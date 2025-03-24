Gavin’s Newsletter

Steve Connally
Mar 25

"We could help others realize that we do not live on a fixed pie and that every new human is not simply another mouth to feed with that ever-shrinking resource"

"We could argue that the culling of the future population by our decision not to have children deprives the world of the next genius who will come along to invent a solution to one of our many problems or the next great visionary who will inspire humanity to reach even greater equilibrium with the world around us."

Both of these statements jumped out at me today when I read James's piece. I'm glad you linked them in this stack. Very interesting and something I wish I had on my radar 16 years ago. So many things I'm learning and filing away in the hopes of a healthy grand baby someday. My eyes continue to open through each piece of new information. Thanks Gavin

Jennifer Holzgang
Apr 11

Gavin! This is such a beautifully presented and luscious article...way beyond the peripheral. Your determination and inspiration is what keeps me happily hooked in wonderment to your posts. Thanks so much.

