reduce risk factors for heart disease, such as high cholesterol, inflammation, and high blood pressure.

For more info on the health benefits of Hazelnuts and how to grow them:

21. Other Hawthorn (Crataegus species) Crataegus laevigata; Crataegus monogyna; Crataegus oxyacantha has been used to treat heart disease as far back as the 1st century.

By the early 1800s, American doctors were using it to treat circulatory disorders and respiratory illnesses. Traditionally, the berries were used to treat heart problems ranging from irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, chest pain, hardening of the arteries, and heart failure. Today, the leaves and flowers are used medicinally. There is even research to suggest that hawthorn might be effective when used in the treatment of mild-to-moderate heart failure.

Research:

Chen, Chung-Yu, Chien-Wen Hou, Jeffrey R. Bernard, Chiu-Chou Chen, Ta-Cheng Hung, Lu-Ling Cheng, Yi-Hung Liao, and Chia-Hua Kuo. “Rhodiola Crenulata- and Cordyceps Sinensis-Based Supplement Boosts Aerobic Exercise Performance after Short-Term High Altitude Training.” High Altitude Medicine & Biology 15, no. 3 (September 1, 2014): 371–79. https://doi.org/10.1089/ham.2013.1114. ↵

Parisi, A., E. Tranchita, G. Duranti, E. Ciminelli, F. Quaranta, R. Ceci, C. Cerulli, P. Borrione, and S. Sabatini. “Effects of Chronic Rhodiola Rosea Supplementation on Sport Performance and Antioxidant Capacity in Trained Male: Preliminary Results.” The Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness 50, no. 1 (March 2010): 57–63. ↵

Shanely, R. Andrew, David C. Nieman, Kevin A. Zwetsloot, Amy M. Knab, Hidetaka Imagita, Beibei Luo, Barbara Davis, and José M. Zubeldia. “Evaluation of Rhodiola Rosea Supplementation on Skeletal Muscle Damage and Inflammation in Runners Following a Competitive Marathon.” Brain, Behavior, and Immunity 39 (July 2014): 204–10. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbi.2013.09.005. ↵

Gray, Beverley. The Boreal Herbal: Wild Food and Medicine Plants of the North. Whitehorse, Yukon: Aroma Borealis Press, 2011. ↵

Winston, David, and Steven Maimes. Adaptogens: Herbs for Strength, Stamina, and Stress Relief. Rochester, VT: Healing Arts Press, 2007. ↵

Keller, Amy C. “RE: Review of Rhodiola in the Treatment of Depression.” American Botanical Council. December 15, 2016. Accessed January 21, 2019. ↵

Mao, Jun J., Sharon X. Xie, Jarcy Zee, Irene Soeller, Qing S. Li, Kenneth Rockwell, and Jay D. Amsterdam. “Rhodiola Rosea versus Sertraline for Major Depressive Disorder: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial.” Phytomedicine: International Journal of Phytotherapy and Phytopharmacology 22, no. 3 (March 15, 2015): 394–99. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phymed.2015.01.010. ↵

Huang, Li-Yen, I.-Chuan Yen, Wei-Cheng Tsai, Blerina Ahmetaj-Shala, Tsu-Chung Chang, Chien-Sung Tsai, and Shih-Yu Lee. “Rhodiola Crenulata Attenuates High Glucose Induced Endothelial Dysfunction in Human Umbilical Vein Endothelial Cells.” The American Journal of Chinese Medicine 45, no. 6 (2017): 1201–16. https://doi.org/10.1142/S0192415X17500665. ↵

Chuang, Ming-Lung, Tzu-Chin Wu, Yau-Tung Wang, Yau-Chen Wang, Thomas C.-Y. Tsao, James Cheng-Chung Wei, Chia-Yin Chen, and I-Feng Lin. “Adjunctive Treatment with Rhodiola Crenulata in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – A Randomized Placebo Controlled Double Blind Clinical Trial.” PLoS ONE10, no. 6 (June 22, 2015). https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0128142. ↵

Senthilkumar, Ravichandran, Thangaraj Parimelazhagan, Om Prakash Chaurasia, and R. B. Srivastava. “Free Radical Scavenging Property and Antiproliferative Activity of Rhodiola Imbricata Edgew Extracts in HT-29 Human Colon Cancer Cells.” Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Medicine 6, no. 1 (January 2013): 11–19. https://doi.org/10.1016/S1995-7645(12)60194-1. ↵

Li, Hai, and Chen Chen. “Inhibition of Autophagy Enhances Synergistic Effects of Salidroside and Anti-Tumor Agents against Colorectal Cancer.” BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine 17 (December 16, 2017). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12906-017-2046-z. ↵

Zeng, Wei, Tao Xiao, Anlie Cai, Weiliang Cai, Huanhuan Liu, Jingling Liu, Jie Li, et al. “Inhibiting ROS-TFEB-Dependent Autophagy Enhances Salidroside-Induced Apoptosis in Human Chondrosarcoma Cells.” Cellular Physiology and Biochemistry: International Journal of Experimental Cellular Physiology, Biochemistry, and Pharmacology 43, no. 4 (2017): 1487–1502. https://doi.org/10.1159/000481971. ↵

MÃjÃtez, Salvador, Rosa-MarÃna Giner, and Mari-Carmen Recio. “Immunmodulatory and Antiproliferative Properties of Rhodiola Species.” Planta Medica 82, no. 11/12 (July 2016): 952–60. https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0042-107254. ↵

Loo, Wings T. Y., L. J. Jin, Louis W. C. Chow, Mary N. B. Cheung, and Min Wang. “Rhodiola Algida Improves Chemotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis in Breast Cancer Patients.” Expert Opinion on Investigational Drugs 19 Suppl 1 (April 2010): S91-100. https://doi.org/10.1517/13543781003727057. ↵

Booker, Anthony, Banaz Jalil, Debora Frommenwiler, Eike Reich, Lixiang Zhai, Zarko Kulic, and Michael Heinrich. “The Authenticity and Quality of Rhodiola Rosea Products.” Phytomedicine: International Journal of Phytotherapy and Phytopharmacology 23, no. 7 (June 15, 2016): 754–62. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.phymed.2015.10.006. ↵

Winston, David, and Steven Maimes. Adaptogens: Herbs for Strength, Stamina, and Stress Relief. Rochester, VT: Healing Arts Press, 2007. ↵

Info/Research on Cardio Regeneration:

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4768311/#R10

- https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/13/1/275/pdf

- https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2018/ra/c7ra13326j

- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41569-021-00637-x

- https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abg5159

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fbioe.2020.00447/full

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33477916/

- https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcvm.2018.00007/full

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10074487/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19342590/

- https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.105.590653

- https://d-nb.info/1177893800/34

- https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/58431

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19176252/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22653801/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11772882/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21415390/

- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25766532/

- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41569-018-0036-6

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4768311/

- https://stemcellsjournals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1634/stemcells.2005-0386

- https://patents.google.com/patent/CN103169862A/en



Info and Research on Herbal medicines for viral myocarditis:

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3155696/?fbclid=IwAR21L71hi2HXMtWo0-XecEri8YjtnrQR7E4W0IxnS5NEzkPED18-fHN8EYE

- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0753332221007617

- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3155696/

Related research in regenerative medicine :

(again beware of the creepy lab-grown version of “regenerative medicine” promoted in some of the studies below. I share them as the intel they provide can be back-engineered or deconstructed and re-purposed to empower those seeking natural herbal/dietary approaches to stimulating adult stem cells to heal)



- Application of Herbal Medicine as Proliferation and Differentiation Effectors of Human Stem Cells: https://www.intechopen.com/chapters/58431



- Multilineage potential of adult human mesenchymal stem cells: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10102814/



- Plants and Their Bioactive Constituents in Mesenchymal Stem Cell-Based Regeneration: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/bmri/2018/7571363/



- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: Problems and Advantages when Applying them in Regenerative Medicine: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3347549/



- Effect of Active Ingredients of Chinese Herbal Medicine on the Rejuvenation of Healthy Aging: Focus on Stem Cells: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/ecam/2020/7307026/







I hope you find this info empowering and if you know someone who has been injured by one of the ineffective and dangerous injections please share this info if you feel it would help them. Also, much of this research is also relevant for those who are suffering from viral myocarditis so I hope this can help anyone who is dealing with that as well.



These herbs, studies and approaches to healing are by no means a one size fits all solution. Think of this information as a toolkit (that can be utilized by you and your health care practitioner to optimize your path to healing). Every individual's biology is unique due to many different variables. Thus, When seeking to provide your body the 'molecular tools' and 'biological information' (in the form of herbal medicines) that can activate enhanced regenerative capacities for key cells (like heart cells) and optimize your path to healing it is always wise to consult with a Naturopathic Doctor (or if its all you have access to, a conventional allopathic MD that has educated themselves beyond the typical big pharma designed curriculum) before beginning to take combinations of healing herbs as they often know your unique medical history, possible interactions with any meds you may be taking and can help monitor and guide your progress via regular check ups.





This newsletter is intended to not only shine a light onto unpleasant truths but more importantly, to offer viable courses of action and solutions to the challenges we face which can be applied in a decentralized way. Thus, I share my recipes and info on the healing power of real food in the hopes it can provide you with increased food/health sovereignty, resilience and longevity.



I wish you all good health, longevity, clarity, empowerment and resilience.