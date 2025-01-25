Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

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Veronika Bond's avatar
Veronika Bond
Jan 28, 2025

Thank you for this love letter to black currants. You're inspiring me to plant some in our garden this spring! 🙏 ♥️

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SomeDude
Jan 25, 2025

great write up.

I should buy a currant bush again. I've tried to plant both red and black currants but somehow they both attracted my lawnmower near dusk (yes, that's my own fault) before they rooted in and neither survived.

the funny thing is the choice to grow them had nothing to do with health or nutrition... I love the flavor, and when dried like raisins the sugar crystal crunch texture is fantastic too.

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