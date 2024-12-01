Gavin’s Newsletter

Gavin’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Connally's avatar
Steve Connally
Dec 2, 2024Edited

Gavin. I am so humbled to see my name mentioned in your piece (a few times). I want you to know ho much it means to me.....truly!!! I agree with Mary. You are an inspiration. You motivated me to start a garden this year, ferment food, read and learn, consider things I haven't considered before, and truly look at who I am and how I envision the very best version of myself. My garden was a success. We had more than we could use and shared when people were will to be shared with. I had no idea people were so resistant to being given things. It still has me baffled. We shared with several different restaurants, friends, neighbors and herbalists. I saved some seeds and saw wildlife in my garden I've never seen before. The Runner beans brought in the hummingbirds by the dozens and the sunflowers, goldfinch. I learned about the bugs and watched my little ecosystem flourish. I felt a connection and a sense of satisfaction I havent felt in a long time. My family just wants to say thank you. I'm so happy our paths intersected. I do have seeds for YOU. They're all dried and ready to be sent. I just need an address. I'll email you soon and get then on the way. Be well my friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Gavin Mounsey and others
J. G. W. Livingston's avatar
J. G. W. Livingston
Oct 21

Learning that fungi cause rain melted my brain. No other people cause me to realize the splendor of this creation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gavin Mounsey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture