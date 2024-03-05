Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Being Nobody, Going Nowhere's avatar
Being Nobody, Going Nowhere
Mar 6, 2024

Fantastic list - love the emphasis on healthy food. We are what eat, after all. Amen to all that. Great service to the community - much appreaciated.

It is right down my alley - I make my own herb tinctures and eat well etc.

But may I add a few very powerful detox agents and procedures not much talked about, because feverishly fought against and successfully censored by Big Pharma for decades now?

1. Chlorine Dioxide (MMS Drops)

If I needed to chose only one - it would be this. This stuff is magic. I take it for almost 9 years now on a daily basis.

2. Coffee enemas.

Amazing detox with the added bonus of mental clarity and peace. It is no coinicdence that coffee was first cultivated by Sufi meditators. But taking it as an enema (long and short), adds several dimensions to it over drinking.

3. Fasting in a form that attracts you (long, short, intermettant etc.)

I hardly every eat anything before 2 pm.

Being a fat burner rather than a carb burner is crucial for health

4. Sweating

5. Sun bath

6. Daily mouth hygene with 3% Hydrogene Proxide (many toxins come from teeth feelings and enter through nasal passages)

7. Milk Thistle Tincture for total liver regeration. This stuff is magic too.

I make my own herb tinctures and use a lot of different stuff to keep healty, but for detox the above works really well.

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John Galt's avatar
John Galt
Mar 5, 2024

Karl.C (substack) is experimenting with Sodium Citrate as a chelator for bio-weapon baddies.

Yesterday I was at the horsey farm store and bought Ivermectin for Cattle. 1 litre. Mooo!

I have some human intended Ivermectin but not much and it cost me more.

He asked me if I wanted injectable. "Gawd no!" I don't want to get hooked on it.

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