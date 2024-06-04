Gavin’s Newsletter

Ann
Jun 4, 2024

You should check out some of Alison McDowells research. Some of her research is a bit much for me to understand all the details of it, but I am good at gleaning what I need and want to know. And one thing I got from it is that the parasitic class is aware of the direction things will take. They will encourage food forests (eventually), so they can get data from it. They want to recreate life synthetically. They are attempting to create synthetic microorganisms to inject into the soils, to replace the living, life giving microorganisms that all life on earth depends on. They will fail, but be aware. They want control, and they go about achieving that through infiltrating the groups working for change, and subtly steering it in the direction they want it to go. The change you speak of must happen without technology as a companion on the journey.

3 replies by Gavin Mounsey and others
Michael
Jun 5, 2024

I have been off the internet for a week and have felt a lot more human and present. The CSA season for the farm I work at has begun, so that train is moving. I also drive another local organic farmer's produce to a nearby city market on weekends. I roast coffee and bake for our own local farmers market on the weekend, which my partner hosts the table for. My own garden is rocking, with the lawn-to-garden project continuing to expand - although the squashes are threatening to take over!

Thank you for the prompt to read. I am certainly aligned with your many thoughts on indigenizing ourselves. I also think verbal conversations are key - the living energy of voices matter, and in such talk, people will tend to want to weave together a common understanding as a norm, rather than the insane argumentative norms of e-media. I think this too is important as far as reindigenizing ourselves. Blessings!

5 more comments...

